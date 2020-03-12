Wanda L. Conway to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 25-93-11 tract in NE ¼ NW ¼, subdivision Lot 8 NE ¼ NW ¼ and part of auditor’s plat Lot 28 NW ¼ NW ¼, $37, $0, $0.
William W. Gaede Sr. to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 25-93-11 tract in subdivision Lot 8 NE ¼ NE ¼, subdivision Lot 8 NE ¼ NW ¼ and part of auditor’s plat Lot 28 NW ¼, $42, $17, $24,000.
SEC Development Group to Bret and Tonya M. Evenson, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase II Lot 43, $17, $0, $0.
Fredric A. and Edith J. Waldstein to Fredric A. and Edith J. Waldstein Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, 8-93-14 NE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼, 9-93-14 S ½ SW ¼ and tract in 16-93-14 NW ¼, $32, $0, $0.
Fredric A. and Edith J. Waldstein to Fredric A. and Edith J. Waldstein Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 4 Block 9, $17, $0, $0.
Michael D. and Julie A. Leary to Nathan A. Hof, other deed, Waverly, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lot 6 Block 2, $12, $239.20, $150,000.
Brent A. Schweer and Stacia L. Danielson to Ryan and Jordan Destival, other deed, Janesville, Sands First Addition Lot 26, $12, $482.40, $302,000.
Marjorie A. Prestien to Allen J. and Carolyn L. Riechmann, warranty deed, Sumner, Smith’s First Addition Lot 1, $12, $226.40, $142,000.
Carole L. Cole Estate, James L. Cole Jr. executor, to Raymond and Jamee Benson, warranty deed, Tripli, Schroeter’s Plat S. 16.5 feet Lot 2 and N ½ Lot 3 Block 35, $17, $23.20, $15,000.
Robbie M. and Toni K. Butikofer to Nathan and Whitney Kremer, warranty deed, Tripoli, Berlin’s Addition Lot 5 Fractional Block 92 and 10-92-12 auditor’s plat N ½ Lots 6 and 7 NW ¼, $22, $309.60, $194,000.
David R. and Heather L. Wheeler to City of Sumner, warranty deed, Sumner, tract in Wescott’s Addition Lot 6 Block 1, $37, $52.80, $33,500.
Half Baked LLC to Robert C. Isenberg, warranty deed, Waverly, 3-91-14 NW ¼, $17, $719.20, $450,000.
Todd J. and Debra M. Borwig to Brandon L. and Courtney L. Medlin, warranty deed, Borwig First Addition Parcel AA, $17, $423.20, $265,000.
Duane R. and Nina Schellhorn to Scott and Beth Schellhorn, warranty deed, 10-93-12 S ½ SW ¼, $12, $319.20, $200,000.
Craig and Heidi Keller to Troy K. Slater, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Third Addition Lot 2 Block 2, $22, $287.20, $180,000.
RJGRX Inc. to Greenwood Family Properties LLC, warranty deed, Denver, 26-91-13 NE ¼ NE ¼ subdivision S ½ Lot 3 and Lot 4 Block 17, $17, $0, $0.
Gregory Blassberg Estate, Amy McDaniel executor, to Kelser E. Schulmeister, warranty deed, 10-2-12 tract in NW ¼, $22, $35.20, $22,500.
Judischtk LLC to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 24-93-11 tract in auditor’s plat Lot 7 Parcel NN, $12, $15.20, $9,638.
3430-3434 Kimball LLC to Cedar Park LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Business park Lot 2, $17, $1,639.20, $1,025,000.
Gaylen V. and Lynda H. Hassman to Eric and Jessica Webb, warranty deed, 35-92-14 part in subdivision SE ¼ Lots 2, 3 and 7, $17, $263.20, $165,000.
Eric and Jessica Webb to Jeffrey D. and Susan A. Soash, warranty deed, 35-92-14 part in subdivision SE ¼ Lots 2, 3 and 7, $17, $239, $150,000.
Leon D. and Mary Lou Nicklaus to Troy Nicklaus, Traci Nelson and Tricia Platte, warranty deed, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat NE ¼ Lot 19 with exceptions, $12, $0, $0.
