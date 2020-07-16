Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu to Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu Family Trust, warranty deed, 13-91-13 SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu to Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu Family Trust, warranty deed, 13-91-13 NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu to Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu Family Trust, warranty deed, 13-91-13 SE ¼ with exceptions, see record, $22, $0, $0.
Steven F. Lindner Estate, Richard Lindner executor, to Mark D. Miller, warranty deed, Deanville (Original Plainfield) Lot 22 Block 22, $22, $12.80, $8,500.
Sandra K. and William A. Jeanes, Keith A. Jeanes attorney in fact, to Jennifer L. McMahon, warranty deed, Sumner, Fridley’s Addition Lot 1 Block 1, $12, $194.40, $122,000.
Helen M. Withstandley Revocable Trust, Thomas Kelton Morgan trustee, to Thomas Kelton Morgan, warranty deed, 7-93-12 tract in NE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Kale A. Anderson and Dani N. Workman Anderson to Creed Krueger and Ryleigh Hancox, warranty deed, Denver, S 66 feet Lot 1 and S 66 feet E 52 feet Lot 2 Block 16.
David L. and Kay Priebe to Austin J. Bushaw, contract, Sumner, Lot 1 and E 36.25 feet Lot 2 Block 22, auditor’s plat Sumner Railroad Addition Lot 2 of 6, and 24-93-11 tract in SW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel D, $52, $0, $70,000.
Linda Pencil, Todd Pencil attorney in fact, to Todd L. and Cindy A. Pencil, warranty deed, 23-91-13 SW ¼ NE ¼ Parcel D, $12, $71.20, $45,000.
Trent W. and Victoria R. O’Dell to Bradley Brandt and Margarita Herr, warranty deed, Sumner, Emmon’s Addition Lot 2 24-93-11 NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $127.20, $80,000.
Kurt E. and Meg A. Volker to Trent w. and Victoria R. O’Dell, warranty deed, Sumner, Littrell’s Addition Lot 32, $12, $182.40, $102,000.
Dennis Jack Albright Estate, David Albright executor, to David Albright, warranty deed, 32-93-14 tracts in NW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Lloyd H. Scharnhorst to Steven E. and Trista M. Colonder, warranty deed, 22-92-12 tract in NE ¼ NE ¼ Parcel D, $17, $375.20, $235,000.
Kevin and Victoria L. Sock to Kevin L. and Victoria L. Shock, bill of sale, Frederika, Frederika Park Cabins Lot 20, $12, $0, price not available.
Dakota Dustin Edward and Sarah Sellers to Nicholas Sands, warranty deed, Waverly, Eliasen Addition Plat 1 Lot 1 Block 4, $17, $415.20, $260,000.
City of Waverly to Roy and Kathleen Petersen, quit claim deed, tract in 34-92-14, $32, $0, $0.
Larry Donovan Piehl to Jacob W. Nordman, warranty deed, Tripoli, Clausing’s Plat tract in NW corner of Lot 24, $17, $205.60, $129,000.
Conner Weber to Tyler Scribner, warranty deed, Readlyn, W 105 feet Outlot E Lot 4 and S 5 feet Outlot Lot 7, $12, $212, $133,000.
City of Denver to G&A Investments LLC, contract, Denver, Lot 9 and E 5 feet S 264 feet Lot 8 23-91-12 and W 3 feet S 146.5 feet Lot 10 23-91-13, $37, $0, $10,000.
Phyllis M. Seamans to Baltimore LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town part of Lot 8 Block 23, $12, $231.20, $145,000.
William R. Bloker to Nancy S. Millsap Life Estate, Shelley Herbst, and Benjamin and Todd Bloker, quit claim deed, Janesville, Barrick Road Estates First Addition Lot 9, $17, $0, $0.
Raymond H. and Cheryl L. Wendt to Mark D. and Danielle R. Luhring, warranty deed, 35-93-13 tract in N ½ NW ¼, $12, $584.80, $366,000.
BKND Inc. to Robert A. Letz, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven IV Condominiums Block 3 Unit G, $12, $343.20, $215,000.
Aschbrenner Family Trust, Henry J. and Dixie L. Aschbrenner trustees, to Helen Lee, warranty deed, Tripoli, Cartensen’s Addition part of Lots 3 and 4 Block 82, $22, $191.20, $120,000.
Denise Curtis to Dennis H. and Ronda A. Happel, warranty deed, Waverly, Brooks & Woodruff Addition Lot 4 except for W 94 feet Block 5, $12, $39.20, $25,000.
Leonard L. and Francis I. Hill to John R. and Judy Johnston, warranty deed, 21-92-14 tract in W ½ NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $184.80, $115,555.
Bradley W. and Kayla J. Johnson to Andrea W. Degroote, warranty deed, Janesville, Sands First Addition Lot 16, $17, $367.20, $230,000.
Glenn C. and Terryne A. Meier to Shelly R. Kostner, contract, Waverly, Juhl’s Third Addition Lot 4 Block 7, $47, $0, $254,000.
Koch Building Co. to Tera and Dusty O’Hare, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Second Addition Lot 8 of redivision Lot 15, $17, $548, $343,000.
Koch Building Co. to Tera and Dusty O’Hare, quit claim deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Country Villas Condominiums Unit 1, $17, $42.40, $27,000.
Jessica Marie Martin to Heather Ellingson and Nick Weber, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town E 2 feet S 78.9 feet Lot 5 and W 64 feet S 78.9 feet Lot 6 Block 15, $12, $239.20, $150,000.
Joann K. Behrens to Cheyenne T. Cobb, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town Lot 4 Block 23, $12, $135.20, $85,000.
Option One Woodbridge Loan Trust 2003-1, Wells Fargo Bank NA Trustee, PHH Mortgage Corp. attorney in fact, to EXR LLC, quit claim deed, Janesville, Original Town Lot 2 Block 1, $17, $31.20, $20,000.
Core DG Owner LLC to DG Midwest Property LLC, warranty deed, 26-93-11 tract in common 600 feet E of NW ¼, $22, $1,309.60, $818,512.
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association, Servicelink LLC attorney in fact, to Morgan and Steve Fairbairn, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition S ½ Lot 1 Half Block 9, $22, $172, $108,000.
Lindee S. Tenge to Ronald E. Tenge, quit claim deed, Janesville, Original Town Lot 2 Block 26, $12, $0, $0.
Marlys L. Figanbaum Estate, William R. and James Figanbaum and Debra Strottman executors, to Rylee C. and Randall L. Boehmer, warranty deed, Tripoli, Berlin’s Third Addition Lots 4 and 5 except for S 40 feet and except for Parcel C Block 1, $22, $232.80, $146,000.
Richard L. and Beverly J. Kuker to Thomas and Marcia K. Flaherty, warranty deed, Sumner, Sumner Railroad Addition auditor’s plat Lot 4 of 17 and 24-93-11 tract in NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $23.20, $15,000.
Joseph and Melissa Schmall to Erica M. Hulsing, warranty deed, 93-14 part of auditor’s plat Lot 1 NE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $142.40, $89,500.
Sylvia Parmer Estate, Darrel Parmer executor, to Madeline M. Poppe, warranty deed, 4-91-14 tract in SW ¼, $22, $215.20, $135,000.