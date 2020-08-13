Kirk R. and Lisa M. Miller to John M. and Mary M. Hegg, other deed, Sumner, Smith’s First Addition Lot 2, $12, $264, $165,500.
Christopher J. and Jessica R. Perrine to Scott and Meganne McCubbin, other deed, Waverly, Murphy’s Third Addition Lot 7 Block 7, $22, $357.60, $224,000.
Matthew L. Marple to Annie C. Marple, quit claim deed, Lane’s Subdivision Lot 3, $12, $0, $0.
Sadie V. and Joseph Steinbronn to Jody McIntosh, warranty deed, Denver, Original/Jefferson City Lot 7 block 4, $12, $260.80, $163,000.
James Custom Homes & Concrete Inc. to Matthew W. and Jennifer L. Seward, warranty deed, Waverly, Parkview Estates Lot 2, $17, $535.20, $335,000.
Melissa G. Gorsche Appel and Stewart D. Appel to Logan and Katlin Studer, warranty deed, Denver, Original/Jefferson City N 106 feet Lot 4 and Lot 3 except for E 60 feet and S 18 feet Block 9, $12, $272, $170,500.
Gary L. and Cindy M. Nelson to Gary L. and Cindy M. Nelson Revocable Trust, Gary L. and Cindy M. Nelson trustees, quit claim deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 72, $12, $0, $0.
Jo Ellen Arthur to Stewart D. and Melissa G. Appel, warranty deed, 1-91-14 part of Lot 3 SW ¼ Parcel I, $17, $479.20, $300,000.
Lasse Moklegaard and Peggy J. Sorum Moklegaard to Caasey K. Hansen, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 13 Block 3, $12, $311.20, $195,000.
David R. Schmalz Estate, Luann Ray and Jeff Conrey trustees and First National Bank, to Waverly Properties LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Original town S 55 feet Lot 2 Fractional Block 9, $22, $89.60, $56,500.
Allen J. and Carolyn L. Reichmann to Marshall Ray Reed and Brittany L. Pfister, warranty deed, 24-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 8 SE ¼ NW ¼ Parcel HH, $17, $236, $148,000.
Denise M. Overmohle and Jerret J. Schreiber to Jason and Katherine Steege, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 119, $12, $564, $353,000.
Daniel A. and Paulette J. Norton to Amie L. Carstensen, quit claim deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 6 Block 8, $12, $0, $0.
Dale Behne Inc. and Dale’s Service to Carolus Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition Lots 5 and 6 except for N 35 feet and Lot 7 Block 7, $22, $159.20, $100,000.
Laura J. Tjebkes Deneui to Keith C. Strough, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 11 Block 6, $12, $431.20, $270,000.
Mark A. Wedeking to Samuel Noel, warranty deed, Waverly, Green Acres Addition Lot 22, $12, $234.40, $147,000.
Steege LLC to Patrick A. Giesler and Mindy L. Steege Giesler, contract, 26-91-13 tract in NE ¼ Parcel FF, $42, $0, $142,600.
Edith J. and Frederic A. Waldstein to Lois Depuew, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly III Condo Unit 304, $12, $178.40, $112,000.
Nancy Harmon to Holly and Samuel Rogers, warranty deed, Janesville, Liming Addition Lot 7 Block 2, $12, $232.80, $146,000.
Brenda M. Pollock to PMC Investments LLC, warranty deed, Denver, Prestien’s First Addition E 65 feet Lots 10 and 13, $12, $114.40, $72,000.
Gregory E. and Tammy J. Kiehn to Anthony and Deborah Morella, warranty deed, Plainview Subdivision Second Addition Lot 2, $12, $171.20, $228,000.
Aaron J. Michek and Taylor A. Campbell Michek to Dalton Timothy Rosol, warranty deed, Tripoli, Schroeter’s Plat Lot 8 Block 31, $12, $148.80, $93,500.
Blue Steel LLC to Mark Lenius, quit claim deed, Waverly, Bridle Spur Estates Lot 2, $12, $0, $0.
RR2Lots LLC to Erik G. and Jessica Kettleson, warranty deed, Waverly, Bridle Spur Estates Lot 4, $17, $50.40, $32,000.
Matthew W. and Jennifer L. Seward to Raine D. and Kelly C. Terrill, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 5 Block 1, $12, $360.80, $226,000.
John A. and Rebecca J. Elsamiller to Courtney and Stephanie Bochmann, warranty deed, 1-91-14 part of subdivision Lot 3 SW ¼, $17, $1,007.20, $630,000.
Louise A. Wilson Mohorne and Willlie C. Mohorne Jr. to Susan R. and Michael R. Blair, warranty deed, Waverly, C.H. Russels Addition Lot 6 Block 1 and Original Town part of NE corner Lot 8 Block 13, $17, $307.20, $192,500.
Barbara D. Boevers Hofer and Duane A. Boevers to William S. and Barbara J. Moore, warranty deed, Sumner, Wescott Heirs Addition S 77 feet Lots 7 and 8 Block 6, $12, $108, $68,000.
Randie R. and Wendy Mueller to Daniel N. Whealy, warranty deed, 24-93-11 NE ¼ NE ¼ Parcel AB, $12, $95.20, $60,000.
Steven C. and Kathleen E. Buhr to Steven & Kathleen Buhr Legacy Trust, Todd E. and Tom A. Buhr co-trustees, $37, $0, $1.
Jean A. Bremer Estate, Teresa Nuss executor, to Peyton Benson, other deed, Tripoli, Lester’s Addition Lot 2 Block 18, $12, $127.20, $80,000.
James H. Hansen Estate, Rebecca A. Hansen executor, to Rebecca A. Hansen, other deed, 1-91-14 part of auditor’s plat E ½ Lot 7, $22, $139.20, $87,260.
Marjorie D. Axon Estate, Joyce Opfer and Michael Axon executors, to Dean and Kelly Buls, warranty deed, 9-92-12 W ½ NE ¼, $22, $1,439.20, $900,000.
Katherine A. Reyes Steege and Jason L. Steege to Jake D. and Ashley F. Millermon, warranty deed, Waverly, Juhl’s Third Addition Lot 7 Block 2, $12, $273.60, $171,500.
Mark A. and Amanda T. Bockholt to Niclas A. and Haley I. Lansing, warranty deed, Waverly, First East Addition Lot 5 Block 1, $12, $253.60, $159,000.
Michael H. Dempsey Estate, Karlene K. Hummel executor, to Carolus Investments LLC, warranty deed, 13-91-14 E ½ SE ¼ SE ¼ 13-91-14, $17, $151.20, $95,000.
Tommy D. and Layna M. Larson to Joseph J. and Robin L. Smith, warranty deed, Sumner, Winzenburg First Addition Lot 6, $12, $383.20, $240,000.
Thereseann Schmidt to Ryan R. Seeley, warranty deed, 10-92-12 auditor’s plat N ½ Lot 1 NW ¼, $12, $219.20, $137,500.