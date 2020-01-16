Clan Properties LLC to RSES Farms LLC, warranty deed, tracts in 33-92-14 NW ¼ SW ¼ and NW ¼ and 32-92-14 NE ¼, $32, $2,679.20, $1,675,000.
Taylor and Kelli Haut to Jade Heine, warranty deed, tract in 17-92-13 E ⅓ SE ¼, $17, $281.60, $176,500.
Ryan and Jessica R. Saul to Elaine Brookins, other deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition S ½ Lots 1 and 2 Block 16, $12, $269.60, $169,000.
Phillip N. and Molly E. Fitch to City of Waverly, warranty deed, Waverly, Jacob Hess Addition Lot 26 except for N 264 feet, $12, $215.20, $135,000.
Viola H. Wittenburg Trust, David Wittenburg trustee, to A.J. Wittenburg Farms LLC, David Wittenburg, Linda Lafield and Natalie Williams, warranty deed, 21-92-13 NW ¼, 16-92-13 NE ¼ SE ¼, 22-92-13 E ½ NE ¼, 23-92-13 SW ¼ NW ¼, 8-92-13 NE ¼ NW ¼ and NW ¼, and half interests of 15-92-13 SW ¼ SW ¼, 16-92-13 E ½ SE ¼ and 33-92-13 NW ¼ SW ¼, $57, $0, $0.
Jerome L. Aleff and Sandra L. Rada Aleff to E320 Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town Lot 1 Fractional Block 3, $12, $143.20, $90,000.
James V. and Roberta Sands to City of Janesville, warranty deed, 36-91-14 W ½ SW ¼ Parcel J, $12, $0, $0.
Florence Franzmeier Estate, Steven R. Franzmeier and Linda K. Henley executors, to William G. and Jean L. Henning, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 3 Block 11, $22, $255.20, $160,000.
Steven J. Darrah and Jaime Frederick to Harold Parsons III and Eleni Parsons, warranty deed, 24-93-12 S 198 feet N 594 feet W 440 feet SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $190.40, $119,500.
Donald W. and Norma Rick Trust, Barbara Jean Brandt and Steven Don Rick co-trustees, to D&N Rick Family Farm LLC, warranty deed, 31-91-14 NW Fractional ¼ except for E 10 acres and Parcel C, $22, $0, $0.
GMT LLC to Larry H. and Jill I. Graening Revocable Trust, Larry H. and Jill I. Graening trustees, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 121, $12, $85.60, $53,752.
Keith I. Ehrich to Adam J. and Rebecca L. Scharnhorst, warranty deed, 1-92-14 NE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $736.40, $462,000.
Mike A. and Jodi M. Reitmajer to Malissa M. Schuldt, warranty deed, Waverly, Carver’s Third Addition Lot 16, $12, $218.40, $137,000.
Carolyn A. Sommerfelt to Derrek Sommerfelt, quit claim deed, 29-92-12 NW ¼ Parcel A, $17, $0, $0.
Robert R. and Sandie R. Cooper Estate, Marilyn Niedert executor, to Thomas S. and Wendy Ann Nuss, warranty deed, 93-11 NW ¼ NE ¼ Parcel VV, $12, $79.20, $50,000.
Earl and Barbara Burkle to Sox Farms LLC, warranty deed, Lane’s Subdivision II Lot 7 and 24-91-14 SW ¼ SW ¼ lying E of the river, $17, $207.20, $130,000.
Larry G. and Debra Wright to Allinda R. Wright Revocable Trust, warranty deed, 6-93-13 N ½ Parcel C, $22, $495.20, $310,000.
Tommy R. and Susan J. Woolley to David D. and Holly L. Gaede, warranty deed, 26-91-13 NW ¼ Tract G Parcel V Maple Acres Estates, $12, $10.40, $6,576.
Jodi R. Heine to Joseph T. Heine, quit claim deed, Denver, Milius Third Addition Lot 1 Block 7.
Richard G. and Eleanor A. Siech to Joseph R. Mueller and Christina M. Siech Moeller, warranty deed, 33-91-13 tracts in W ½ NE ¼ and E ½ NW ¼ and tracts in 28-91-13 SW ¼ SE ¼ and SE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $799.20, $500,000.
Duwayne E. and Debra A. Pipho to Duwayne E. and Debra A. Pipho, quit claim deed, 18-91-13 N ½ SE ¼ and S ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Richard L. and Cheryl J. Jensen to Ricard Lee and Cheryl J. Jensen Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Clubhouse Patio Unit 5, $12, $0, 40.
Arthur D. McLey Jr. and Amber K. McLey to Sauerbrei & Sauerbrei Partners, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 5 Block 23, $12, $186.40, $117,000.
Chad and Lynette Heim to Jamie and Larae Buhr, warranty deed, 23-92-11 NW ¼ Parcel G, $17, $959.20, $800,000.
Richard R. and Connie Forsman to Jesse D. and Kimberlee A. Meier, warranty deed, Sumner, Baumgartner’s Addition Lot 27, $17, $0, 40.
Karr Properties Inc. and Karr Tuckpointing Company Inc. to Hopp Storage LLC, warranty deed, HER Subdivision Lot 3 SE ¼ 22-93-11, $17, $279.20, $174,930.
Timothy H. Sager Estate, Jana Flanscha administrator, to Jesse Tabje, warranty deed, 28-91-13 W ½ NW ¼ Parcel B, $22, $43.20, $27,500.