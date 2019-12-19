Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

David J. and Julie K. Zoll to Benjamin B. and Julie A. Kuhlmann, warranty deed, 13-93-12 N 516 feet W 516 feet SW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $197.60, $124,000.

Jeffrey E. and Wendy Snively to Neil A. Boeckmann, warranty deed, Waverly, Jacob Hess Addition N ½ Lots 3 and 4, $12, $271.20, $170,000.

Tyler and Nicole Vowell to Allan Jay and Darlys Annette Kluiter, warranty deed, Waverly, Eliasen Addition Plat 1 Lot 2 block 1, $12, $364, $228,000.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Sylvia Ann Pohler Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eichhorn Haus Condo Lot 3 Unit 202 Subdivision W ½ 34-92-14, $22, $287.20, $180,000.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to The Mischler Family Trust Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 2 Block 3 Unit 1, $22, $447.20, $279,000.

Sylvia A. Poehler to Douglas S. and Judith B. Mueller, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 1 Block 3, $12, $383.20, $240,000.

Wayne L. Mills to Theresa M. Hauck Mills, quit claim deed, quit claim deed, 34-91-14 tract in SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Justin and Erica Garman to Richard and Darlene Gruber, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition tract in Block 18, $17, $247.20, $155,000.

Brynn and Shannon Friedrich to Trinity A. Zesch, warranty deed, Janesville, Lots 5 and 6 Block 18, $12, $125.60, $79,000.

Bessie Ann Gray Estate, Catherine Ann Remley executor, to Dan and Judy Lampe, warranty deed, 2-91-14 tract in subdivision of SW ¼ Lot 14, $32, $359.20, $225,000.

SEC Development Group Inc. to Brett and Tonya M. Evenson, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase II Lot 43, $17, $95.20, $60,000.

LCOG LLC to Gary and Lavonne S. Westendorf, warranty deed, Transit Street Utility 3 Condominiums Unit 2, $17, $112.80, $70,550.

Evelyn Faye Brecunier Estate, Stuart Brecunier administrator, to Stuart and Angela Brecunier, warranty deed, 7-93-12 and 37 Park Road, $12, $0, 40.

Jurgen and Sarah Block to Lisa S. Smith, warranty deed, Denver, S&B Second Addition Lots 7 and 8, $12, $602.40, $377,000.

Denee D. Muller to Bryson P. Zabel and Ashley M. Harmon, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 6 Block 6, $12, $255.20, $160,000.

Benjamin Lee and Amandy Jean Bowman to Benjamin Lee and Amandy Jean Bowman, quit claim deed, Horton, Horton Original Town Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 Block 11 and W ½ vacated Sumner Street, $17, $0, $0.

Tyler A. Gielaw and Caitlin J. Retterath Gielau to Meryle V. and Mary E. Muller, warranty deed, Plainfield, part of Lot 4 Block 9, $12, $136.80, $86,000.

BCGC Properties LC to Richard F. and Sharon L. Sprague, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Outlot K, $17, $63.20, $40,000.

Brian and Tina Roth, Evelyn and Andrew George, and Karen and Peter Adler to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 25-93-11 tract in SW corner auditor’s plat Lot 18, $77, $178.40, $112,000.

Daveys Doins LLC to DLS Holdings LLC, warranty deed, tracts in 14-93-12, see record, $17, $0, $0.

Michael L. and Elizabeth A. Abben to Todd Fye, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 3 Block 2, $12, $284, $178,000.

Lisa and Alex Smith to William B. and Alicia W. Corley, Denver, Schumacher First Addition Lot 4 except for W 3 feet and W ½ Lot 3 Block 1, $12, $444, $278,000.

Paul L. Degroote to Holly J. Dorn, quit claim deed, 33-92-12 E ½ W ½ SE ¼ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

John Kalanoff Trust, Patricia J. Buss trustee, to William J. Westendorf, warranty deed, Denver, Schneider’s Addition Lot 10 Block 2, $17, $168.80, $108,000.

Diane and Terry McDanel to Steven O. Heideman, warranty deed, 93-12-12 W ½ NW ¼ SW ¼, $12, $88, $55,500.

S. Philip and Marilyn E. Froiland to Sonja C. Lynch, quit claim deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition Lot 9 except for N 54 feet and Lot 10 except for S 4 feet Block 123, $22, $0, $93,000.

William J. Soesbe III to Emily M. Neuendorf, quit claim deed, Waverly, Green Acres Addition Lot 5, $12, $0, $0.

Emily M. Neuendorf to William J. Soesbe III, quit claim deed, Waverly, Impala Subdivision Lot 23, $12, $0, $0.

Alinda R. Wright and Frits Kruithof to Allinda R. Wright Revocable Trust, Allinda R. Wright trustee, quit claim deed, 6-93-13 N ½ Parcel E, $22, $0, $0.

Aaron and Kiersten Foster to Elizabeth N. Hahle, warranty deed, Waverly, cretzmeyer Addition Le ½ Lot 6 and W 15.5 feet Lot 7 Block 22, $12, $191.20, $120,000.

Ryan J. and Stacy M. Meisgeier to Michael and Elizabeth Abben, warranty deed, Waverly, Impala Subdivision Lot 13, $12, $480.80, $301,000.

Bruce Jensen Estate, Rebecca Winkey executor, to Rebecca Winkey, warranty deed, 4-91-14 tract in NW fractional ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Darlene M. Tiedt Estate, Layton and Lowell Tiedt executors, to Layton and Lowell Tiedt, Cheryl Hart, Cheila Goedken and Charla Gardner, warranty deed, 19-91-11 N ½ NW ¼, 91-11 N ½ NE ¼ and 91-11 SE ¼, undivided 50% interest, $32, $0, $0.

Darlene M. Tiedt Estate, Layton and Lowell Tiedt executors, to Layton and Lowell Tiedt, Chery Hart, Cheila Goedken and Charla Gardner, warranty deed, 17-91-11 S ½ SW ¼ and 20-91-11 NW ¼, $32, $0, $0.

Alan T. Ford and Ila J. Scott Ford to Jeffrey and Tonya Mae Derner, warranty deed, 2-91-14 tract in SW ¼ SW ¼ SE ¼, $12, $283.20, $177,500.

C.J. Moyna & Sons Inc. to CBBT Properties LLP, warranty deed, 36-91-14 E 1,650 feet N ½ SW ¼, $12, $339.20, $212,500.

Lillian K. Robbins Revocable Trust, Lillian K. Robbins trustee, to Kayla Peters, warranty deed, 10-93-12 SW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel B, $17, $159.20, $100,000.

Joan E. Conradi Estate, Jillane J. Conradi executor, to Jillane J. Conradi and Christopher T., Jack D. and Edward D. Britt, warranty deed, Huber’s First Subdivision Lot 6, $22, $0, $0.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thrum.