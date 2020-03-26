Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Alice M. Smith to Vandersee Investments LLC, warranty deed, 23-93-11 Koerth’s Subdivision Lot 15 SE ¼, Tower’s Subdivision Lot 17 SE ¼ NW ¼, and Koerth’s Subdivision Lot 16 SE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $279.20, $175,000.

Randall D. and Deborah L. Stanek to Taylor M. and Amy L. Anderson, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher’s Third Addition Phase I Lot 16, $12, $543.20, $340,000.

Margaret L. Kenealy to Jurgen L. and Sarah J. Block, warranty deed, 35-92-14 tract in Cedar Lane Acres, $12, $455.20, $284,700.

Graham and Kacee A. Garner to Nicholas Wayne Blay and Koriann Kent, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town part of Block 1 Fractional Block 5, $12, $224.80, $140,750.

S&D Development LLC to Luis Carlos Portillo Villagran and Cecilia Galindo Perez, warranty deed, Waverly, Highpoint Second Addition Lot 10, $17, $107.20, $67,500.

Timothy J. and Kelly Kuhrkopf to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 24-93-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel AR auditor’s plat part of Lot 20, $12, $14.40, $9,078.

Bernice H. Wilharm to Dale H. Wilharm and Darla K. Hildebrandt, warranty deed, Sumner, Gersonde Addition Lot 2, $12, $0, $0.

Troy K. Slater to Nicole D. Anderson Slater, quit claim deed, Denver, Schneider’s Addition Lot 8 Block 2, $12, $0, $1.

Janice K. Wilson Estate, Ronald J. and Debra L. Wilson co-executors, to Ronald J. Wilson, bill of sale, 26-91-14 cabin on SE ¼ SW ¼ Parcel G, $19, $0, $0.

Janice K. Wilson Estate, Debra L. and Ronald J. Wilson co-executors, to Ronald J. Wilson, warranty deed, 26-91-14 SE ¼ SW ¼ Parcel G, $22, $0, $0.

GHS Ventures LLC to Steege Investments LLC, warranty deed, Janesville, Hardwood Estates First Addition Lot 18, $17, $0, $0.

Jeanette and Gerald W. Petersen and Denver Savings Bank to City of Denver, other deed, 91-13 SE ¼ auditor’s plat Lot 9, E 5 feet S 264 feet Lot 8 and W 3 feet S 146.5 feet Lot 10, $22, $0, $0.

Fidelity Bank & Trust, formerly State Bank & Trust Co., to Fidelity Bank & Trust, warranty deed, 36-91-14 W ½ SW ¼ with exceptions, $12, $0, $0.

The Secretary of Veterans of Affairs to G&A Investments Inc., warranty deed, Denver Hills Subdivision Lot 53, $27, $191.20, $120,000.

Strotman Building Center Inc. to Roy and Kathleen Petersen, warranty deed, Waverly, Knotts Addition Lot 5 and W ½ Lot 6 Block 54, $17, $79.20, $50,000.

Andrew S. and Ginny M. Boeckman to Daniel L. and Stacy S. Nuss, quit claim deed, Sumner, Sumner Railroad Addition Lot 2 auditor’s plat SW ¼ 24-93-11 Parcel AM, $17, $0, $0.

Jillane J. Conradi to Christopher T., Jack D. and Edward O. Britt, quit claim deed, Huber’s First Addition Lot 6, $17, $0, $0.

Ethan and Sara Strottman to Ethan and Cory Strottman, warranty deed, 7-91-12 SW ¼ Parcel A, $12, $0, $0.

Lorena E. Arns Estate, Daniel Graeser executor, to Zelle Farms LLC, warranty deed, 6-91-14 tract in NE fractional ¼, $22, $1,843.20, $1,152,100.

Richard O. and Judy A. Buss to Karen and Alton Hintz and Steven and Kelly Langan, warranty deed, 26-91-13 tract in SE ¼, $17, $575.20, $360,000.

Lorena E. Arns Estate, Daniel Graeser executor, to David O. and Janet J. Joachim, warranty deed, 5-91-14 tract in SW ¼, $22, $1,408, $880,200.

Walter and Gartha F. Ebert, Edward M. and Judith F. Ebert co-trustees, to Brandon W. Bahlmann, warranty deed, 9-93-14 tract in SE ¼, $22, $223.20, $140,000.

Gregory J. and Karen A. Halsor to Jenny Harris Hagarty, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town Lot 2 and Lot 3 except for W 28 feet Block 17, $12, $263.20, $165,000.

U.S. Small Business Administration, Black Hawk Economic Development Inc. attorney in fact, to D and J Enterprises of Plainfield LLC, quit claim deed, 19-93-14 Lot 5 SE ¼ SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Wanda M. and Dennis Epley to Randy and Dawn Bergmann, warranty deed, 5-92-13 tract in fractional NE ¼, half interest, $17, $294.40, $184,500.

