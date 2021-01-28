James and Kathy Crawford to James and Kathy Crawford, quit claim deed, Waverly, I.H. Sturdevant’s Addition S ½ Lot 1 and S ½ of E ½ Lot 2 Block 1, $17, $0, $0.
Marlys D. Bahe, Mark Bahe attorney in fact, to Samuel T. Roelofs, warranty deed, Sumner, Rowe’s Third Addition Lot 43 except for N 2 feet, $12, $116, $73,000.
Kimberly Hampton to Christopher Kane, warranty deed, Sumner, Behrens & Stahlhut’s Addition Lots 12 and 13 Block 1, $12, $106.40, $67,000.
RR Rentals LLC to Andrea M. Degroote, warranty deed, Janesville, Barrick Road Estates First Addition Lot 6, $17m, $295.20, $185,000.
Blue Steele LLC to Suzanne Hilleman, warranty deed, Waverly, Bridle Spur Estates Lot 2 Parcel QQ, $22, $261.60, $164,000.
Marty J. and Robyn M. Kane to Gavin S. and Bryanna J. Kane, warranty deed, 20-91-11 NE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $287.20, $180,000.
Janet M. Burt to Melodie A. Foelske Revocable Trust and Darlene R. Knief Estate, Lawrence F. Knief executor, warranty deed, 28-91-13 SW ¼ SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Omni Development LLC to Joe J. and Lanelle J. Lawson, other deed, Waverly, Omni Second Addition Lot 15, $12, $429.60, $269,000.
Arlene C. Koehler Trust, Fidelity Bank & Trust trustee, to Allen G. Koehler and Jane A. Gunn, warranty deed, 9-92-13 NW ¼, $17, $0, 40.
Allen G. and Katherine Koehler to Koehler LLC, warranty deed, 9-92-13 NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Jane A. Gunn to Koehler LLC, warranty deed, 9-92-13 NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Shayna K. Brandt to Jessica Bluhm, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition N ½ Lot 3 Block 26, $12, $167.20, $105,000.
Todd A. and Connie L. Billman to Brooke L. Billman, warranty deed, Waverly, East Waverly Addition Lots 10 and 11 Block 5, $17, $135.20, $85,000.
City of Waverly to Sugar Beet LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, 36-92-14 Parcel Y SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Patricia A. Schedtler Revocable Trust, Joel Schedtler and Kathryn Hampton co-trustees, to Harry and Marianne Abel Lipschutz, warranty deed, 22-92-11 SW ¼, $32, $1,106.40, $891,600.
BKND to Jane K. Briden Revocable Trust, Jane K. Briden trustee, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven IV Condominiums Block 2 Unit C, $12, $271.20, $170,000.
Jared and Seneca Epley to Matthew and Leslie Tolan, warranty deed, 6-91-14 Parcel D NW ¼, $17, $468, $293,000.
Steege Investments LLC to Doug Kroymann, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision (Phase 2C) Lot 249, $17, $439.20, $275,000.
Celia Leisinger Estate, Debra Sullivan and Dallas and Celia Deike co-executors, to Thomas L Flaherty II and Rebecca J. Flaherty, warranty deed, 16-92-14 NE ¼ SE ¼, $22, $279.20, $175,000.
Huff Land Company LLC to Rowe Capital LLC, quit claim deed, Janesville, N 44 feet E ½ Lot 4 Block 10, $12, $0, $0.
Douglas and Jessica Kroymann to Christopher A. and Amy J. Johnson, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision Phase I Lot 249, $12, $503.20, $315,000.
Elton H. Schutte, Lori Fortsch attorney in fact, to Bradley and Lisa Arnold, warranty deed, Readlyn, Park View Condominiums Unit 6, $17, $130.40, $82,000.
Roger E. Wolff to James R. Wolff, quit claim deed, Readlyn, Lots 4 and 5 Block 13, $17, $0, $0.
Erik G. and Jessica J. Kettleson to Scott and Leeann Hoodjer, warranty deed, Waverly, 99 East Bremer Condominiums Unit 200, $12, $239.20, $150,000.
Jonathan D. and Mary Lou Epley to Jared and Seneca Epley, warranty deed, 7-92-14 Parcel C NE ¼, $12, $431.20, $270,000.
Cory Burgart to Community Digital Properties LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Parcel WW SW ¼ SW ¼ 24-93-11, $12, $183.20, $115,000.
Christopher and Amy J. Johnson to Tammy Dillavou, warranty deed, Waverly, Maple Hills Addition Lot 2 Block 3 and Copper Ridge First Addition Lot 11H of Lot 11, $12, $242.40, $152,000.
Moeller Construction Co. to Lois E. Moeller, warranty deed, Tripoli, Cartsensen’s Addition Lot 5 and S ½ Lot 6 Block 63 and W 52 feet Lot 5 and Lot 6 Block 62, $17, $0, $0.
Kevin F. Shonka Estate, Susan M. Shonka executor, to Shonka Brothers LLC, warranty deed, 24-92-12 S ½ SW ¼ and SW ¼ SE ¼, and 25-92-12 N ½ NW ¼ and NW ¼ NE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Dale T. and Rebecca Shonka to Shonka Brothers LLC, warranty deed, 24-92-12 S ½ SW ¼ and SW ¼ SE ¼, and 25-92-12 N ½ NW ¼ and NW ¼ NE ¼, $22, 40, $0.
Denver Baptist Church of Denver Iowa and Denver Baptist Church Inc. to Denver Community School District, warranty deed, Denver, NE ¼ 35-91-14, $17, $143.20, $90,000.
City of Janesville to Michel W. and Denise D. Paul, quit claim deed, Janesville, NE ¼ 35-91-14, $22, $6.40, $4,035.
Dennis W. and Rayla E. Leary to Audrey Brickner, warranty deed, Waverly, Park Meadow Condos Unit 309, $17, $250.40, $157,000.
Darlene E. and Robert E. Busch, and Patricia A. and Stephen L. Dahle to Allan Johnson, warranty deed, 31-91-13 NW ¼, $17, $619.20, $387,500.
Benjamin James and Amanda S. Work to James N. Klink Jr. and Dana Lynne Klink, warranty deed, Sumner, Lots 3 and 41 auditor’s plat 23-93-11, $12, $143.20, $90,000.
LCOG LLC to James M. and Sheryl A. Moeller, warranty deed, Denver, Transit Street Utility 3 Condominiums Unit 4, $17, $112.80, $71,000.
Waverly Real Estate LLC to Bobse LLC, contract, 3-91-14 Parcels A, B and C NW ¼, $52, $0, $525,000.
Syhlman Properties LLC to MHP Waterloo LLC, warranty deed, 35-91-14 NE ¼ SW ¼, $17, $351.20, $220,000.