Emily M. Immerzeel Megan and Michael J. Megan to Alexis A. Thompson, warranty deed, Janesville, Lot 1 Block 18, $12, $173.60, $109,000.
Marjorie Degelau to Tyson and Jamie Lanus, warranty deed, Prestien’s Subdivision Lot 40, $12, $147.20, $92,500.
Judischtk LLC to Grain and Thread LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Westcott Heirs’ Addition E 46 feet Lot 3 Block 1, $12, $199.20, $75,000.
Joseph C. and Carol Ann Jahnke to David and Rebecca Acker, warranty deed, 22-92-14 S ½ SE ¼ SE ¼ and 23-92-14 S ½ SW ¼ SW ¼, $22, $267.20, $180,000.
Maddi S. Friedrich to Nancy K. Davis, warranty deed, 24-93-12 part of auditor’s plat Lot 19, $12, $120.80, $76,000.
Laura Marie Jordan to Michelle, Marvin and Connie Hildebrandt, warranty deed, 5-93-11 SE ¼ Parcel B, $12, $193.20, $115,000.
Betty Shipp, Joann Myers attorney in fact, to Travis J. and Tiffany M. Cooper, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Subdivision (Phase 2B) Lot 225, $12, $0, $0.
Janice D. Schumacher to Suzanne K. Torkelson Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 7 Block 46, $17, $0, $0.
Beverly J. Schmidt to Wartburg College, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition part of Lots 3 and 4 Block 66, $17, $191.20, $120,000.
Michael Rotsaert to Monica Peterson, quit claim deed, 36-91-13 W ½ SW ¼ Hilltop Subdivision Lots 7 and 8 and E 725 feet Lot 9, $17, $0, $0.
OMNI Development LLC to Gavin Mason and Josslyn Lovik, warranty deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Division Lot 1, $12, $468, $305,500.
Matthew Edward and Allyson Lea McLaughlin to McLaughlin Properties LLC, quit claim deed, Denver, Homrighous Resubdivision N 22 feet S 44 feet Lot 10 Block 11, $12, $0, $0.
Matthew Edward and Allyson Lea McLaughlin to McLaughlin Properties LLC, Denver, quit claim deed, Denver, Homrighous Resubdivision N ⅛ Lot 10 and S 18 feet Lot 11 Block 11, $12, $0, $0.
Janice K. Wilson Estate, Debra L. and Ronald J. Wilson co-executors, to Chad L. and Jessica J. Mootart, warranty deed, 26-91-14 tract in SE ¼ NW ¼, $22, $343.20, $215,000.
Leland and Wilma Timmerman to Leland and Wilma Timmerman, warranty deed, 3-93-12 tracts in SW ¼ SW ¼ and E ½ SW ¼ and Tripoli, Carstensen’s Addition Lot 4 Block 59, $17, $0, $0.
Dennis M. and Jacqueline C. Hansen to Phillip N. and Molly E. Fitch, warranty deed, Waverly, Winzenburg Addition Lots 1 and 2 Block 3, $12, $111.20, $79,000.
Robert A. and Kelly A. Westervelt to Roger Kerns III and Jamie Kerns, warranty deed, 23-92-11 N 321.9 feet W 383.46 feet W ½ NW ¼, $12, $351.20, $220,000.
Darwin B. Larson to Darwin Larson Trust, warranty deed, 15-91-13 part of subdivision SW ¼ Lots 10, 11, 19 and 20, $22, $0, $0.
Evelyn N. Chester Estate, Steven G. Chester co-executor, to George F. Chester Estate, Steven G. Chester and Ann M. Pross co-executors, warranty deed, 30-93-14 part of auditor’s plat Lot 1 NE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Scott J. Shonka to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 7 NW ¼, $32, $157.60, $99,000.
Neal J. and Kendra Rochford to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 23-93-11 part of auditor’s plat SE ¼ Lot 48, $32, $258.40, $162,000.
Steege Investments LLC to William P. and Kelly A. Flege, warranty deed, 25-91-14 Easton Avenue Subdivision Lot 3 NW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
McDonald’s Real Estate Company to MDM Partnership, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn First Addition part of Lots 4 and 5 Block 2, see record, $27, $119.20, $75,000.