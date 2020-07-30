Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

James L. and Susan A. Niemann to James L. Niemann Revocable Trust, James L. Niemann trustee, quit claim deed, 24-93-11 NE ¼ SW ¼ Parcel DD, SW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel BB and W 18 feet SW ¼ NW ¼ Parcels CC and DD, $27, $0, $0.

Robert H. Meier Estate, Elizabeth A. Price executor, to Todd A., Stephen D. and Michael R. Meier, other deed, 27-91-13 NE ¼ SE ¼ except for N 100 feet E 133 feet, $22, $0, $0.

Steve J. and Teresa M. Negan to Steven & Teresa Negan Properties LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition W 22 feet E 56 feet Lot 2 Block 12, $17, $0, $0.

Ironhide LLC to Alex D. Scutchfield, warranty deed, Waverly, Harman & Levalley’s Addition S ½ Lots 1 and 2 Block 42, $17, $239.20, $150,000.

Roger L. and Susan Lenius to Nathaniel J. and Shauna Miller, warranty deed, 17-91-14 tract in E ½ NE ¼ Parcel F, $12, $159.20, $100,000.

BKND Inc. to John C. and Corazon D. Letz, warranty deed, Stone Haven Plat 4 Block 3 Unit J, $12, $343.20, $215,000.

Jessica L. Cordes Davis and Austin Davis to Tyler and Miranda Lockwood, warranty deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition Lots 1 and 2 except for N 43.28 feet Lot 2 Block 121, $12, $279.20, $175,000.

Margaret Wood to Brittney N. and Robert J. Bruetzmann, warranty deed, 4-92-12 auditor’s plat subdivision SE ¼ part of Lots 14 and 15, see record, $12, $215.20, $135,000.

Arlin L. Wente to Sarah Wente and Jeremy Kuker, contract, 18-92-13 NE ¼, $62, $0, $370,000.

Arlin L. Wente to David and Amanda Wente, contract, 14-92-13 SW ¼ and NW ¼ with exceptions, see record, $62, $0, $385,000.

Arlin L. Wente to Michael Wente and Rachel Hohenstein, contract, 28-93-13 NW ¼ with exceptions, see record, $62, $0, $385,000.

Judith Debower Life Estate to Dane M. Debower, warranty deed, tracts in 18-91-13 and 19-91-13 with exceptions, see record, $27, $0, $0.

Christopher R. Kane to Dustin F. Buchanan, warranty deed, tract in 4-93-13, $12, $234.40, $147,000.

Arlin L. Wente to Arlin L. Wente Revocable Trust, Arlin L. Wente trustee, other deed, see record, $42, $0, $0.

Andrew L. and Rebecka L. Sommerfelt to Kaitlyn R. and Grady L. Reyerson, warranty deed, Denver, Denver (Original/Jefferson City) Lot 8 and part of Lot 5 Block 4, $12, $162.40, $102,000.

David L. and Nancy K. Pratt to City or Readlyn, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lots 9 and 10 Block 6 with exceptions, $17, $111.20, $70,000.

Daniel L. and Andrea J. Dufner to Stan R. and Carolyn J. Duncalf, warranty deed, 15-91-14 Parcel B, SW ¼ SE ¼ Parcel D and SE ¼ Parcel E, see record, $17, $1,543.20, $965,000.

Carl H. and Karen S. Arns to Susan Hummel, quit claim deed, Grand Scenic Acres Lots 5, 6 and 12, $17, $14.40, $9,500.

State of Iowa to 5 Star Investments LLC, other deed, 23-91-13 NE ¼ patent, $22, $0, $0.

Dianne Faye Oltrogge Estate, Carrie A. Jones and Jason J. Oltrogge co-executors, to Marvin D. Baker, warranty deed, Readlyn, 11-91-12 NE ¼ SW ¼ part of Outlot A, $22, $245.60, $154,000.

Robert and Lindee Juhl to Wayne W. and Mishelle O’Brien, other deed, Waverly, I.H. Sturdevant’s Addition Lot 1 Block 6, $12, $287.20, $180,000.

