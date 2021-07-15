Joseph Anthony and Melissa Jane Schmall to Matthew T. and Julie A. Sowle, warranty deed, Plainfield, Lots 23 and 24 Block 23, $22, $290.40, $182,000.
Brian A. and Jennifer Hansen to Krystal and Clayton Liebau, warranty deed, 2-92-14 NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $79.20, $50,000.
Matthew T. and Julie A. Sowle to Amber Lynn and Mark L. Ridder, warranty deed, White Tail Ridge Subdivision Lot 11, $12, $571.20, $357,500.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Shizuko Dettmer Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eichhorn Haus Condo Unit 203, $22, $163.20, $115,000.
Heather Labonte Smith and Brian Smith to Bruce and Mara Ouverson, warranty deed, Heartland Hills Unit 510, $12, $244.80, $153,500.
Benjamin and Andrea Nolte to Alicia Hutt, warranty deed, Waverly, S ½ Lots 3 and 4 Block 26, $12, $287.20, $180,000.
Brandon L. Cheever to David L. Cheever, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 18 and 19 Block 2, $17, $114.40, $72,000.
Paul J. and Emily Smith to Jason M. and Vannette L. Hunemuller, warranty deed, 16-92-11 Parcel A SE ¼, $17, $503.20, $315,000.
Shirley Ann Thurm to Aaron John and Maelyn Rae Heying, warranty deed, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lots 1 and 2 Block 20, $12, $255.20, $160,000.
BKND Inc. to Kyle T. and Cassandra I. McCaslin, warranty deed, Waverly, Copper Ridge Third Addition Lot 4, $12, $111.20, $70,000.
Bruce J. Kuhlmann Revocable Trust, Bruce J. Kuhlmann trustee, to Dilan L. Luxa, warranty deed, Sumner, Littell’s Addition Lot 14, $12, $95.20, $60,000.
Bonnie M. Drape to Wesley Paul and Kaitlyn Anne Schweer, warranty deed, 29-92-13 NW ¼ and SW ¼, $17, $1,439.20, $900,000.
Harvey Ryan to Kevin L. and Hester Renee Nelms, quit claim deed, 23-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 20 SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Denay Kelly to David and Catherine Putt, warranty deed, 10-92-12 SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $199.20, $125,000.
David Root to Taylor W. Klein, warranty deed, Tripoli, Schroeter’s Plat Lot 2 Block 30, $17, $84, $53,000.
Peter J. and Michelle A. Shepherd to Calvary Trust, Rafael and Summer B. Diaz trustees, warranty deed, Waverly, 1-91-14 Parcel B Lots 10 and 19 NW ¼ and Bridle Spur Estates Lot 10 Parcel T NW ¼, $22, $829.60, $519,000.
Aaron L. and Danielle R. Sauerbrei to Rodney Dean Sickles, warranty deed, Readlyn, subdivision part of Outlot E Lot 3, $12, $151.20, $95,000.
Mark L. and Amber L. Ridder to Caden Ty and Jada Rachelle Hardin, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Second Addition Lot 1, $12, $420, $263,000.
Esther M. Wittenburg to Joey Sanford, warranty deed, Denver, Park View Place Fifth Addition Lot 17, $12, $272, $170,400.
Daniel J. and Cynthia A. Rector to Steven D. Palmquist and Kathryn L. Nuss, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 5 Lot 67 Parcel GG, $17, $191.20, $120,000.
Jennifer A. Vogel Balk and Jacob A. Balk to Jennifer A. and Jacob A. Balk, quit claim deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 5 Block 7, $12, $0, $0.
Charlotte Marie and George Adrian Stevens to Caleb Menzel, warranty deed, 19-93-14 subdivision W 66 feet Lot 1 SE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $111.20, $70,000.
Teri Edman Revocable Trust, Teri Edman trustee, to Donna K. and Kenneth J. Speake Revocable Trust, Donna K. and Kenneth J. Speake co-trustees, and L.C. Rae Revocable Trust, Cordell Lageschulte trustee, warranty deed, 17-92-13 NE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
William P. and Rachel C. Dar to Kueker Family Living Trust, Elaine Kueker trustee, Denver, Lot 7 Block 13, $12, $263.20, $165,000.
City of Sumner to Sumner Community Club and Community Memorial Hospital, bill of sale, 26-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 6 NE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Calvary Trust, Rafael and Summer Dias co-trustees, to Duane Francis and Sarah Bouska, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 27, $17, $599.20, $375,000.
Richard C. Schulz Estate, Ryan C. Schulz executor, to Lance A. Davis, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 1 Block 6, $17, $250.40, $157,000.
Carl E. Schneider Revocable Trust and Dolores R. Schneider Reserve Trust, Linda M. Delagardelle trustee, to James E. Schneider, warranty deed, 25-91-11 NE ¼ SE ¼ and NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
James E. and Jody R. Schneider to James E. and Jody R. Schneider, warranty deed, 25-91-11 NE ¼ SE ¼ and NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Aurora Real Estate Co. LLC to Jason W. Grimm, warranty deed, Waverly, W 49 feet Lot 5 and Lot 6 Block 16, $12, $237.60, $149,000.
Shelbi R. Hickman and Harry W. Arends, other deed, 36-91-12 NW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $152.80, $96,000.
Jerald A. and Cynthia A. Sauerbrei to A to Z Rentals LLC, warranty deed, 11-91-12 NW ¼, $17, $231.20, $145,000.
Leon C. Kirchhoff Revocable Trust, Diane Otis and Linda Thomas co-trustees, to Benjamin Lane, warranty deed, Tripoli, Garland & Matthiesen’s Addition E ½ Lot 7 and Lot 8 Block 68, $22, $0, 40.
Melisa V. Flouro to Aaron R. Flouro, quit claim deed, Denver, Schneider’s Addition E 21 feet Lot 11 and Lot 12 Block 3, $17, $0, $0.
Gary L. and Pamela S. Iverson to Tyler Parker Bellinger, warranty deed, 23-91-13 NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $511.20, $320,000.
William S. and Shirley G. Clark to William S. and Shirley G. Clark Trust, William S. and Shirley G. Clark co-trustees, other deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Estates Condominiums Block 2 Unit 2, $27, $0, $1.
Paul F. and Marrillee N. Tiedt to Paul F. and Marrillee Tiedt Trust, warranty deed, Readlyn, subdivision E 80 feet Outlot E Lot 3, $17, $0, $0.
Johnathon Darrel and Mark C. Rausch to Tollen Thompson, quit claim deed, 1-93-13 SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.