Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Judy L. Kirchoff to Scott J. Schonka, warranty deed, Sumner, Carpenter’s Addition W 44 feet Lot 5 Block 30, $12, $31.20, $20,000.

Richard A. Anhalt Estate, Ellen Michelle Lodge and Richard John and Thomas Joseph Anhalt executors, to Rockybend LLC, warranty deed, 16-92-14 tracts in NE ¼ and NW ¼, see record, $22, $0, $0.

Julie Miller to Terry and Judy Scrivner, warranty deed, Waverly, Eliasen Addition Plat 1 Lot 4 block 1, $12, $338.40, $212,000.

Shelley Lein to Lein Investment Management LLC, warranty deed, 33-92-14 E ½ SE ¼ SE ¼ with exceptions, $17, $0, $0.

Shelley Lein to Lein Investment Management LLC, warranty deed, 33-92-14 tract in SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Bremer County Sheriff, James A. and Janet A. Billman and Hauge Associates Inc. to PLS Specialty Investments LLC, other deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition W ½ Lot 1 and Lot 2 Block 3, $12, $0, $65,000.

Brian D. and Debra Marth to Emmett Lee and Sheryle Jean Hutchinson, warranty deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition Lot 6 Block 120, $17, $170.40, $107,000.

Emmett Lee and Sheryle Jean Hutchison to Jeremy L. and Laurie L. Hansel, warranty deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition Lot 6 Block 120, $17, $183.20, $115,000.

Sean A. and Lisa M. Kluesner to Sandra J. Alexander, warranty deed, 35-92-14 part of subdivision Lot 5 NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $247.20, $154,900.

Raymond H. Bloem Estate, Kristie Smith Bloem executor, to Daniel J. Groskurth, warranty deed, Frederika, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lot 5 Block 11, $22, $116, $73,000.

Reece Ray Knoploh to Michael D. and Laure R. Meyer, warranty deed, 23-92-11 E ½ NW ¼, $12, $1,061.60, $1,001,025.

Carolyn A. Weber to Paul H. Weber, quit claim deed, Hidden Meadow Addition Lot 4, $17, $0, $0.

Kenneth and Rhonda Schrage to Russell Schrage, warranty deed, 20-92-13 tract in SE ¼, one-quarter interest, $12, $527.20, $330,000.

William S. and Jean L. Henning to Jerald A. and Sherry Gilley, warranty deed, Waverly, Park Meadow Condos Unit 2, $17, $253.60, $159,000.

Larry R. Keeran to Wartburg College, Waverly, Sunnyside Addition Lots 65-68 and W ¼ Lots 7-10 Block 1, $17, $156, $98,000.

OHP 8 LC to MRO Investments LLC, quit claim deed, 10-92-12 tract in SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $28, $18,000.

MRO Investments LLC to Denay Kelly, warranty deed, 10-92-12 tract in SW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $63.20, $40,000.

Shirley Ann and Eugene J. Huck to James and Sarah Figanbaum, warranty deed, 29-93-11 E ½ NW ¼ and W 35 acres NE ¼, $12, $1,599.20, $1,000,000.

Clint D. and Sheila M. Dickey to Patrick J. and Suzanne E. Maas, warranty deed, Waverly, Highpoint First Addition Lot 13, $12, $47.20, $30,000.

David and Tracey N. Szurley to Dave and Tracey N. Szurley, quit claim deed, 21-92-11 Parcel A, $17, $0, $0.

BKND Inc. to Elroy and Sandra Streich Revocable Trust, warranty deed, Stone Haven IV Condominiums Block 1 Unit C, $12, $320.80, $201,000.

Bruce J. Kuhlmann Revocable Trust, Bruce J. Kuhlmann trustee, to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 25-93-11 tract in auditor’s plat Lot 15, $42, $42.40, $27,000.

Ehrich Land LLC to Kenneth Schrage, warranty deed, 12-92-14 NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $719.20, $449,880.

Curtis D. and Dominique Behrens to Jonathan M. Schnuelle and Abigail R. Eberling Schnuelle, warranty deed, 23-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 32 SE ¼, $17, $175.20, $110,000.

Villager Sunrise Inc. to L&T Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lots 8, 9 and 10 Block 13, $17, $237.60, $149,000.

Cheryl L. Sharp to Gary L. Sharp, quit claim deed, Rustic Hills Addition 22-91-13 Tract A, $12, $0, $0.

Richard E. and Mary E. Vogel to Waverly Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Industrial Addition Lots 5 and 6, $12, $367.20, $230,000.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thrum.