Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Emily M. Immerzeel Megan and Michael J. Megan to Alexis A. Thompson, warranty deed, Janesville, Lot 1 Block 18, $12, $173.60, $109,000.

Marjorie Degelau to Tyson and Jamie Lanus, warranty deed, Prestien’s Subdivision Lot 40, $12, $147.20, $92,500.

Judischtk LLC to Grain and Thread LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Westcott Heirs’ Addition E 46 feet Lot 3 Block 1, $12, $199.20, $75,000.

Joseph C. and Carol Ann Jahnke to David and Rebecca Acker, warranty deed, 22-92-14 S ½ SE ¼ SE ¼ and 23-92-14 S ½ SW ¼ SW ¼, $22, $267.20, $180,000.

Maddi S. Friedrich to Nancy K. Davis, warranty deed, 24-93-12 part of auditor’s plat Lot 19, $12, $120.80, $76,000.

Laura Marie Jordan to Michelle, Marvin and Connie Hildebrandt, warranty deed, 5-93-11 SE ¼ Parcel B, $12, $193.20, $115,000.

Betty Shipp, Joann Myers attorney in fact, to Travis J. and Tiffany M. Cooper, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Subdivision (Phase 2B) Lot 225, $12, $0, $0.

Janice D. Schumacher to Suzanne K. Torkelson Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 7 Block 46, $17, $0, $0.

Beverly J. Schmidt to Wartburg College, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition part of Lots 3 and 4 Block 66, $17, $191.20, $120,000.

Michael Rotsaert to Monica Peterson, quit claim deed, 36-91-13 W ½ SW ¼ Hilltop Subdivision Lots 7 and 8 and E 725 feet Lot 9, $17, $0, $0.

OMNI Development LLC to Gavin Mason and Josslyn Lovik, warranty deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Division Lot 1, $12, $468, $305,500.

Matthew Edward and Allyson Lea McLaughlin to McLaughlin Properties LLC, quit claim deed, Denver, Homrighous Resubdivision N 22 feet S 44 feet Lot 10 Block 11, $12, $0, $0.

Matthew Edward and Allyson Lea McLaughlin to McLaughlin Properties LLC, Denver, quit claim deed, Denver, Homrighous Resubdivision N ⅛ Lot 10 and S 18 feet Lot 11 Block 11, $12, $0, $0.

Janice K. Wilson Estate, Debra L. and Ronald J. Wilson co-executors, to Chad L. and Jessica J. Mootart, warranty deed, 26-91-14 tract in SE ¼ NW ¼, $22, $343.20, $215,000.

Leland and Wilma Timmerman to Leland and Wilma Timmerman, warranty deed, 3-93-12 tracts in SW ¼ SW ¼ and E ½ SW ¼ and Tripoli, Carstensen’s Addition Lot 4 Block 59, $17, $0, $0.

Dennis M. and Jacqueline C. Hansen to Phillip N. and Molly E. Fitch, warranty deed, Waverly, Winzenburg Addition Lots 1 and 2 Block 3, $12, $111.20, $79,000.

Robert A. and Kelly A. Westervelt to Roger Kerns III and Jamie Kerns, warranty deed, 23-92-11 N 321.9 feet W 383.46 feet W ½ NW ¼, $12, $351.20, $220,000.

Darwin B. Larson to Darwin Larson Trust, warranty deed, 15-91-13 part of subdivision SW ¼ Lots 10, 11, 19 and 20, $22, $0, $0.

Evelyn N. Chester Estate, Steven G. Chester co-executor, to George F. Chester Estate, Steven G. Chester and Ann M. Pross co-executors, warranty deed, 30-93-14 part of auditor’s plat Lot 1 NE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Scott J. Shonka to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 7 NW ¼, $32, $157.60, $99,000.

Neal J. and Kendra Rochford to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 23-93-11 part of auditor’s plat SE ¼ Lot 48, $32, $258.40, $162,000.

Steege Investments LLC to William P. and Kelly A. Flege, warranty deed, 25-91-14 Easton Avenue Subdivision Lot 3 NW ¼, $22, $0, $0.

McDonald’s Real Estate Company to MDM Partnership, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn First Addition part of Lots 4 and 5 Block 2, see record, $27, $119.20, $75,000.