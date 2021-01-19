Michael Miller to Tina M. Miller, quit claim deed, Waverly, Stone Haven IV Condominiums Block 2 Unit E, $17, $0, $0.
Tina M. Miller to Michael Miller, quit claim deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 112, $12, $0, $0.
Darren E. and Erika D. Uhlenhopp to Darren E. and Erika D. Uhlenhopp, warranty deed, 10-91-14 NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Faylene F. Mohring Revocable Trust, Faylene F. Mohring trustee, to Windel G. Moye, warranty deed, Janesville, Lot 8 Block 25, $22, $0, $0.
Jennifer Jo Dralle Gade and Bradley Gade to Anthony R. Patterson and Victoria Tharp, warranty deed, Sumner, Lots 2 and 3 Block 15, $17, $212, $133,000.
Donald E. and Donna V. Larson to Nathaniel J. Engels, warranty deed, Sumner, Carvers Subdivision Lot 1 Block 1, $12, $239.20, $150,000.
Megan M. Pearce Schmauss and Brady F. Schmauss to Kaitlin Anne and David Richard Beaumont, warranty deed, Denver, Millius Third Addition Lot 7 Block 6, $12, $412, $258,000.
Jack & Sarh Salzwedel LLC to Wartburg College, warranty deed, Waverly, Knotts Addition Lots 1 and 2 Block 52, $17, $0, $0.
Ernest K. and Theresa R. Mohlis to Ocean Enterprises LLC, quit claim deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition Lot 4 Block 17, $17, $0, $0.
Richard J. and Debra K. Schroeder to Derek R. Peth and Saffron A. Vadher, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition N 57 feet Lot8 Block 32, 412, $103.20, $65,000.
Roger D. Petersen, Renee C. Neil attorney in fact, to Pinnacle Real Estate & Construction LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 19 Block 4, $12, $135.20, $85,000.
Barbara J. Sell Trust, MidWestOne Bank trustee, to John J. Fernau, warranty deed, Sumner, Jarchow’s First Addition Lot 1 Block 2, $12, $167.20, $105,000.
Figanbaum Trucking Inc. to WAP Farms Inc., warranty deed, 20-93-11 NW ¼, $12, $0, $1,470,000.
Wilbert E. Huebner Estate, Rick D. Huebner executor, to Rickie D. and Janet L. Huebner, warranty deed, 19-91-12 NE ¼, $22, $604, $378,000.
Arlin Zevenbergen Revocable Trust, Dolores Zevenbergen trustee, to Arlin R. Zevenbergen, warranty deed, 8-91-12 NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Dolores K. Zevenbergen Revocable trust, Dolores K. Zevenbergen trustee, to Kelly J. Zevenbergen, warranty deed, 8-91-12 NE ¼ NW ¼ $17, $0, $0.
Arlin R. and Dolores K. Zevenbergen, Dolores K. Zevenbergen attorney in fact, to Kelly J. Zevenbergen, warranty deed, 8-91-12 NE ¼ NW ¼, half interest, $17, $0, $0.
Dolores K. Zevenbergen Revocable Trust, Dolores K. Zevenbergen trustee, to Jody L. Zevenbergen, warranty deed, 8-91-12 SE ¼ NW ¼, half interest, $17, $0, $0.
Arlin R. and Dolores K. Zevenbergen, Dolores K. Zevenbergen attorney in fact, to Jody L. Zevenbergen, warranty deed, 8-91-12 SE ¼ NW ¼, half interest, $17, $0, $0.
Dolores K. Zevenbergen Revocable Trust, Dolores K. Zevenbergen trustee, to Matthew L. Baish, warranty deed, 8-91-12 NE ¼ SW ¼, half interest, $17, $0, $0.
Arlin R. and Dolores K. Zevenbergen, Dolores K. Zevenbergen attorney in fact, to Matthew L. Baish, warranty deed, 8-91-12 NE ¼ SW ¼, half interest, $17, $0, $0.
Dolores K. Zevenbergen Revocable Trust, Dolores K. Zevenbergen trustee, to Anthony S. Baish, warranty deed, 8-91-12 SE ¼ SE ¼, half interest, $17, $0, $0.
Arlin R. and Dolores K. Zevenbergen, Dolores K. Zevenbergen attorney in fact, to Anthony S. Baish, warranty deed, 8-91-12 SE ¼ SW ¼, half interest, $17, $0, $0.
GreenState Credit Union, f.k.a. University of Iowa Community Credit Union, to Brent and Kayeleen Luloff, warranty deed, 31-92-11 Parcel C SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $237.60, $149,000.
Daniel G. and Anne Niebuhr, Anne Niebuhr attorney in fact, to Danny Moulds, warranty deed, 27-91-11 E ½ and W ½ SE ¼, $12, $855.20, $535,000.
