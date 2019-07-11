Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Brent D. and Laura Buls to Donald M. Buls, quit claim deed, Tripoli, Cartensen’s Addition Lots 5 and 6 Block 82, $17, $0, $0.

Mardell A. Kirchhoff Estate, Kraig Kirchhoff executor, to Kirchhoff Heritage Farms LLC, warranty deed, 32-93-12 tracts in SE ¼ and SW ¼, see record, $27, $0, $0.

SLG LLC to Joshua M. and Amy N. Schoville, warranty deed, Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision Plat 2 Lot 30, $17, $96.80, $81,000.

Kenneth A. Herrmann to Maria E. Walrath Rosalez, warranty deed, 28-92-11 part of NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $197.60, $124,000.

Edward J. and Katelyn Steffen to Panther Builders LLC, other deed, White Tail Ridge Subdivision Lot 2, $12, $53.60, $34,000.

Stanley James Nolte to Stanley James and Phillis Joye Nolte Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, 32-92-13 N ½ NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

H. Jene and Florine M. Kirchhoff Revocable Trust, Michael J. and Diane C. Kirchhoff co-trustees, to Kyle Jonathan and Elizabeth Ann Rotz, other deed, 10-92-12 part of Lot 8 auditor’s plat N ½ NW ¼, $22, $208.80, $131,000.

Kent E. and Diane R. Prescott to Adam Joseph Rave, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 2 Block 7, $12, $383.20, $240,000.

Kyle and Elizabeth Rotz to David P. Kuethe and Hwang Doeg Sun, warranty deed, Tripoli, Lester’s Addition Lot 6 Block 46, $12, $127.20, $80,000.

JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. to Micah A. Dorow, warranty deed, 28-91-13 NW ¼ Parcel A, see record, $32, $31.20, $20,000.

Heidi L. Lane to Garret L. Clemen, warranty deed, Prestien’s Subdivision N 32 feet Lot 73 and S 40 feet Lot 74, $12, $199.20, $125,000.

Amy L. Robbins to Cheryl D. Thayer Revocable Trust, Cheryl D. Thayer trustee, warranty deed, Denver, Golf Point Ridge Condo Unit 1, $12, $300, $188,000.

Tanner D. Wangsness to Courtney and Wyatt Landers, warranty deed, 28-93-13 tracts in E ¼ corner, $12, $295.20, $185,000.

Kimberly and Timothy Johnson to Lori A. and Ben A. O’Hare, warranty deed, 35-92-14 W 80 feet Lot 5 subdivision NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $287.20, $180,000.

Melissa J. Schmidt to Louis W. and Jeffrey W. Riley, warranty deed, Waverly, Crestwood Park Addition Lot 1 Block 6, $12, $229.60, $143,900.

Cody W. and Nicole J. Liebau to Caleb J. Vondracek, warranty deed, Waverly, Maple Hills Addition Lot 8 Block 2, $12, $239.20, $149,900.

William R. and Ashley M. Cousin to Mark D. Kramer and Julie M. Cousin, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 7 Block 57, $12, $375.20, $235,000.

Jerry, Elaine, Randy, Karen and Curtis Neuendorf to Deseret Trust Co., quit claim deed, 2-93-13 tracts in SW ¼ and NE ¼, $47, $0, $0.

Matthew Ben and Christina L. Jurgensen to Lonny D. Tisue, warranty deed, 24-93-11 S 88 feet Lot 13 auditor’s plat, $12, $112.80, $71,000.

Lisa Niemann Heidemann and Joshua J. Heidemann to Emily Hammel and Colton Braby, warranty deed, 2-91-14 part of Block 5 subdivision NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Kent D. and Wendy J. Kuhlman to Gregory and Toni Mason, warranty deed, Readlyn, Wolf’s Addition Lots 1 and 2 and S ½ Lot 3 Block 1, $12, $295.20, $185,000.

Lorrie Cozart Oldenberger and David Oldenberger to Bradley K. and Peggy L. Cole, warranty deed, Readlyn, S 32 feet Lot 2 and N 25 feet Lot 3, $12, $223.20, $140,000.

Andrew A. and Kirstin D. Anschutz to Zachary Gabel, other deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 28 Block 4, $12, $391.20, $245,000.

Kimberly A. Luebbers to Michael D. and Kaitlyn R. Oswald, other deed, Tripoli, E & J Addition Lots 2 and 3, $12, $245, $154,000.

Devin M. Rausch to Derek A. and Breanna K. Johnson, warranty deed, 2-91-14 E ½ S 132 feet Lot 4 subdivision SE ¼ NE ¼ with exceptions, $12, $133.80, $84,000.

Joshua J. Heidemann and Lisa Niemann Heidemann to Chad D. and Lynette K. Heim, warranty deed, 21-92-13 W ½ NE ¼ except for Parcel B, $12, $1,225.60, $766,210.

Charles J. and Candice R. Brittain to Saibhreas LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, M.N. Levalley’s Addition S ½ Lots 3 and 4 Block 59, $12, $185.60, $116,329.

Rollis G. Jensen Estate, Bonny J. Nuss and Brian Jensen executors, to Sarah and Josh Jensen, warranty deed, Denver, Clausing’s Addition Lot 2 Block 4, $22, $223.20, $140,000.

Desiree R. Jones to Tasha and Ryan Steffen, warranty deed, Sumner, Little’s Addition Lot 6 and S ½ Lot 7, $12, $0, $0.

Steven M. and Jennifer J. Simpson to Kyle D. and Megan M. Hamm, contract, 4-92-14 S ½ NW ¼ NE ¼, SE ¼ SE ¼ and Lot 9 of subdivision SE ¼ NW ¼, $67, $0, $45,000.

Ben and Lori A. O’Hare to Jason D. Milke, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Third Addition Lot 8 Block 3, $12, $248.80, $156,000.

BKND Inc. to Charlotte E. Wright, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven IV Condominiums Lot 51 Unit A, $12, $263.20, $165,000.

Wanda M. Busch to Larson Properties LLC, other deed, Lots 1 and 2 Block 19 and tract in 26-91-13, see record, $12, $199.20, $125,000.

Jason D. and Kati Michelle Schneider and Katie M. Peiffer to Renae K. Loy, other deed, Waverly, Eliasen Addition Plat 1 Lot 2 Block 2, $12, $388.80, $242,900.

Kathryn Moeller Revocable Trust, Karen Albright and Glenda Hayes co-trustees, to Audrey Stephenson Family Trust, other deed, 23-91-12 N ½ NE ¼ and NW ¼ except for Parcel D, see record, 44% interest, $22, $0, 40.

Kathryn Moeller Revocable Trust, Karen Albright and Glenda Hayes co-trustees, to Karen Albright, other deed, 23-91-12 N ½ NE ¼ and NW ¼ except for Parcel D, 44% interest, $22, $0, $0.

Kathryn Moeller Revocable Trust, Karen Albright and Glenda Hayes co-trustees, to Glenda Hayes, other deed, 23-91-12 NE ¼ and NW ¼ except for Parcel D, 12% interest, $22, $0, $0.

Kathryn Moeller Revocable Trust, Karen Albright and Glenda Hayes co-trustees, to Glenda Hayes, other deed, 22-91-12 SE ¼ with exceptions, see record, $22, $0, $0.

Deeds as recorded by Recorder Melissa Davis.

