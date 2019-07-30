Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Parkay Family Farms to Leslie B. Parker III and Beth W. Parker, warranty deed, 6-93-13 E ½ NE fractional ¼ with exceptions, $17, $0, $0.

Sandie L. Smith to Timothy G. Smith, quit claim deed, 23-91-13 Lot 28 auditor’s plat S ½ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Thomas and Jessica Engelbrecht to Jeffrey Arians and Hanna Wiersma, warranty deed, Engstrom Addition Lot 4 with exceptions, $17, $260, $163,000.

Terry M. Brase to Tyler R. and Ashlee E. Eckerman, warranty deed, Readlyn, Wolf Hill addition Lots 31, 32 and 33 Block 2, $12, $143.20, $90,000.

Ila Deterding to William P. and Marilyn I. Thalacker, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 16 Block 1, $12, $295.20, $185,000.

Allison R. Hales to Cassandra R. Hales, quit claim deed, 26-91-13 part of a tract in SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Jakob Kirschman and Leah Rose McDowell to Jesse and Michelle Tyler, warranty deed, Denver Mills Addition Lot 7 Block 3, $12, $278.40, $174,500.

Shirley Patro to Stanley Edson and Diane Congdon Larimer, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 2 block 5, $12, $375.20, $235,000.

Edward L. Finch Jr. and Marsha Finch to Kane A. Brown, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition Lot 7 Block 7, $12, $175.20, $110,000.

Dennis L. and Sandra L. Kahler to Dennis L. Kahler Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 10 Block 6, $12, $0, $0.

Cody Charles Vincent Reed and Madelon Noel Zupke Reed to Jacob S. and Taylor L. Coyle, warranty deed, 24-93-11 part of Lot 18 of auditor’s plat, $12, $194.40, $122,000.

Renae K. Loy to Seth A. and Amanda J. Roberson, warranty deed, 2-91-14 Parcel CC in Parcel T SE ¼ SE ¼ and 1-91-14 Parcel HH in Parcel CC SW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $499.20, $287,500.

Janis L. Kaiser Estate, Timothy Kaiser executor, to Dakota J. Hurd, warranty deed, 6-92-13 part of tract in SE ¼, half interest, $22, $103.20, $64,750.

Elwin H. Kaiser Estate, Timothy Kaiser executor, to Dakota J. Hurd, warranty deed, 6-92-13 part of tract in SE ¼, half interest, $22, $103.20, $64,750.

Randy and Dawn Bergmann, Wanda M. Cordes Epley and Dennis Epley to Mildred Bergmann, quit claim deed, 29-93-13 N ½ NE ¼ except for S 60 feet, $12, $0, $0.

Mildred Bergmann to Randy Bergmann and Wanda M. Cordes Epley, quit claim deed, 29-93-13 S ½ NE ¼ and S 60 feet N ½ NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Krueger Investments LLC to Heims Investments LLC, other deed, Fallbrook Condominiums Units 614, 616, 618, 620 and 622 and tract in 4-91-14 NE fractional ¼, $27, $1,759.20, $1,100,000.

Mildred Bergmann to Levi J. and Tara A. Bergmann, contract, 29-93-13 N ½ NE ¼ except for S 60 feet, $42, $0, $553,425.

BLC Inc. to Michael and Megan Gleason, other deed, Waverly, Parkview Estates Lot 7, $12, $503.20, $315,000.

Keith H. Schuldt to D. Dean and Carol M. Mitchell, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Part of Lots 8 and 9 Block 47, $17, $151.20, $95,000.

MRO Investments LLC to Denay Kelly, contract, 10-92-12 part of SW ¼ NW ¼, $22, $0, $40,000.

Waverly Medical Park LLC to Deschutes Investments LLC, warranty deed, 11-91-14 Parcel TT in Parcel SS NW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $3,919.20, $2,450,000.

Chelsea T. Dowell to Cory J. and Ami C. Lentz, other deed, Sumner, Wescott’s Addition Lot 3 Block 4, $12, $258.40, $162,000.

Ronald H. and Melodie A. Foelske to Ronald A. Foelske Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, tracts in 22-91-13, 28-91-13, 32-91-13, 33-91-13 and 5-9-11 with exceptions, $57, $0, $0.