Darrel D. Hoppenworth Estate, Scott Hoppenworth executor, to Donald and Paula Hinckle, warranty deed, Waverly, Lenore Estates Condo Block 4 Unit B, $22, $315.20, $197,500.

Kevin M. and Ashley A. Hughes to Stacy M. Lemke, warranty deed, Sumner, Emmon’s Addition Lot 5 Block 38, $12, $223.20, $140,000.

Luke and Anna Reisetter to Tyler Hemer and Kari Hillman, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Subdivision Phase 2A Lot 202, $12, $295.20, $185,000.

Michael J. and Lorraine F. Rosteck to Michael Ray Rosteck, warranty deed, Frederika, S 4.5 rods block 9, $12, $103.20, $65,000.

Scott W. and Sherrye L. Sharar to Sean T. and Jennifer Coleman, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 4 Block 3, $12, $476, $298,000.

Jeffrey D. and Bonita L. Moses to John Jakus, warranty deed, 4-92-12 NE ¼ auditor’s plat Lot 8, $12, $16.80, $10,875.

Joan Gloede Estate, Alfred W. Gloede executor, to Alfred W. Gloede, warranty deed, 9-92-11 tracts in SE ¼ and S ½ NE ¼, 328-93-11 tract in N ½ SE ¼, 23-92-11 S ½ NE ¼, and 27-93-11 N ½ SW ¼, $47, $0, $0.

David and Lory J. Voss to Bailey and Brock Voss, warranty deed, Sumner, Winzenburg First Addition Lot 17, $12, $0, $0.

Steffes Construction to Sammie & Bandits Puppy Shop LLC, quit claim deed, Frederika, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 Block 3, $17, $0, $0.

Steege LLC to Ronald L. and Betty J. Steege, warranty deed, 26-91-13 NE ¼ Parcel EE, $17, $228, $142,600.

Ryan W. Troyna to Mathew Duke and Penny Jade Fiedler, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision Phase I Lot 14, $12, $340, $213,000.

Midland IRA Trust and Matthew Pollastrini to Daniel Koenig, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows II Subdivision Phase 2A Lot 3 Parcel BB, $12, $159.20, $100,000.

Donald C. and Kathy K. Franzen to Blake A. Franzen, warranty deed, 30-93-14 NE ¼ NE ¼ subdivision Lot 1, $22, $0, $0.

Shane D. and Kathy R. Bohlmann to Kayla Shepherd, warranty deed, Denver, Prestien’s First Addition E 62 feet Lots 14 and 17, $12, $234.40, $147,000.

Stacy M. Lemke to McKenna S. Kuhlmann, warranty deed, Readlyn, Wolf Hill Addition Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11 Block 3, $12, $197.60, $124,000.

Benjamin J. and Katherine E. Wilson to Danielle M. Cardella, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition part of Lot 17 and Lot 18 Fractional Block 2, $17, $200, $125,200.

Arlyn E. and Karen M. Ristau to Christopher A. and Lois L. Kelly, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 4 Block 1, $12, $218.40, $137,000.

BKND Inc. to Ryan W. Troyna, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven IV Condominiums Block 3 Unit F, $12, $349.60, $219,000.

Sox Farms LC to Chad E. and Leslie J. Tierney, warranty deed, 9-92-14 SW ¼ Parcel B except for Parel F, $17, $367.20, $230,000.

Richard E, Veronica J. and Nickolas R. Shea to Justin Doering Kane, warranty deed, 2-91-14 NE ¼ part of subdivision Block 6, $17, $204.80, $128,500.

Ryan D. Stark and Amanda A. Borglum Stark to Todd A. Bengen and Julie A. Miller, warranty deed, Janesville, Sands First Addition Lot 36 and Sands Second Addition Lot 1, $17, $417.60, $261.500.

Marshall Ray Reed to Matthew J. Kobliska, warranty deed, Sumner, Littell’s Second Addition Lots 38 and 39, $12, $137.60, $88,500.