GSH Ventures to Steege Enterprises LLC, warranty deed, Janesville, Harwood Estates First Addition Lot 18, $17, $71.20, $45,000.

Josef M. and Julie A. Bruetzmann to Daryl Elsamiller, warranty deed, Waverly, W. Sturdevant’s Addition N ½ Lots 1 and 2 Block 16, $12, $118.40, $74,500.

Ethan M. Nuss to Ashley L. and Daniel Craft, warranty deed, 3-91-14 Lot 6 Block 76 subdivision SW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $168.80, $106,000.

Roger J. and Doris C. Callahan, Carol Michelle and David E. Wirth, and Cary Michael Callahan to Catherine G. and Rudolph Trevino, warranty deed, 4-92-12 Lot 5 except for E 50 feet and all of Lot 4 subdivision SE ¼, $22, $146.40, $91,900.

Josephine G. Mehmen to Dennis H. Happel, warranty deed, Waverly, Brooks & Woodruff Addition Lots 4, 5 and 6 Block 3, $12, $316, $198,000.

Carl R. and Saturnina V. Fagenbaum to Stephen and Lois Shields, warranty deed, Sumner, Westcott’s Addition Lots 7 and 8 Block 1 with exceptions, $12, $53.60, $34,000.

Tamara K. Walther to Luke W. and Wendy S. Dunkelberger, warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 2, $12, $292, $183,000.

Loren W. Niebuhr Estate, Michael L. Niebuhr executor, to Michael L. Niebuhr, warranty deed, 27-91-11 Parcel B SE ¼ SW ¼, see record, $22, $0, $0.

Todd T. Genolous and Laura Noem Genolous to Travis and Kelli Saathoff, warranty deed, Waverly, Green Acres Addition lot 8, $12, $247.20, $155,000.

Henry E. Grovo to Garret Riordan, warranty deed, 3-92-14 tract in N fractional ½ NE ¼, $17, $495.20, $310,000.

Herez 2 U Too LLC to Swarm Sports Bar & Grille LLC, contract, Sumner, Sumner Original Town E 24 feet W 50 feet Lot 6 Block 25, $22, $0, $200,000.

Daryn M. and Erica N. Schmitt to Benjamen Luebbers, warranty deed, 9-93-12 Parcel B NE ¼, $17, $245.60, $154,000.

Marvin L. and Margene E. Schmidt to City of Waverly, warranty deed, 33-92-14 tract in NE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $807.20, $380,000.

Justin C. Tolan and Connie L. Strottman Tolan to Lance R. and Julie L. Christensen, warranty deed, Waverly, Cedar Lane Acres Second Addition Lot 7 Block 2, $12, $359.20, $225,000.

Bonnie Jo Simpson to Kyle D. and Megan M. Hamm, warranty deed, 4-92-14 NW ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $418.40, $262,000.

Loretto Hucker to Jake Kirshman, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Addition Lot 1 Block 4, $12, $220.80, $138,500.

Pam Kuecker St. John to Glenna Munuswamy, bill of sale, Frederika, 33 Park Road, Frederika Park cabin, $17, $34.40, $20,000.

Matthew, Mackenzie and Nikole Poock to Shannon Niedert, warranty deed, Waverly, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lot 4 Block 3, $17, $153.60, $96,500.

Kenneth D. and Amy Epley to Catherine Gale Ruhnke, warranty deed, Waverly, W. Sturdevant’s Addition S 49 feet Lots 3 and 4 Half Block 1, $12, $199.20, $124,900.

Raymond A. and Mary E. Marticoff to Raymond A. and Mary E. Marticoff, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Wilharm’s Addition Lots 3 and 4 Block 53, $12, $0, $0.

Kory V. and Caitlin Dohlman to Isaac J. and Alyssa M. Pezley, warranty deed, Waverly, Knief’s Addition Lot 5 Block 1, $12, $221.60, $139,000.

Ecky Hesse to Duane Bishop, warranty deed, Waverly, I.H. Sturdevant’s Addition Lot 1 and E 4 feet Lot 2 Block 3, $12, $258.40, $161,900.

Northeast Security Bank and Northeast Iowa National Bank to Northeast Security Bank, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town Lot 4 and W 34 feet Lot 3 Block 25, $12, $0, $0.

Brett A. and Susan L. Langfritz to Judy Mixsell, quit claim deed, Waverly, Woodring Estates Condominiums Apartment 16 Building 6, $12, $0, $0.

Susan L. Langfritz Revocable Trust, Susan L. Langfritz trustee, to Judy Mixsell, warranty deed, Waverly, Woodring Estates Condominiums Apartment 16 Building 6, $17, $151.20, $95,000.

M. Julian LLC to Brad Zeithamel, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 100, $12, $95.20, $60,000.

Daniel J. Rosario Cushion Mullen and Seth T. Cushion to Erick E. and Jessica N. Jurgensen, warranty deed, Sumner, Emmon’s Addition S ½ Lots 1 and 2, $12, $176, $110,500.

James P. and Joyce E. Sullivan to Nathan E. and Connie M. Stickley, warranty deed, Waverly, W. Sturdevant’s Addition tract in Block 18, $12, $267.20, $167,500.

Angela C. Jacobs to Dylan and Nicole Freese, warranty deed, 21-92-14 N 161.3 feet E 270 feet SE ¼ NE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $282.40, $177,000.

Betty J. Shipp, Joann Myers attorney in fact, to Travis J. and Tiffany M. Cooper, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Subdivision Phase 2B) Lot 225, $12, $287.20, $180,000.

Cassius Investment Group LLC to Will A. Hilpipre, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 7 Block 28, $17, $180.80, $113,500.

Kevin and Dawn Everding to Petersen Farms LLC, quit claim deed, 16-93-12 NE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Petersen Farms LLC to Devin and Dawn Everding, quit claim deed, 16-93-12 Parcel D NE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Kevin and Dawn Everding to Kevin and Dawn Everding, quit claim deed, 16-93-12 Parcel D NE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Steege Enterprises LLC to Jamison Steege, warranty deed, Janesville, Hardwood Estates First Addition Lot 4, $17, $555.20, $347,500.

Herman J. and Mary L. Steffen to Paula Steffen Putman and Rhonda Maria Steffen, quit claim deed, 19-92-12 S ½ NE ¼ and N ½ N ½ SE ¼ except for Parcel A, subject to life estate, $17, $0, $0.

Eugene and Thelma Liverance to Angela L. Kohls, warranty deed, 35-92-13 tract in SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Deeds as recorded by Recorder Melissa Davis.