Elmer and Marlys Wittenburg Revocable Trust, Marlys Wittenburg trustee, to Donald D. and Joyce E. Heineman, warranty deed, Readlyn, Fettkether Addition Lot 1, $22, $34.40, $22,000.

Mark L. and Janice M. McColm to Nick and Amy Cole, warranty deed, 11-91-12 Lot 7 subdivision E ¼ NW ¼, $12, $264.80, $166,000.

Danny R. and Gretchen I. Syhre to Tracey and Kara Rigel, warranty deed, 22-91-13 N 578 feet SE ¼ NE ¼ Parcel O, $12, $749.60, $469,000.

Todd O. and Suzanne R. Westphahl to Krystle Marie Jerin, warranty deed, 23-93-11 part of Lot 35 auditor’s plat SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

William N. and Linda L. Withers to Jeffrey Scott and Amy Mayer, other deed, Waverly, Jadestone Addition Lot 9, $12, $495.20, $310,000.

Larry D. and Karman L. Nilges to Brent A. and Amy Woodson, other deed, 1-93-12 tract in SW ¼, $12, $273.60, $171.500.

Stephen P. and Elaine C. Main to Stephen P. and Elaine C. Main, quit claim deed, 7-93-14 NE ¼ NE ¼, 6-93-14 SE ¼ SE ¼ and 5-92-14 part of tract in NW ¼, $27, $0, $0.

Todd O. and Suanne R. Westpfahl to Krystle Marie Jerin, warranty deed, 23-93-11 S 110 feet Lot 35 auditor’s plat SE ¼, $12, $191.20, $120,000.

Richard C. Brooks to Richard C. Brooks Revocable Trust, Richard C. and Richard D. Brooks co-trustees, quit claim deed, 10-91-14 NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Newrez LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, warranty deed, Denver, Denver Hills Subdivision Lot 53, $17, $0, $0.

Julie Lantz Estate, Linda Biermann, Larry Moeller, Bruce L. Biermann, Janet Moeller and Keith Lantz to Bierman Legacy Farms LLC, warranty deed, 15-93-13 tracts in NE ¼, 23-93-13 tracts in NE ¼, 14-93-13 SE ¼ SE ¼, 4-92-14 tracts in N ¼ NE fractional ¼, 10-93-13 SW ¼ except for Parcel C, 15-93-13 tracts in NW ¼, 19-93-13 tracts in NW ¼, and 10-3-13 Parcel C, $57, $0, $0.

Denise E. Curtis to Freddie D. Schwartz, other deed, Waverly, Redivision of Brooks & Woodruff Addition Lots 5 and 6 Block 1, $12, $183.20, $115,000.

Edward G. and Carla Wubbena to Zackary Hilmer, warranty deed, Waverly, Carver’s First Addition Lot 4, $12, $185.60, $116,500.

Bremer County Treasurer, Linda Sue Buhr, Jasmine Sue Ann Miller, Midland Funding LLC and Sumner City Clerk to ACC 2 LLC, other deed, 28-92-11 tract in NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Bremer County Treasurer, Rita K. Marcussen, H&R Accounts Inc., American Savings Bank, and cities of Sumner and Frederika to OHP 1 LLC, other deed, Frederika, Michener’s Addition Lots 9 and 10 Block 20, $17, $0, $0.

Thomas J. Pattison and Alisa M. Freerks Pattinson to Cody C.V. and Madelon N. Reed, warranty deed, Sumner, Littrell’s Second Addition Lot 62 except for E 5.2 feet, and Lot 63, $12, $308.80, $193,500.

Beverly A. and Wayne M. Saathoff to Darren J. Siebrands, warranty deed, Waverly, East Waverly Addition Lots 1 and 2 Block 1, $17, $63.20, $40,000.

Renea S. Krueger to Edmund L. and Marcia E. Molinsky, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Subdivision (Phase 2B) Lot 231, $12, $396, $248,000.

Glenda and Steve Hayes to Karen Albright, warranty deed, 23-91-12 N ½ NE ¼ and NW ¼ except for Parcel D, $17, $433.60, $271,002.

Karen and Russell James Albright to Karen Albright Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, 23-91-12 tract in N ½ NE ¼ and NW ¼ except for Parcel D, $17, $0, $0.

