Zach and Whitney Dahlgren to Katherine Lynne and Seth Michael McGrane, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 7 Block 5, $12, $383.20, $240,000.

Jacob Luck to Samantha Johnson, warranty deed, Tripoli, J.H. Hage’s Addition Lot 7 Block 44, $12, $148.80, $93,500.

Larry Lee and Lea Ann Albers to Larry Lee and Lea Ann Albers Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, 8-91-14 tracts in SW ¼ NW ¼ and SW ¼ with exceptions and 9-91-14 SW ¼, half interest, $22, $0, $0.

Mary Elizabeth Buls Burns, Stephen Burns and Mary O’Flaherty Baccile to Harlan J. and Avis A. Taylor, warranty deed, 24-93-13 NW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $343.20, $215,000.

John F. and Dana Sue Rewoldt to Alan G. and Kimberly K. Steinlage, warranty deed, 1-93-13 tract in SW ¼ and 12-93-13 tract in NW ¼, $17, $71.20, $45,000.

Karen M. Thurm to Karen M. Thurm Revocable Trust, Karen M. Thurm trustee, warranty deed, Denver, Park View Place Lot 8, $12, $0, $0.

Shaunda E. Teisinger Miller and Gregory T. Miller to Gregory T. and Shaunda E. Miller, quit claim deed, Waverly, Prairie Park First Addition Lot 2, $12, $0, $0.

Evert Homes LLC to Deann M. Woodin and Garrett C. Atkins, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lots 103 and 104, $17, $645.60, $403,750.

James R. and Kara L. Howard to Jordan B. and Katelyn J. Cusick, warranty deed, Denver, Schneider’s Addition Lot 4 Block 2, $12, $271.20, $169,900.

Eric Kemna and Molly Mayer Kemna to Jasen M. and Stephanie C. Key, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Third Addition Lot 6 Block 3, $17, $263.20, $165,000.

Joyce J. and Norman Larson to Tamra S. and Dennis F. Kuennen, quit claim deed, 4-92-14 N ½ S ½ W 3/8 NE fractional ¼ and Lot 8 NW fractional ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Raymond and Mary Heinrich to Rennae Marie and David Lee Padderud, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Clubhouse Patio Unit 9, $17, $504.80, $316,000.

Andy C., Daniel A., Jennifer and Sue Demuth to Danielle and Jason J. Hoerman, warranty deed, 29-92-13 S ½ SE ¼ Parcel C, $17, $671.20, $420,000.

Kathleen M. and Alfred Janssen to Steven R. and Lynnette S. Schreen, other deed, Centennial Oaks Estates II Condo Unit 1, $17, $335.20, $210,000.

Diane and Lon R. Brewer, Lynzy A. Loyet and Velma G. Rice, Diane L. Brewer attorney in fact, to Dayle Y. Hayes, other deed, Janesville, Sands First Addition Lot 1 with exceptions, see record, $17, $267.20, $180,000.

Jenny Burke Steelsmith and Gregory Steelsmith to Jonathan C. Primus, warranty deed, 23-91-13 E 33 feet Lots 20 and 21 and W ½ Lot 19 auditor’s plat S ½ SE ¼, $17, $214.40, $134,500.

Magnus J. Stiner, Nancy Helmers Stiner trustee, to Marla Scott, contract amendment, Waverly, West Side Terrace Condo Unit 12, $12, $0, $0.

Eleanore L. Stumme and Lawrence A. Stumme Jr. to Ethan D. Epley, warranty deed, Denver, Homrighous Resubdivision E 44 feet Lot 1 Block 11, $12, $183.20, $115,000.

Stephanie A. Harken to Chance J. Maiers, warranty deed, Waverly, Dean’s Addition D Lot 12, $12, $232.80, $148,000.

Marlyn Dale and Kathryn Sue Reiter to Dereck A. Reiter, warranty deed, Waverly, First East Addition Lot 7 Block 2, $12, $236, $148,000.

James F. and Penny M. Hauser to Paul R. and Stephanie L. Hervol, warranty deed, 4-92-14 tracts in SE ¼ with exceptions, see record, $17, $450.40, $282,000.

James F. and Penny M. Hauser to Paul R. and Stephanie L. Hervol, warranty deed, 4-92-14 tracts in SE ¼, $17, $71.20, $45,000.

Cliff and Laura Carlson to Brooke A. and Kyle R. Ullom, warranty deed, 2-91-13 SE ¼ Parcel B, $12, $463.20, $290,000.

Michael G. and Angela D. Vangorder to Patricia Lee Christy Freese, other deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition S ½ Lots 7 and 8, $12, $229.80, $144,000.

Allan R. Seamans to Allan R. Seamans and Stacie M. Schroeder, warranty deed, Sumner, Corkery Addition Lots 15 and 16, $12, $0, $0.

Gary and Terry Gerleman to Alice Ameling, warranty deed, Sumner, Carpenter’s Addition Lot 3 Block 29, $12, $0, $0.

Paul R. and Stephanie L. Hervol to Katie M. and Jeffry D. Tiedt, warranty deed, Waverly, Prairie Park First Addition lot 18, $12, $390.40, $244,500.

Matthew F. and Amy L. Garcia to Justin E. and Michelle L. Fritz, other deed, Hidden Meadow Subdivision Lot 10, $12, $567.20, $355,000.

SLG LLC v. Troy and Jenna Wilson, warranty deed, Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision Plat 2 Lot 35, $17, $100.80, $63,500.

Alex Smith and Krista Garvin Smith to Derek Miller, warranty deed, Denver, Lot 1 Block 6, $12, $218.40, $137,000.

Ladonna M. Lampe to Jason D. and Christina Toulouse, warranty deed, 30-92-13 SW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel A, $17, $306.40, $192,000.

Abundant Life Farm Inc. to Whitcome Farms LLC, warranty deed, 7-92-13 SW ¼ SE ¼ Parcel B, $17, $136.80, $86,000.

Hanawalt Farms LLC to City of Waverly, warranty deed, 6-91-13 W 50 feet SW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Crew Construction LLC to Travis Crew Properties LLC, quit claim deed, 33-91-14 S ½ SE ¼ NW ¼ Parcel D, $12, $0, $0.

Travis S. Crew and Christina Boeck Crew to Travis Crew Properties LLC, quit claim deed, Janesville W 65 feet Lot 1 Block 9 except for S 10 feet, $10, $0, $0.

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. to Wade L. Schmudlach, warranty deed, 5-93-12 W 458 feet N 698 feet NW ¼ NW fractional ¼, $32, $83.20, $52,500.

Sarah M. and Zachary M. Paulson to Jonas D. Schnack, warranty deed, Waverly, Hinds Addition Lot 17, $12, $350.40, $219.500.

Elroy O. Streich and Elroy and Sandra Streich Revocable Trust to Elroy and Sandra Streich Revocable Trust, Bank Iowa trustee, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 1 and Stone Haven IV Condominiums Unit B, $22, $0, $0.

Arvylla Carpenter Fink Estate, Dianne Howe and Emily Stensland co-executors, to Daniel Shere, Dianne Howe and Emily Stensland, warranty deed, Janesville, N 148.77 feet S 343.77 feet of Lot 19 auditor’s plat of SE ¼ 35-91-14, $22, $0, $0.

Tara A. and Mitchel E. Hardy to Tara A. and Mitchel E. Hardy, quit claim deed, Denver, Milius Addition Lot 1 Block 2, $12, $0, $0.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thurm.