James Custom Homes & Concrete Inc. to Brett M. and Ashely R. Matern, warranty deed, Waverly, Highpoint Second Addition Lot 4, $12, $764, $477,600.
GSH Ventures LLC to Steege Investments LLC, warranty deed, Janesville, Hardwood Estates First Addition Lot 1, $17, $71.20, $45,000.
Glenn W. and Sharon K. Hansen to Kelly Mueller LLC, contract, 23-91-13 SE ¼, $47, $0, $100,000.
Diane L. Brase Dockendorf and John G. Dockendorf to John G. and Diane L. Dockendorf, warranty deed, Frederika, Lot 1 Block 5, $12, $0, $0.
John S. and Donna D. Tremaine to Robert J. and Beth A. Becker, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town E 16 feet Lot 6 and W 12 feet Lot 7 Block 25, $12, $47.20, $30,000.
Susan E. Stoffregen to Pinnacle Real Estate & Construction LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition Lot 7 Block 123, $12, $16, $10,500.
City of Waverly to 1859 Ventures LLC, warranty deed, 4-91-13 Parcel H SE ¼ and 3-91-13 SW ¼, $27, 40, $0.
Deschutes Investments LLC to Tiger Lily Investments LLC, warranty deed, 11-91-14 Parcel TT of SS NW ¼ NW ¼, $22, $4,863.20, $3,040,000.
Eugene W. Koehler Estate, Allen G. Koehler executor, to Koehler LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 16 Block 4, $22, $0, $0.
Kelsey Anne Dicken to Justin Le Curtis Dicken, quit claim deed, Adams Addition Lot 2 NW ¼ NW ¼ 27-91-13, $17, $0, $0.
Lucille Rudebeck Life Estate and Ronald Rudebeck to Roger M. and Ronald Glen Rudebck, other deed, 35-91-14 auditor’s plat Lot 13 SW ¼ and NE ¼ SW ¼ and 34-91-14 NE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Marlene M. Meyer to William F. Schwake, warranty deed, Sumner, Emmon’s Addition S ½ Lot 7, $12, $37.60, $24,000.
Brenda L. Heineman to Brenda L. Heineman and Jerry H. Meyer, quit claim deed, Readlyn, Woof Hill Addition Lots 12-17 Block 3, $12, $0, $0.
Harlan D. and Debra M. Hartman to Tanner Wendell Bantz, warranty deed, 2-91-11 SW ¼, $17, $543.20, $340,000.
Betty Lau Estate, David Lau executor, to David R. and Dawn M. Lau, warranty deed, 16-91-12 NW ¼ and SE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $2,590, $1,619,200.
Tracy Jordan to Trae Jordan, warranty deed, 15-9312 Parcel B SW ¼ NE ¼ and Parcel B NW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $282.40, $177,000.
Dylan S. Mason and Julie L. Estay Bell to Heather and Nathaniel D Everhart, warranty deed, Sumner, Emmon’s Addition Lot 4 NW ¼ SW ¼ 24-93-11, $17, $218.40, $137,000.
Steege LLC to Patrick A. Giesler and Mindy L. Steege Giesler, warranty deed, 26-91-13 Parcel FF NE ¼, $17, $228, $142,600.
Pamela R. and Steve W. Salutric to Nathan and Heather Richards, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Third Addition Lot 3 Block 6, $12, $461.60, $289,000.
James E. Haag Estate, Rebecca M. McRobie executor, to Justin M. and Rebecca L. McRobie, warranty deed, Waverly, Third Home Addition Lot 17, Block 3, $22, $166.40, $117,000.
JDM Property Holdings LLC to Mark L. and Terri L. Moeller, warranty deed, Waverly, Whitetail Bluff Addition Lot 7 and Outlot D, $12, $268, $168,000.
JDM Property Holdings LLC to Craig and Stacy Gunderson, warranty deed, Waverly, Whitetail Bluff Addition Lot 6 and Outlot C, $12, $327, $205,000.
Julie A. and Randy L. Krusemark to Meoldie A. Foelske Revocable Trust and Darlene R. Knief Estate, Lawrence F. Knief trustee and executor, warranty deed, 28-91-13 SW ¼ SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Chris M. and Samantha S. Burt to Abner LLC, warranty deed, 26-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 2 NE ¼, $12, $71.20, $45,000.
Marilyn A. Thurm Estate, William D. Thurm and Cynthia J. Combs executors, to Joshua E. and Sarah K. Judisch, warranty deed, 26-92-11 S ½ SE /4, $12, $1,349.60, $844,000.
Joseph C. and Kelly J. Sampson to Aaron F. and Christina M. Neith, warranty deed, 27-92-14, $17, $519.20, $325,000.
Quality Properties LLC to Chelsey Porter, warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 33, $17, $254.40, $159,500.