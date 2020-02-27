Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Gary Dean Rieck to Evan A. Arachikavitz, warranty deed, 26-93-12 tract in W ¼ and 27-93-12 tract in SE ¼, $17, $280.80, $175,900.

Robin A. Gaines to Randall Madsen and Lynette Miller Madsen, warranty deed, Goodman Addition Lot 1, $12, $450.40, $282,000.

Jerry D. and Mary Stutzman to Justin M. Orr, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition N ½ Lot 4 Block 7, $12, $167.20, $105,000.

Cody Keifer and Lindsey Danielle Hougen to Lindsey Danielle Hougen, quit claim deed, Tripoli, auditor’s plat 4-92-11 Lot 12 Block 25 SE ¼, $32, $0, $0.

Ryan and Jordan Destival to Emily Hendrickson, warranty deed, 27-91-14 N 420 feet W 280 feet NW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $452, $282,800.

Beverly A. Meyer to Todd J. Meyer, warranty deed, 92-13 tract in SW ¼ Parcel A, $17, $119.20, $75,000.

Ryan A. Wolfensperger to Wolfensperger Farms LLC, warranty deed, 1-91-13 tract in NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Bremer County Fair Association to City of Waverly, warranty deed, 4-91-14 tract in SW ¼ Parcel O Part M, $17, $0, $0.

Kenny L. and Julia A. Hennings to Alex J. and Hannah N. Strottman, warranty deed, 34-93-12 MAD Subdivision Lots 1 and 2 SW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $159.20, $100,000.

Richard A. Pagel to Hillcrest Home Inc., warranty deed, 26-93-11 tract in NW ¼ NE ¼ Parcel H, $17, $0, $0.

Ronald H. and Melodie A. Foelske to Ronald H. Foelske Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, tracts in 22-31-13, 28-91-13, 33-91-13 and 32-91-13 and Denver, Fractional Lot 5 Block 12 and Clausing’s Addition E ½ Lot 7 Block 4 SW ¼ 24-91-13, $57, $0, $0.

Harry R. Drewes Estate, Sandra R. Strempke executor, to Albert and Edna Stahley, warranty deed, 9-92-11 SW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel C, $12, $288.80, $181,000.

Luanne C. Owings Estate, Rita K. James co-executor, to Mark and Ruth Happel, warranty deed, 18-91-12 tracts in NW ¼ and NE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $2,644, $1,652,816.

Tracy Ann Dohl to Lisa and James Barbutes, warranty deed, 3-91-14 subdivision SW ¼ NE fractional ¼ with exceptions Lot 1 Block 77, $12, $156, $98,000.

Daniel A. Craft to Ashley L. Craft, quit claim deed, 3-91-14 subdivision Lot 8 Block 76 SW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Hanawalt Farms LLC to Bremer County Fair Association, warranty deed, 6-91-13 tracts in SE ¼, $17, $720, $450,275.

Timothy Carl and Della K. Masker to Ashlee Webb and Caleb Marlette, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lots 11 and 12 Block 21, $12, $152.80, $96,000.

PHH MTG Corp and Ochwen Loan Servicing LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, warranty deed, Tripoli, 3-92-12 auditor’s plat NW ¼ and adjacent alley Lot 8, $22, $0, 0.

Layton, Karen, Lowell and Sue Tiedt, Cheryl and Joseph Hart, Cheila and Richard Goedken, and Charla and Charles Gardner to Tiedt LLC, warranty deed, 19-91-11 E ½ NW ¼ and N ½ NE ¼, 18-91-11 SE ¼ SE ¼, 17-91-11 S ½ SE ¼ and 20-91-11 NW ¼ NW ¼, $57, $0, $0.

Bruce D. and Deborah G. Fortsch to Bruce D. and Deborah Fortsch, quit claim deed, Readlyn, Lots 5 and 6 Block 14, $12, $0, $0.

Schutte Farm Center Inc. to Bruce D. and Deborah G. Fortsch, warranty deed, Readlyn, tract in Outlot E, $17, $18.40, $12,000.

Elton H. Schutte, Jeffrey D. Schutte attorney in fact, to Bruce D. and Deborah G. Fortsch, warranty deed, Readlyn, tract in Outlot E Parcel D, $17, $18.40, $12,000.

Ryan McDaniel and Nancy Schuchhardt McDaniel to Rayan James and Nancy Lynn McDaniel, warranty deed, 20-91-11 SW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Wassco LLC to Debra L. Wass Junker, quit claim deed, Denver, Schneider’s Addition W 67 feet Lot 4 and E 13 feet Lot 5 Block 3, $22, $0, $0.