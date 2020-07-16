Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu to Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu Family Trust, warranty deed, 13-91-13 SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu to Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu Family Trust, warranty deed, 13-91-13 NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu to Norman G. and Carolee A. Oberheu Family Trust, warranty deed, 13-91-13 SE ¼ with exceptions, see record, $22, $0, $0.

Steven F. Lindner Estate, Richard Lindner executor, to Mark D. Miller, warranty deed, Deanville (Original Plainfield) Lot 22 Block 22, $22, $12.80, $8,500.

Sandra K. and William A. Jeanes, Keith A. Jeanes attorney in fact, to Jennifer L. McMahon, warranty deed, Sumner, Fridley’s Addition Lot 1 Block 1, $12, $194.40, $122,000.

Helen M. Withstandley Revocable Trust, Thomas Kelton Morgan trustee, to Thomas Kelton Morgan, warranty deed, 7-93-12 tract in NE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Kale A. Anderson and Dani N. Workman Anderson to Creed Krueger and Ryleigh Hancox, warranty deed, Denver, S 66 feet Lot 1 and S 66 feet E 52 feet Lot 2 Block 16.

David L. and Kay Priebe to Austin J. Bushaw, contract, Sumner, Lot 1 and E 36.25 feet Lot 2 Block 22, auditor’s plat Sumner Railroad Addition Lot 2 of 6, and 24-93-11 tract in SW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel D, $52, $0, $70,000.

Linda Pencil, Todd Pencil attorney in fact, to Todd L. and Cindy A. Pencil, warranty deed, 23-91-13 SW ¼ NE ¼ Parcel D, $12, $71.20, $45,000.

Trent W. and Victoria R. O’Dell to Bradley Brandt and Margarita Herr, warranty deed, Sumner, Emmon’s Addition Lot 2 24-93-11 NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $127.20, $80,000.

Kurt E. and Meg A. Volker to Trent w. and Victoria R. O’Dell, warranty deed, Sumner, Littrell’s Addition Lot 32, $12, $182.40, $102,000.

Dennis Jack Albright Estate, David Albright executor, to David Albright, warranty deed, 32-93-14 tracts in NW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Lloyd H. Scharnhorst to Steven E. and Trista M. Colonder, warranty deed, 22-92-12 tract in NE ¼ NE ¼ Parcel D, $17, $375.20, $235,000.

Kevin and Victoria L. Sock to Kevin L. and Victoria L. Shock, bill of sale, Frederika, Frederika Park Cabins Lot 20, $12, $0, price not available.

Dakota Dustin Edward and Sarah Sellers to Nicholas Sands, warranty deed, Waverly, Eliasen Addition Plat 1 Lot 1 Block 4, $17, $415.20, $260,000.

City of Waverly to Roy and Kathleen Petersen, quit claim deed, tract in 34-92-14, $32, $0, $0.

Larry Donovan Piehl to Jacob W. Nordman, warranty deed, Tripoli, Clausing’s Plat tract in NW corner of Lot 24, $17, $205.60, $129,000.

Conner Weber to Tyler Scribner, warranty deed, Readlyn, W 105 feet Outlot E Lot 4 and S 5 feet Outlot Lot 7, $12, $212, $133,000.

City of Denver to G&A Investments LLC, contract, Denver, Lot 9 and E 5 feet S 264 feet Lot 8 23-91-12 and W 3 feet S 146.5 feet Lot 10 23-91-13, $37, $0, $10,000.

Phyllis M. Seamans to Baltimore LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town part of Lot 8 Block 23, $12, $231.20, $145,000.

William R. Bloker to Nancy S. Millsap Life Estate, Shelley Herbst, and Benjamin and Todd Bloker, quit claim deed, Janesville, Barrick Road Estates First Addition Lot 9, $17, $0, $0.

Raymond H. and Cheryl L. Wendt to Mark D. and Danielle R. Luhring, warranty deed, 35-93-13 tract in N ½ NW ¼, $12, $584.80, $366,000.

BKND Inc. to Robert A. Letz, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven IV Condominiums Block 3 Unit G, $12, $343.20, $215,000.

Aschbrenner Family Trust, Henry J. and Dixie L. Aschbrenner trustees, to Helen Lee, warranty deed, Tripoli, Cartensen’s Addition part of Lots 3 and 4 Block 82, $22, $191.20, $120,000.

Denise Curtis to Dennis H. and Ronda A. Happel, warranty deed, Waverly, Brooks & Woodruff Addition Lot 4 except for W 94 feet Block 5, $12, $39.20, $25,000.

Leonard L. and Francis I. Hill to John R. and Judy Johnston, warranty deed, 21-92-14 tract in W ½ NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $184.80, $115,555.

Bradley W. and Kayla J. Johnson to Andrea W. Degroote, warranty deed, Janesville, Sands First Addition Lot 16, $17, $367.20, $230,000.

Glenn C. and Terryne A. Meier to Shelly R. Kostner, contract, Waverly, Juhl’s Third Addition Lot 4 Block 7, $47, $0, $254,000.

Koch Building Co. to Tera and Dusty O’Hare, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Second Addition Lot 8 of redivision Lot 15, $17, $548, $343,000.

Koch Building Co. to Tera and Dusty O’Hare, quit claim deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Country Villas Condominiums Unit 1, $17, $42.40, $27,000.

Jessica Marie Martin to Heather Ellingson and Nick Weber, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town E 2 feet S 78.9 feet Lot 5 and W 64 feet S 78.9 feet Lot 6 Block 15, $12, $239.20, $150,000.

Joann K. Behrens to Cheyenne T. Cobb, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town Lot 4 Block 23, $12, $135.20, $85,000.

Option One Woodbridge Loan Trust 2003-1, Wells Fargo Bank NA Trustee, PHH Mortgage Corp. attorney in fact, to EXR LLC, quit claim deed, Janesville, Original Town Lot 2 Block 1, $17, $31.20, $20,000.

Core DG Owner LLC to DG Midwest Property LLC, warranty deed, 26-93-11 tract in common 600 feet E of NW ¼, $22, $1,309.60, $818,512.

Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association, Servicelink LLC attorney in fact, to Morgan and Steve Fairbairn, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition S ½ Lot 1 Half Block 9, $22, $172, $108,000.

Lindee S. Tenge to Ronald E. Tenge, quit claim deed, Janesville, Original Town Lot 2 Block 26, $12, $0, $0.

Marlys L. Figanbaum Estate, William R. and James Figanbaum and Debra Strottman executors, to Rylee C. and Randall L. Boehmer, warranty deed, Tripoli, Berlin’s Third Addition Lots 4 and 5 except for S 40 feet and except for Parcel C Block 1, $22, $232.80, $146,000.

Richard L. and Beverly J. Kuker to Thomas and Marcia K. Flaherty, warranty deed, Sumner, Sumner Railroad Addition auditor’s plat Lot 4 of 17 and 24-93-11 tract in NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $23.20, $15,000.

Joseph and Melissa Schmall to Erica M. Hulsing, warranty deed, 93-14 part of auditor’s plat Lot 1 NE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $142.40, $89,500.

Sylvia Parmer Estate, Darrel Parmer executor, to Madeline M. Poppe, warranty deed, 4-91-14 tract in SW ¼, $22, $215.20, $135,000.

Tags