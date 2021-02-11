David A. Ray to Melissa Warner, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Clausing’s Plat Lot 2 Block 25, $12, $0, $0.
Rick A. Rieger to Rick A. Rieger Revocable Trust, Rick A. Rieger trustee, warranty deed, 36-92-14 NE ¼ NW ¼, NE ¼ NE ¼ NW ¼, and SE ¼ NW ¼, and Waverly, Home Addition Lot 1 Block 5 and Carver’s Fourth Addition W ½ Lot 6, $37, $0, $0.
Linda D. Boeckmann Schwemm and Alan Schwemm to Jerome R. Boeckmann, quit claim deed, 22-93-13 NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Timothy W. Smalley and Janell Meyer Smalley to David C. and Linda Harms, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Clausing’s Plat lot 1 Block 25, $12, $0, $0.
Brahma LLC to Erik G. Kettleson, warranty deed, Waverly, Bridle Spur Estates Lot 3 Parcel TT & SS, $27, $495.20, $310,000.
Kristie J. Fay to Bethany Abben, other deed, 1-91-14 Lot 1 NW ¼ SW ¼, $12, $212, $133,000.
Edwin J. and Brooke A. Leehey to EJL Realty Inc., quit claim deed, Readlyn, H.C. Stumme’s First Addition Outlot 1 of Outlot D, $12, $0, $0.
David Schwarze Estate, Jolyn M. Mueller to Travis Schwarze, warranty deed, 20-93-12 SE ¼ NW ¼ and NE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Dean P. Knapp to Clayton A. and Alecia P. Bruns, warranty deed, 16-91-14 NE ¼, $17, $482.40, $301,821.
David J. and Elizabeth J. Meighan to Isaac J. Richmond II and Marge M. Richmond, warranty deed, 24-93-11 subdivision Lot 9 SE ¼ SW ¼, $12, $25.60, $16,500.
Bradley A. and Janean D. Young to Glen S. and Shelley P. Adams, warranty deed, Waverly, Southwick Condos Block 4 Unit 14, $17, $559.20, $350,000.
Jerry L. and Pamela S. Fratzke to Fueled By Faith LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town E 13 feet W 22 feet S 30 feet Lot 8 Block 23, $12, $21.60, $14,000.
Michael L. Albers to Seth and Tricia Engelbrecht, warranty deed, 8-91-14 Parcel F SE ¼, $12, $235.20, $147,500.
Elizabeth Ouitsman to LTM Investments LLC, warranty deed, Denver, Lot 6 Block 13, $12, $119.20, $75,000.
Ellen M. Wedeking to Mary Louise Hagberg, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly II Condo Unit 317, $17, $255.20, $160,000.
Katalyst Yoga LLC to Rise Up Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, 99 East Bremer Condominiums Unit 100, $17, $191.20, $120,000.
Ronald J. Strottmann to Hillary J. Oberbroeckling, warranty deed, Tripoli, Schroeter’s Plat Lot 7 Block 31, $12, $88, $43,000.
Samantha J. Wilson to Tessa Larson Wilson, quit claim deed, Sumner, Fridley’s Addition Lot 9 Block 1, $12, $0, $0.
Levi Wolfensperger to Shawn Youngton to Nidia Campos, warranty deed, Tripoli, Carstensen’s Addition Lot 1 Block 61, $12, $183.20, $114,900.
Nathan W. and Heather L. Richards to Tyler J. and Breanna S. Schafbuch, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Third Addition Lot 8 Block 6, $12, $278.40, $174,500.
Orlo G. and Joan M. Njus to Jason and Traci Hayes, warranty deed, White Tail Ridge Subdivision Lot 3, $12, $639.20, $399,900.
U.S. Small Business Administration to APC Enterprises LLC, quit claim deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Subdivision Phase 2A W ½ Lot B, $17, $0, $0.
Dolores Ann Boeckmann Estate, Kathy Mulder and Bonnie Boeckmann co-executors, to Darwin D. Eick, warranty deed, 10-92-13 NW ¼, $22, $560.80, $351,000.
Jessica J. and Eric G. Kettleson to Mary Peck, warranty deed, Waverly, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lot 5 Block 3, $12, $240, $150,440.
Patrick A. Giesler and Mindy L. Steege Giesler to Scott A. Dougan Jr., warranty deed, Denver Hills Subdivision Lots 57, 58 and 59 SW ¼ 16-91-13 Parcel W, $12, $563.20, $415,000.