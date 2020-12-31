Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

William G. Garcia Jr. and Michelle D. Garcia to Michael Richard and Marie Elisa Schilling, warranty deed, Rustic Hills Seventh Addition Lot 10, $22, $711.20, $445,000.

Stacey D. Lahr to Ocean Enterprises, warranty deed, Waverly, Mooney’s Addition Lot 18, $12, $117.80, $74,000.

Robert J. and Carolyn J. Metcalf to Leon J. and Sandra D. Tieskoetter, warranty deed, Sumner, Fasel’s Addition Lots 8, 9 and 14, $12, $236, $148,000.

Cheyenne T. Cobb to Prestige Worldwide Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Littell’s Second Additon Lot 43, $12, $88, $43,000.

Verla L. Jurgensen Kelly and Gordon E. Kelly to Villager Sunrise Inc., Readlyn, Lot 3 and S ½ Lot 2 Block 17, $12, $159.20, $100,000.

Lee A. and Alisa Schutte to Joshua E. Barta, quit claim deed, 29-93-12 E ½ SE ¼ SW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

BCGC Properties LLC to Steve Eagle, warranty deed, Waverly, Fairways Unit 7, $12, $461.60, $288,939.

Dean A. Walther to Joe L. and Shari L. Anderson, warranty deed, Readlyn, Berryhill First Addition Lot 1 Block 4, $12, $213.60, $134,000.

James R. and Joann K. Buettell to Katie J. and Joshua D. Weber, warranty deed, Rustic Hills Sixth Addition Lot 4, $12, $478.40, $299,107.

George Villapando to El Sol Mexican Restaurant Waverly Inc., quit claim deed, Waverly, Star East Side Subdivision Lot 3 SW ¼ SW ¼ 6-91-13, $17, $0, $0.

Joe L. and Shari L. Anderson to Jacob Matthews, warranty deed, 32-92-13 NE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $391.20, $245,000.

M. Julian LLC to Summer B. and Rafael Diaz, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 101, $17, $95.20, $60,000.

Dustin W. and Nicole L. Whitehead to Summer B. and Rafael Diaz, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 102, $17, $103.20, $85,000.

Brad Zeithamel and Melissa Garrett to Summer B. and Rafael Diaz, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 100, $17, $99.20, $62,500.

Summer B. and Rafael Diaz to Calvary Trust UTA 3/16/2016, Rafael A. and Summer D. Diaz co-trustees, quit claim deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lots 100, 101 and 102, $12, $0, $0.

Raen J. and Amanda M. Schechinger to Colin and Haley K. Frese, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 12 Block 6, $12, $452.80, $283,500.

Velma Anna Minnie Sophie Clara Matthias Estate, Ann A. Harms executor, to Ann A Harms, warranty deed, Frederika, SW ¼ NE ¼ 7-93-12, $22, $0, $0.

Daniel G. and Anne J. Niebuhr, Anne J. Niebuhr attorney in fact, to Dina L. and Kevin E. Lamphere, warranty deed, Wapsie Ridge Estates Lots 2 and 3, $17, $559.20, $350,000.

Gary L. and Cheryl L. Sharp to Gary L. and Cheryl L. Sharp Revocable Trust, Gary L. and Cheryl L. Sharp trustees, quit claim deed, Rustic Hills Addition 22-91-13 Parcel Q SW ¼ NW ¼, $22, $0, $0.

BKND Inc. to Douglas Kroymann, contract, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 47, $22, $0, $56,000.

Donna M. Niedert to Kevin L. and Judy A. Niedert, quit claim deed, Denver, Milius Addition Lot 9 and N 4 feet Lot 10 Block 1, $17, $0, $0.

Norma Zummak Estate, Tommy Lee Spier executor, to Wayne and Lori Kajer, warranty deed, Readlyn, Wolf Hill Addition Lots 19, 20, 21 and 22 Block 1, $12, $191.20, $120,000.

Duane D. Simpson to Jennifer L. Lancaster, warranty deed, 4-92-14 SE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $399.20, $250,000.

Frank J. and Carolyn J. Kohlmeyer to Derrick R. and Lana D. Hurt, warranty deed, Sumner, Robish’s Addition Lots 1, 2, 3. 4 and 5, $17, $215.20, $135,000.

Ronald J. Strottman to Wayne E. Amacher, warranty deed, 4-92-12 Lot 11 auditor’s plat NE ¼, $17, $59.20, $37,500.

David Walter and Merry Lou Fredrick to David Walter and Merry Lou Fredrick Revocable Trust, David Walter and Merry Lou Fredrick trustees, quit claim deed, Waverly, Gateway Addition Lot 1 Block 3, $17, $0, $0.

Mark A. and Alice M. Richmann to Mark A. and Alice M. Richmann, quit claim deed, 24-91-13 Lot 9 auditor’s plat SW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Mark A. and Alice M. Richmann to Mark A. and Alice M. Richmann, quit claim deed, 24-91-13 Lot 11 auditor’s plat SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Mark A. and Alice Richmann to Jefferson City Properties LLC, quit claim deed, Denver, Lot 4 Block 12, $17, $0, $0.

Mark A. and Alice Richmann to Jefferson City Properties LLC, quit claim deed, 25-91-13 NW ½ with exceptions, $17, $0, $0.

Mallory M. Lee Bundy and Travis D. Bundy to Derrick R. and Kimberly J. Aschbrenner, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 7 Block 6, $12, $267.20, $167,500.

Cynthia Ann Snider, Todd A. Snider attorney in fact, to It’ll Do Acres LLC, 2-91-12 SW ¼ with exceptions, $17, $271.20, $170,000.

James H. and Sue O. Bieber to Elizabeth Anne Bixby, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 4 Block 7, $12, $415.20, $260,000.

Linda L. Shaff, Lance D. Reed attorney in fact, and Lance D. and Kalina M. Reed to Ian Leslie and Stephanie Bral Ross, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision Phase 1 Lot 30, $17, $335.20, $210,000.

John B. and Becky J. Holtz to Kongsberg Fire LP, warranty deed, 3-91-11 SE ¼ NE ½ and SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Chad D. and Lisa A. Austin to Chad D. and Lisa A. Austin, quit claim deed, Waverly, Highpoint First Addition Lots 1 and 2, $12, $0, $0.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thurm.

