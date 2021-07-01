David Albright to Dianne Kleinschmidt, other deed, 32-93-14 NW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $15.20, $10,000.
William G. and Jean L. Henning to Pries Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition N 66 feet S 164.5 feet Block 18, $12, $287.20, $180,000.
Elizabeth Tjarks and Scott Kramer to Joshua D. Pies, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 23 Block 2, $12, $292, $183,000.
Edna A. Brunkhorst to Edna A. Brunkhorst Trust, Edna A. Brunkhorst trustee, quit claim deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 7 Block 3, $17, $0, $0.
Adam Thurm to Richard and Debra Kane, warranty deed, Denver, N ½ Lot 1 and Lot 2 Block 1, $12, $252, $158,000.
Carl E. and Dolores R. Schneider Revocable Trust, Linda M. Delagardelle trustee, to James E. Schneider, warranty deed, 25-91-11 SE ¼ and NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Duane P. Meihost to Thomas and Jamie Miller, contract, Frederika, Lots 7-9 Block 3, $47, $0, $30,000.
Marlene M. Meyer, Lisa M. Kleiss attorney in fact, to Cassidy Vanderbilt, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town N ½ Lots 5 and 6 Block 10, $17, $130.40, $82,000.
Kyle B. and Abby N. Wood to Cody Heiman and Corinne Wronski, other deed, Waverly, Original Town Lot 1 Block 14, $12, $296.40, $187,000.
SLG LLC to Erin Zelinskas, other deed, Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision Plat 2 Lot 40, $12, $96.60, $51,000.
Joel David and Jessica Leigh Sage to Timothy R. and Betsy A. Morrison, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision (Phase 2C) Lot 246, $12, $483.20, $302,500.
Kevin and Michele Hersom to Oswald and Lisa Solo, other deed, Waverly, Highpoint First Addition Lot 9, $12, $751.20, $470,000.
Brian J. Stone and Kristin A. Happel Ruyle to Joshua R. and Chelsea R. Petersen, other deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 27, $12, $493.60, $309,000.
Matthew M. Smith and Jocelyn A. Edward to Matthew M. Smith, warranty deed, 35-93-11 NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Iowa Department of Transportation to Bremer County Conservation Board, quit claim deed, 32-92-11 SW ¼ NW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Tyler W. and Selena L. Dewall to Amber S. Thompson and Aaron M. Hughes, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 6 Block 4, $12, $223.20, $140,000.
Steege Investments to Stephanie Ortega, warranty deed, Janesville, Hardwood Estates First Addition Lot 6, $17, $641.60, $401,115.
Dave and Dawn Tobin Revocable Trust, Dave and Dawn Tobin co-trustees, to Nandy Foertsch and Terry Lee Brenneman, other deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 5 Block 32, $17, $473.60, $296,500.
Mackenzie J. and Rachel L. Klendworth to Dan L. and Stephanie B. Twaites, warranty deed, Readlyn, Berryhill Second Addition Lot 1 Block 1, $12, $263.20, $165,000.
Jed J. and Chastity A. Hemer to Alex T. and Amanda K. Johnson, other deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 38, $17, $611.20, $382,500.
Renae Kaye Smith to Shannon L. Larsen, warranty deed, Heartland Hills Unit 511, $12, $223.20, $140,000.
Lynn Pedersen Ohrt and Brad Ohrt to Benjamin P. and Sarah K. Bolte, warranty deed, Sumner, Wescott’s Addition Lot 14 and Railroad Addition S ½ auditor’s plat Lot 2 of 1, $17, $399.20, $250,000.
Dean and Beth Meyer to Benjamin P. and Sarah K. Bolte, warranty deed, Sumner, Wescott’s Addition Lot 14 and Railroad Addition N ½ auditor’s plat Lot 2 of 1, $17, $0, $0.
Gavin Lee and Kelley Renee Carman to Owen and Kendra Teeling, warranty deed, Denver, Lot 8 Block 2, $12, $479.20, $299,900.
William S. and Lynne A. Fruehling to William S. and Lynne A. Fruehling, warranty deed, 4-91-14 NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Terry L. and Darla L. Drewelow to Ethan Allen, contract, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 9 Block 2, $42, $0, $118,000.
Randie R. and Wendy Mueller to Dillon Ag Supply LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Parcels E and F SE ¼ SW ¼ 23-93-11, $17, $799.20, $500,000.
James and Ardith Phillips to John Phillips, warranty deed, 35-91-13 Parcel D SE ¼, $22, $247.20, $155,000.
Joshua D. and Abby M. Roetman to Catherine M. Schulte and Grant E. Franzen, warranty deed, Waverly, Bridle Spur Estates Lot 9, $12, $551.20, $345,000.
Owen and Kendra Teeling to Justin James and Allison Marie Schares, warranty deed, Denver, Lot 6 Block 4, $12, $319.20, $200,000.
Bruce A. and Nadine R. Wilson to Taylr K. Wacker and Christopher R. Mahan, warranty deed, Denver, Schneider’s Addition Lot 5 Block 2, $17, $319.20, $200,000.
Zachary J. and Alena C. Kammeyer to Charles Sharkey III and Jeanette Finzen Sharkey, warranty deed, 32-93-12 Parcel B SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $344, $215,500.
Crazy Acres LLC to City of Janesville, warranty deed, Janesville, Lots 5 and 6 Block 3, $12, $397.60, $249,000.
Nicholas Chase and Adrian Kathleen Rains to Andrew Erickson and Jillian Zaputil Erickson, warranty deed, Janesville, Sands Second Addition Lot 12, $12, $491.20, $307,500.
W&W Investments to Larry L. and Lanette Wendt, warranty deed, Waverly, Lenore Estates Condo Apartment 8 Block 3, $22, $0, $0.
Harold H. Henning Estate, Margaret D. Henning executor, to Margaret D. Henning, warranty deed, 19-91-14 NE ¼, NW ¼ and SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Jean Richards to Clark Kleppe and Magdalena Zavodna, warranty deed, 15-91-11 SW ¼, $12, $295.20, $185,000.
Kimberly Meyer to Brant A. and Essi M. White, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lots 15 and 16 Block 13, $17, $231.20, $145,000.
Scott Richard and Svetlana R. Lord to Mitchell Edmond Lord, quit claim deed, 4-92-14 SE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Mitchell Edmund Lord to Richard J. and Rebecca J. Brunotte, warranty deed, 4-92-14 SE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $455.20, $285,000.
Miriam E. Levick and Elaine Louise Fratzke to Robert J. and Wendy L. Lamos, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 2 Block 3, $12, $295.20, $165,000.
Joseph and Susan Sands to Milton T. and Jennifer M. Gatewood, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat Lot 41, $12, $647.20, $405,000.
Samuel Noel and Jazmine M. Gomez to Amanda and Christopher Blohn, warranty deed, Waverly, Green Acres Addition Lot 22, $12, $279.20, $175,000.