Jerry James and Jodi Lee Weber to Alex J. Yanda, warranty deed, Tripoli, Wilharm’s Addition Lot 5 Block 53, $122, $97.60, $61,500.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. to Standard Nutrition Services LLC, warranty deed, final plat Nutrien Subdivision Lot 1, $22, $3,599.20, $2,250,000.
Orville Roth to City of Sumner, warranty deed, Sumner, auditor’s plat 25-93-11 tract in NW ¼ Lot 18, $32, $72, $45,500.
Thomas J. and Kelli A. Judisch Trust, Thomas J. and Kelli A. Judisch trustees, to City of Sumner, warranty deed, Sumner, Gersonde’s Second Addition SE ¼ 24-93-11 Parcel AQ Lot 2, $17, $203.20, $127,209.
Jean L. Gomes to Klint and Jennifer Marler, warranty deed, Rainbow Ridge Addition Lot 52, Lot 5 except for W 60 feet and Lot 6 except for W 50 feet, $12, $286.40, $179,500.
Eldon E. Kratchmer Estate, Keith E. Kratchmer and Kelly Jo Meyer executors, to Keith E. Kratchmer, warranty deed, 19-92-14 Kratchmer Heritage Farm Subdivision NE ¼ Parcel E, $22, $0, $0.
Eldon E. Kratchmer Estate, Keith E. Kratchmer and Kelly Jo Meyer executors, to Kratchmer Heritage Farm LLC, warranty deed, 19-92-14 Kratchmer Heritage Farm Subdivision NE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Eldon E. Kratchmer Estate, Keith E. Kratchmer and Kelly Jo Meyer executors, to Kelly Jo Meyer, warranty deed, 19-92-14 Kratchmer Heritage Farm Subdivision NE ¼ Parcel D, $22, $0, $0.
Alvin E. and Marilyn K. Coulthard to Alvin E. and Marilyn K. Coulthard, warranty deed, 1-93-13 tract in NW FR ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Loren L. and Janet J. Gitch to Hawkeye Iowa Grain Systems Inc., contract, Sumner, auditor’s plat Sumner Railroad Addition Lot 7, $42, $0, $140,000.
David O. and Janet J. Joachim to John David Joachim, warranty deed, 10-91-14 E ¼ NW ¾ E ½ NW ¼, $17, $658.40, $412,000.
Lorena E. Arns Estate, Daniel Graeser executor, to Wayne Owens and Peggy Kay Gipple, warranty deed, 31-92-14 tracts in SE ¼ and SW ¼, $32, $268, $168,000.
Lawrence H. and Martha M. Smalley to Lawrence H. and Martha M. Smalley, warranty deed, 22-93-12 SW ¼ SW ¼ SE ¼ and Tripoli, Lahmann’s Addition Lot 4 block 2, $22, $0, $0.
Robert J. and Susan R. Quinlan Trust to Dennis M. and Jacqueline C. Hansen, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 71, $12, $691.20, $432,500.
Home Flat LLC to Derek A. Johnson, warranty deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition 34-92-14 SE ¼ S 70 feet Lot 5 and part of S 70 feet Lot 6 Block 122, $12, $116, $72,900.
William J. Westendorf to Mandy M. Westendorf, quit claim deed, 22-91-13 SW ¼ Scoles Subdivision Tract B, $12, $0, $0.
Jane M. Pagel Revocable Trust, Jane M. Pagel trustee, to MP Legacy LLC, warranty deed, 1-91-11 tract in FR NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
RJGRX Inc. to Greenwood Family Properties LLC, warranty deed, Denver, Lot 4 and S ½ Lot 3 Block 17, $17, $0, $0.
State Bank & Trust Co. to Fidelity Bank & Trust, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 1 (Replat) Lot 1, $17, $0, $0.
State Bank & Trust Co. to Fidelity Bank & Trust, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town Lots 3, 4 and 5 Fractional Block 3 and Lot 1 Fractional Block 4, $22, $0, $0.
Ryan Strempke and Amy Scoles Strempke to Erich Land LLC, quit claim deed, 7-92-13 tract in NE ¼ Parcel E, $17, $0, $0.
Erich Land LLC to Ryan Strempke and Amy Scoles Strempke, quit claim deed, 7-92-13 tract in E ½ NE ¼ Parcel F, $22, $0, 40.