Norma J. Geweke to Austin C. Miller, warranty deed, Waverly, First East Addition Lot 15 Block 2, $12, $196, $123,000.
Jeffrey D. and Judy M. Schutte to John Schutte, quit claim deed, 34-91-12 NW ¼ NE ¼ Parcel C, see record, $17, $0, $0.
Gustavo Scaffa Alcides and Beatriz Tobio Silvia to John W. and Judy T. Pentecost, warranty deed, Waverly, Bridle Spur Estates Lot 12, $12, $559.20, $350,000.
Mary Agenes and Frederic D. Rewoldt Revocable Trust, Mary Agnes and Fredric John Rewoldt and Margaret Jane Smith co-trustees, to Lillian K. Robbins Revocable Trust, other deed, Frederika, 7-93-12 NE ¼ SW ¼ Block 7 Parcel J, $22, $236, $146,000.
Mohling Enterprises LLC to Jean L. Gomes, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 5 Block 27 Parcel HH, $22, $288.80, $181,000.
Darling Properties LLC to Beechwood Building LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town E 52 feet Lot 5 and W 24 feet Lot 6 Block 6, $22, $39.20, $25,000.
Kathleen Hummel to Scott and Sherrye Sharar, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 3 Outlot X Lot 15, $17, $407.20, $255,000.
Arlin J. Wittenburg Trust and Fidelity Bank & Trust/State Bank to A.J. Wittenburg Farms LLC, warranty deed, 15-92-13 SE ¼ SW ¼, 16-92-13 E ½ SE ¼ and 21-92-13 tract in NW ¼, $37, $0, $0.
Arlin J. Wittenburg Trust and Fidelity Bank & Trust/State Bank to A.J. Wittenburg Farms LLC, warranty deed, 15-92-13 SE ¼ SW ¼, 16-92-13 SE ¼, 33-92-12 NW ¼ SW ¼ and 21-92-13 tract in NW ¼, half interest, $37, $0, $0.
Randy and Kayla Wickman to Brianne J. Bockholt, warranty deed, Readlyn, Berryhill Second Addition Lot 3 Block 2, $12, $204, $128,000.
Dillavou Oil Company Inc. to J&M Fuels LLC, warranty deed, 7-91-13 part of NE ¼ NW ¼, $17, $71.20, $45,000.
Steege Investments LLC to William P. and Kelly A. Flege, warranty deed, Easton Avenue Subdivision Lot 2, $22, $135.20, $85,000.
Dean A. Buhr Trust, Dean Buhr trustee, to Dean Burr Irrevocable Trust, warranty deed, 22-92-11 S ½ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Velma Hildebrandt to Allen D. and Nancy A. Goodenbour, warranty deed, Sumner, Rowe’s Second Addition Lot 29, $12, $77.60, $49,000.
Walter C. Bouzard Jr. and Ramona S. Bouzard to Abigail Ida Fliehler, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 6 Block 25, $12, $261.60, $164,000.
Joan M. Pence Estate, Amity L. Astorp executor, to Amity L. Astorp, other deed, 4-91-11 N ½ E ½ NW ¼ and 5-91-11 tract in NE ¼, undivided 44% interest, $22, $0, 40.
Cameron L. Geweke to Patrick Rinkleff, warranty deed, 30-93-14 Lot 1 auditor’s plat NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $120.80, $76,000.
Duane A. and Evelyn A. Hahn to Duane A. and Evelyn A. Hahn, quit claim deed, 15-93-12 SE ¼ SW ¼, N ½ NW ¼ SW ¼ and S ¾ W ¼ SW ¼ NW ¼, 15-92-13 NE ¼ SW ¼, and 22-93-12 E ½ NE ¼ NW ¼ except for Parcel F, $22, $0, $0.
Roger D. and Cynthia L. Hahn to Duane A. and Evelyn A. Hahn, contract, tracts in 22-93-12 and 15-93-12, $52, $0, $0.
Ronald H. Foelske Revocable Trust, Melodie A. Foelske trustee, to Melodie A. Foelske Revocable Trust, warranty deed, 22-91-13 SE ¼ SE ¼ and E ½ S ½ E ¼ SW ¼ SW ¼, 28-91-13 NE corner SW ¼ SE ¼, and 33-91-13 W 5/8 NW ¼ with exceptions, see record, $62, $0, $0.
Gary and Shari Ambrose to Daniel F. Boger, warranty deed, 4-92-12 tract in NW ¼ Lot 8 SE ¼, $12, $76, $48,000.
Tommy Roy and Betty Jean Power to Janice D. Schumacher, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 7 Block 46, $12, $125.60, $79,000.
Regina M. Milligan Revocable Trust, Regina M. Milligan trustee, to Joseph and Kelly Sampson, warranty deed, 8-91-13 SE ¼ Parcel E, $17, $268, $168,000.
Clint D. and Sheila M. Dickey to Patrick J. and Suzanne E. Maas, warranty deed, Waverly, Highpoint First Addition Lot 19, $12, $620.80, $388,500.
Larry D. and Cynthia L. Helmers to DFG LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town E 1/3 Lot 3 Block 1, $22, $215.20, $135,000.
Suzanne K. Torkelson to Suzanne K. Torkelson Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s N 48 feet Lot 8 Block 46, $17, $0, $0.