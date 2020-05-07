Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dennis E. and Linda J. Schroeder to Jeromie W. and Melinda M. Schroeder, contract amendment, 1-92-11 tracts in SE ¼ SE ¼ except for Parcel A, $17, $0, $0.

Vicki M. Stout Revocable Trust, Vicki M. Stout trustee, to Emily N. Endleman, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 11 and 12 Fractional Block 12, $22, $194.40, $122,000.

Ruth Bergmann, Lloyd Bergmann attorney in fact, to Matthew Bergmann, contract, 32-93-12 tract in NE ¼ NE ¼ Parcel C, $47, $0, $100,000.

Keith M. Baskins Estate, Heather N. Wyckoff and Ross A. Harder executors, to Jeremy Dean and Sydnie Farron Johnson, warranty deed, 33-91-13 tract in SE ¼ SE ¼, $22, $384, $240,300.

Jeffrey R. and Julie Bloom to William and Steph Brincks, contract, Frederika, Michener’s Addition Lot 2 Block 19, $42, $0, $48,000.

Donald L. Boger Estate, Daniel F. Boger executor, to Mary and Dalton Ciavarelli, warranty deed, 23-91-13 SW ¼ SW ¼ Timber Tract Subdivision part of W ½ E ½ Lot 2, W ½ E ½ W 165 feet Lot 3, and Lot 6, $17, $380, $233,000.

Cory L. Burgart to Matthew R. Fox, warranty deed, Sumner, Gersonde Addition Lot 9, $12, $158.40, $99,500.

Aaron Mark and Angel R. Goodenbour to Aaron Mark and Anel R. Goodenbour, quit claim deed, Tripoli, J.H. Hage’s Addition Lot 5 and S 2 feet Lot 6 Block 41, $12, $0, $0.

Carrick D. and Melissa L. Johnson to Matthew I. Miller, other deed, 32-93-12 tradct in E ½ SE ¼ Parcel A, $17, $268, $169,000.

Ernest C. Haskin to Ida Mae Torgeson and Mark, Rick, Bret and Brice Haskin, warranty deed, Denver, Clausing’s Addition part of Lot 1 Block 5, 24-91-13 SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Barbara J. Tavernier to Rodney A. and Christine E. Clay, other deed, Denver, Milius Addition Lot 14 Block 1, $12, $213.60, $134,000.

GSH Ventures LLC to Charles R. Sipple Trust, warranty deed, Janesville, Hardwood Estates First Addition Lot 5, $12, $71.20, $45,000.

Dione M. Donlon to Tyann J. Caspers, other deed, 16-93-13 tract in NW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel H, $12, $291.20, $182,500.

Clifford W. and Cynthia A. Brockman to Troy E. Creery and Diane M. Lantz, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Addition Lot 10, $12, $343.20, $214,900.

Rodney and Julie S. Waggett to Brian A. and Brittney J. Schmadeke, quit claim deed, 35-93-14 tract in SW ¼ Parcel B, $17, $0, $0.

Joshua J. Heidemann and Lisa M. Nieman Heidemann to Chad D. and Lynette K. Heim, warranty deed, 31-91-12 W ½ NE ¼ NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $2,000.80, $1,250,970.

USDA and Rural Housing Service to Quality Properties LLC, quit claim deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 33, $27, $0, $32,501.

Reid Rogahn to Matt Properties LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Todd’s Addition Lots 32 and 33, $12, $32, $21,000.

Gilbert E. Rich to Gilbert E. Rich and Debra L. Semm Rich, warranty deed, 32-91-14 tract in W ½ SW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $314.40, $197,000.

Kelly S. Busch to Stephen R. Busch, quit claim deed, 29-91-12 tract in SE ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

William J. Hook Sr. and Lyneva J. Hook to Heather and Kevin Obermier, warranty deed, Huber’s First Subdivision Lot 21, $12, $372, $233,000.

Karla K. Krueger to Kasey S. Krueger, quit claim deed, Kopp Subdivision E 66 feet Lots 1 and 2 and all of Lot 3 Block 3, $17, $0, $0.

Cafaro Real Estate Holding LLC and Della J. Cafaro Real Estate Holdings LLC to Neal Waddel, warranty deed, 11-93-13 tract in SW ¼, $12, $93.20, $52,500.

Dennis and Teri Egts to Thomas and Kris Holthaus, quit claim deed, Waverly, Cedar Glyn Addition Lot 10 NE ¼ SW ¼ 27-92-14, $12, $0, $0.

Dennis J. Lukaszewski to Ryan B. Evans, warranty deed, Waverly, Cedar View Addition Lot 5 Block 3, $12, $335.20, $210,000.

Harry Keith and Doris Jean Wilson to Harry K. and Doris J. Wilson, quit claim deed, 20-91-13 tracts in NW ¼ SE ¼ and SW ¼ SE ¼, tract in S ¾ E ¼ SW ¼, and tract in S ½ N ½ SE ¼ Parcel L, $17, $0, 40.

Daniel Kennedy Estate, Lori J. Harris executor, to Scot Kennedy and Lorita Schult, warranty deed, 33-91-12 tract in SE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $439.20, $275,000.

Keith M. Baskins Estate, Heather N. Wycoff and Ross A. Harder executors, to Leary Brothers LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Lenore Estates Condo Block 13 Unit A, $22, $261.60, $164,000.

Ehrich Land LLC and Kent D. and Karen A. Ehrich to Russell Schrage, warranty deed, 8-92-13 tract in SW ¼ Parcel C, $22, $479.20, $300,000.

Kent D. and Karen A. Ehrich to IPE1031 REV349 LLC, warranty deed, 8-92-13 tract in SW ¼ Parcel B, $22, $898.80, $561,000.

Lucas A. Thornton and Samantha Elsbernd Thornton to Robert D. Kastli Jr. and Sara N. Kastli, warranty deed, Denver, S&B Second Addition Lot 3, $12, $343.20, $340,000.