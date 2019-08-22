Rodney D. and Marlene E. Wedemeier to Richard L. and Beverly J. Kuker, contract, Sumner, Wescott’s Addition Lot 7 Block 4 with exceptions, see record, $52, $0, $75,000.
David R. and Regina M. Gilson to Mark W. Detweiler, contract, Tripoli, Wynhoff & Cook’s Addition NW corner of Lot 1 Block 21 SE ¼ NE ¼ 4-92-12, $52, $0, $24,250.
Dan Sauerbrei, Kelle Kolkmeier and Perry Sauerbrei to John C. and Donna J. Jones, warranty deed, 7-93-12 Parcel G, $12, $239.20, $150,000.
Patricia Ann Schedtler to Marc A. and Kara M. Groen, other deed, Waverly, Riegers Addition (Replat) Lot 3, $12, $303.20, $189,750.
Robert J. and Lynnley Barr to Jena Burch, warranty deed, Janesville, Lots 6 and 7 Block 20 with exceptions, see record, $12, $237.60, $148,900.
Bremer County Sheriff, Joshua A. and Carrie M. Rzepka and Velocity Investments LLC to University of Iowa Community Credit Union (now known as Green State Credit Union), other deed, 31-92-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel C, $12, $0, $144,410.
Ann A. Harms to Lorain P. Diercks, warranty deed, 20-92-13 tract in NE ¼, see record, $12, $16, $10,500.
Edna M. Corson Estate, Steven R. Corson executor, to Steven R. and Jo Corson, warranty deed, 25-92-14 SE ¼ NW ¼, 26-92-14 NW ¼ NE ¼, and 36-92-14 NE ¼ NW ¼, see record, $32, $0, $0.
Michael A. and Melissa A. Thurm to Kallie A. and Mason C. Kleitsch, other deed, 2-91-11 SW ¼ Parcel B, $17, $288, $180,250.
OMNI Development LLC To Mark R. and Theresa M. Welford, other deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Addition Lot 6, $12, $552, $345,281.
Garry and Kimberly M. Spencer to Heather A. Knight, warranty deed, Waverly, W. Sturdevant’s Addition S ½ Lot 1 Half Block 2, $12, $197.60, $124,000.
Ellen Ehlert to Ellen Ehlert Revocable Trust, Ellen Ehlert trustee, warranty deed, 23-93-11 NE corner of Lot 9 of auditor’s plat SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Terry L. and Dawn R. Frye to Brian Robbins, warranty deed, Waverly, Riegers Addition (Replat) Lot 1, $12, $343.20, $215,000.
Bradley J. and Pamela J. Powers-Haskovec to Dione M. Donlon, warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 1, $12, $189.60, $119,000.
Panther Builders to Jordan and Brianna Strottman, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase II Lot 54, $12, $719.20, $450,000.
CHP 1 LC to Half Moon Holdings LC, quit claim deed, Frederika, Michener’s Addition Lots 9 and 10 Block 20, $12, $0, $0.
Paul Niemann Construction Company to BMC Aggregates LC, warranty deed, 36-93-13 SW ¼, SE ¼ SE ¼ and SE ¼; 20-91-13 SE ¼ SW ¼; 29-91-13 NW ¼ NW ¼ NE ¼; and tract in 20-91-13, see record, $32, $1,212, $757,520.
Gene Charles Light and Mary Anne McGee Light to James R. and Kara L. Howard, warranty deed, Hidden Meadow Subdivision Lot 8, $12, $588, $368,000.
Keith H. Heffernan to Keith H. Heffernan Trust, Keith H. and Alexa A. Heffernan co-trustees, warranty deed, 6-93-12 NE fractional ¼ NW ¼ Parcel A, $22, $0, $0.
2019 Castle LLC to Joshua D. and Nicole B. Dodd, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition W ½ of Lot 6 Block 24, $17, $60, $37,700.
Nicole W. and William H. Arens to Benjamin J. and Amanda S. Lyons, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Addition N 50 feet Lot 8 and S 30 feet Lot 9 Block 2, $12, $365.20, $222,500.
Mactrev LLP to Georgia Beth R. Arevalo, contract, Waverly, W. Sturdevant’s Addition Lots 5 and 6 Block 4 except for W 60 feet of Lot 5, $32, $0, $62,000.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to John R. and Janice K. Booth Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 4 Block 13 Unit 4, $22, $392, $245,331.
Roma and Larry Dietrichs, Paulette and James Sauerbrei, Janice and Larry Sailer, and Troy, Susan, Craig, Vicky and Lois W. Rewerts to Brian and Ellen Lodge, other deed, Waverly, Hinds Second Addition Lot 4, $17, $381.40, $239,000.
Daniel Smith to Sharon A. Smith, quit claim deed, Denver, Schneider’s Addition Lot 4 Block 1, $17, $0, $0.
Black Hawk Economic Development Inc. to Weidemann Properties LLC, Railroad Addition auditor’s plat Lot 5 and 24-93-11 Parcels 1 and 2 SW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Jeramie J. Johnson to Kevin R. and Holly L. Smith, warranty deed, 35-91-14 NE ¼ NW ¼ Parcel O, $17, $314.40, $197,000.
Anne M. Jones Wilkens to Jennifer Riley, warranty deed, Waverly, Third Home Addition Lot 4, $12, $256.80, $161,000.
Deena M. Beck to James A. and Ashley Hofer, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Addition Lot 11, $12, $274.40, $172,000.
Alvin C. and Brenda F. Worrell to Alvin C. and Brenda F. Worrell, quit claim deed, Janesville, Barrick Road Estates First Addition Lot 7, $17, $0, $0.
Jonathan C. and Bridget A. Primus to Nicole M. and William H. Arens, warranty deed, Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision Lot 21 and undivided interest in Well No. 6, $12, $639.20, $400,000.
Luan R. Happel to H&L Happel Farms LLC, quit claim deed, 3-91-12 SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Brenda J. Ellgren to Todd J. Walton, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Second Addition Lot 8, $12, $252, $158,000.
Luann G. Peters to Dennis L. Peters, quit claim deed, 31-91-12 part of SW ¼ SW ¼ and Green Acres Subdivision part of Lot 6 Block 3, $17, $0, $0.
Paul and Beverly Leistikow to JDM Property Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Wilmour’s Woodland Estates Outlot 3, $12, $679.20, $425,000.
Brian M. and Ellen M. Lodge to Teresa F. Nolta, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addtion Lot 1 Block 5, $12, $251.20, $157,500.
Maynard Savings Bank to Jordan Brashears, warranty deed, 24-93-11 Lot 17 subdivision SE ¼ SW ¼, $17, $120.80, $78,000.
Patricia A. Morris to Reece M. Buttjer, warranty deed, Plainfield, Country View First Addition Parcel K and Lot 2, $17, $183.20, $115,000.
Dereck A. Reiter to Holly and Sam Rogers, warranty deed, Waverly, W. Sturdevant’s Addition fractional Lots 7 and 8 Block 22, $12, $112, $70,500.
Katherine K. and Seth M. McGrane to Kimberly K. Widdel, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 3 Block 4, $12, $268, $167,800.
Zach and Jessica Beschorner to Tory Ferguson, warranty deed, Waverly, Sunnyside Addition Lots 25 and 26 Block 1, $12, $188, $118,000.