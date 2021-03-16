Dione M. Donlon to Burkle Landscaping & Trucking LLC, warranty deed, Plainfield, N 50 feet Lot 1 Block 15, $12, $47.50, $30,000.
David P. Acker to David P. and Rebecca R. Acker, quit claim deed, 23-92-14 SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Richard L. and Gloria B. Thomsen to Richard L. and Gloria B. Thomsen, warranty deed, Waverly, Fairholm Addition Lots 4 and 5, $12, $0, $0.
Grace Buhrow and Hunter Gray to Timothy J. McCumber, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 20 Block 4, $12, $212, $133,000.
Lisa J. Hinz Newton and Kelly J. Newton to Shane and Kailyn Henninger, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 5 Block 4, $12, $273.60, $171,500.
Jeffery H. and Rachel A. Barkau to Jeffery H. Barkau, quit claim deed, Denver, Clausing’s Addition Lot 1 Block 5 SW ¼ 24-91-13, $22, $0, $1.
Echo Development Group LLC to Pinnacle Apartments SPE LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Condominiums Units 1-10 Blocks 1-12 and Rolling Meadow Subdivision Phase 1 Lots 14 and 15, $27, $0, $0.
David C. and Linda Harms to Salvatore, Eileen and Timothy J. Cappiello, warranty deed, Tripoli, Clausing’s Plat Lot 1 Block 25, $12, $24.80, $16,000.
Hawkeye Transfer & Storage LLC to 106 W. 1st Street LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, W 22 feet Lot 8 Block 24 and Original Town E 35 feet Lot 7 Block 24, $17, $0, $0.
Ironhide LLC to Pinnacle Real Estate and Construction LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Mooney’s Addition Lot 12 and E ½ of alley, $17, $0, $0.
Frieda Traetow, Elaine and Roger Kueker attorneys in fact, to Roger C. and Kathy D. Traetow, warranty deed, 23-92-13 SE ¼, $17, $472.80, $296,000.
Ivan Epley & Sons Inc. to David and Katie Schwartz, warranty deed, 20-92-13 NW ¼, $17, $421.60, $264,000.
Richard O. and Judy A. Buss to Richard O. and Judy A. Buss Restricted Trust, Jeffrey B. Buss trustee, other deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I Lot 27, $22, $0, $0.
Richard O. and Judy A. Buss to Richard O. and Judy A. Buss Restricted Trust, Jeffrey B. Buss trustee, other deed, 26-91-13 SE ¼, $27, $0, $0.
Robert and Marleen Tonne to Wayne D. and Linda L. Anderson, warranty deed, 3-92-121 Lot 1 auditor’s plat Parcel B SW ¼, $17, $207.20, $130,000.
Everet Homes LLC to Lynn Trask Corp., warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 115, $17, $78.80, $48,200.
Gas Guys LLC to Storage Fix LLC, warranty deed, 6-91-14 Parcel B SE ¼, $17, $559.20, $350,000.
George F. Chester Estate, Steven G. Chester co-executor, to Dustin Rohlfs, warranty deed, 30-93-14 NE ¼ NE ¼ auditor’s plat Lot 1, $22, $206.40, $129,500.
Lorian P. Diercks to SLG LLC, contract, Rustic Hills Fifth Addition Lot 2 Parcel N and 22-91-13 NW ¼ SW ¼, $42, $0, $266,000.
Heather M. Wilharm to Jim H. Maavich Jr., warranty deed, Sumner, Littell’s Second Addition Lot 53 and Lot 54 except for E 62 feet, $12, $151.20, $95,000.
Wilbert E. Huebner Estate, Rick D. Huebner executor, to Bradey W. Ott, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lots 9 and 10 Block 15, $22, $194.40, $122,000.
Harold Parsons III and Eleni Parsons, Eleni Parsons attorney in fact, to Jeremy S. and McKenzie E. Baumann, warranty deed, 24-93-12 SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $244, $153,000.
Norma J. Tiedt, David A. Tiedt attorney in fact, to Paul C. and Kathryn C. Haugo, warranty deed, Sumner, Wizenburg First Addition Lot 3, $12, $303.20, $190,000.
Steege Investments LLC to Jack L. Weekley and Schae M. Shepherd, warranty deed, Janesville, Hardwood Estates First Addition Lot 16, $17, $559.20, $350,000.
Ronald Wayne Altman III and Renae Altman to Nathaniel Shook, warranty deed, Waverly, Omni Second Addition Lot 16, $12, $440.80, $276,000.
Villager Sunrise Inc. to Kory and Courtney Hesse, contract, Readlyn, Outlot E Parcel C, $52, $165.60, $109,000.
Penny L. Norton Holm and Michael E. Holm to Michael E. Holm, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Carstensen’s Addition Lot 6 Block 66, $17, $0, $0.
Blue Steel LLC to Roland R. Ferrie, warranty deed, Waverly, Bridle Spur Estates Lot 2 Parcel RR, $12, $246.40, $154,250.
Greg Blasberg Estate, Amy L. McDaniel executor, to Michael and Amy McDaniel, warranty deed, Tripoli, Berlin’s Fourth Addition Lot 14, $17, $175.20, $110,000.
Forrest Stoew to Kara Grupp, quit claim deed, 28-91-13 NE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
BKND Inc. to Chad R. Bethards and Christine L. Nelson, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven IV Condominiums Block 2 Unit B, $12, $269.60, $169,000.
Danny R. and Gretchen I. Syhre to Rod and Carol Kuhn, warranty deed, 22-91-13 SW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $383.20, $240,000.
Derrick R. and Kimberly J. Aschbrenner to John D. and Marsha A. Haugen, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town Lots 5 and 6 Block 8, $12, $158.40, $99,500.
Leland and Wilma Timmerman to Terrill J. Ball Revocable Trust, Terrill J. Ball trustee, 3-93-12 SW ¼, $17, $645.60, $404,000.
Liddle Enterprises Corporation to Richard W. and Christine A. Luhring, warranty deed, 24-93-14 SE ¼, $17, $935.20, $585,000.
Brian W. and Amanda Busch and Penelope F. and Matthew Klingelhutz to Brandi Shepherd, warranty deed, Janesville, Lot 8 Block 27, $17, $95.20, $60,000.
Brandi L. Shepherd to Bierman Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Janesville, Lot 8 Block 27, $12, $63.20, $40,000.
Bierman Holdings LLC to Brandy L. Shepherd, contract, Janesville, Lot 8 Block 27, $37, $0, $55,000.
Anne M. Stratton to David S. and Carla J. Kania, warranty deed, 25-91-13 NW ¼, $17, $471.20, $295,000.
Cody M. and Megan Joyce Marvets to John Even, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lots 9, 10 and 11 Block 10, $12, $114.40, $72,000.
David J. and Elizabeth J. Meighan to Lauren Niebuhr, warranty deed, 26-93-11 NE ¼ auditor’s plat Lot 3, $12, $180,000.