Kerr Farms Inc. to Kerr Miller Farms Inc., quit claim deed, 6-92-12 SW fractional ¼ SW ¼ and NW fractional ¼ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Kerr Farms Inc. to Kerr Gordon Farms Inc., quit claim deed, 6-92-12 SE ¼ SW ¼ and SE ¼ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Marvin Henning Estate, Doris Callanan executor, to Duane and Nina Schellhorn, warranty deed, 4-93-11 tracts in S 94 acres NW fractional ¼ and NW ¼ SW ¼, $22, $1,730.40, $1,082,000.

State of Iowa to Steege LLC, other deed, 20-91-13 tract in NE ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Marlys and Elmer Wittenburg Revocable Trust, Marlys Wittenburg trustee, to Ricky J. Wittenburg, warranty deed, 22-92-12 tract in NW ¼, $22, $472.80, $296,000.

Kerr Miller Farms Inc. to Miller Farmland Inc., quit claim deed, 6-92-14 NW factional ¼ SW ¼ and SW fractional ¼ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Evelyn L. Smith Estate, Annette M. Weih and Michael B. Smith executors, to Annette M. Weih, warranty deed, 11-92-14 tracts in NW ¼ and N ½ SW ¼ except Parcel E, $27, $0, $0.

Evelyn L. Smith Estate, Annette M. Weih and Michael B. Smith executors, to Michael B. Smith, warranty deed, 15-92-14 tracts in NW ¼ and NE ¼, 5-92-14 tract in SE ¼ except for Parcel C and 22-93-14 N ½ NW ¼, $42, $0, $0.

Evelyn L. Smith Estate, Annette M. Weih and Michael B. Smith executors, to Patricia L. Wayne, warranty deed, 26-92-14 tract in NE ¼ and 1-92-14 tract in S ½ NW ¼, $32, $0, $0.

Evelyn L. Smith Estate, Annette M. Weih and Michael B. Smith executors, to Peggy L. Brase, warranty deed, 10-92-14 tracts in NE ¼ and 4-92-14 tracts in NW fractional ¼, $32, $0, $0.

Evelyn L. Smith Estate, Annette M. Weih and Michael B. Smith executors, to Terry L. Quigley, warranty deed, 15-93-14 tracts in SE ¼, 16-93-14 tracts in SE ¼ and 10-92-14 tract in NE ¼ NW ¼, $37, $0, $0.

Daniel R. and Judy M. Lampe to David Fredrick Grawe, warranty deed, Waverly, Brooks & Woodruff Addition Lots 1, 2 and 3 and E 134.7 feet Outlot 10, $12, $359.20, $225,000.

James R. and Judith K. Erickson to Ceola Mowery, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 110, $12, $555.20, $347,500.

Nathan Steege and Kerstin Greiner Steege to State of Iowa, warranty deed, 26-91-14 Mastains Subdivision part of NW ¼ Lot 1 Parcel F, $17, $511.20, $320,000.

Dorothy M. Silber Estate, Rod Silber administrator, to Brett A. and Barbara B. Walker, warranty deed, 26-93-14 SW ¼ SE ¼ Parcel B, $22, $127.20, $80,000.

Harold W. Kern Estate, Jessy Ray Kern and Peggy Lee Blaylock executors, to Cody Hodson and Nicole Einck, warranty deed, 20-91-13 S ½ SW ¼ SE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $63.20, $40,000.

Bradley D. Jones to Leslie A. Mowatt Davis, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Lester’s Addition Lot 7 Block 19, $12, $0, $0.

Leslie A. Davis to Bradley D. Jones, quit claim deed, Sumner, Schildbach’s Addition Lots 9 and 10 Block 4 and Westcott’s Addition Lot 6 except for E 36 feet and E 36 feet of Lot 6 Block 3, $22, $0, $0.

Harold W. Kern Estate, Jessy Ray Kern and Peggy Lee Blaylock executors, to Nicholas Hagedorn and Bayle Frost, warranty deed, 20-91-13 tract in NW ¼ NE ¼ SE ¼, $20, $127.20, $80,000.

Deon Bolton to Hillary Ann Schwemm, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition N 40 feet Lot 5 and W 10 feet Lot 6 Block 7, $12, $128.80, $81,000.

Kerr Gordon Farms Inc. to Gordon Farmland Inc., quit claim deed, 6-92-12 tracts in NE ¼ SW ¼ and SE ¼ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Jeremy R. and Rachel A. Page to Black Swan Capital Partners LLC, warranty deed, Denver, 23-91-12 part of E ½ auditor’s plat S ½ Lot 15 SE ¼, $12, $55.20, $35,000.

Lavern G. and Grace M. Fails to Lavern G. and Grace M. Fails, warranty deed, 17-91-13 tract in NE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Lavern G. and Grace M. Fails to Lavern G. and Grace M. Fails, warranty deed, 17-91-13 tracts in SE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼ and SE ¼ NE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

David R. and Dawn M. Lau to Timothy J. Caswell Revocable Trust, warranty deed, 19-91-12 part of tracts in NE ¼ SE ¼ and NW ¼ SE ¼, $22, $820.80, $513,302.

