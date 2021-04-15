Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

David L. Boomgarden to McKayla and Cass Nedved, warranty deed, 33-93-14 Parcel B NE ¼, $12, $351.20, $220,000.

Mary E. Burkes Trust, Mary E. and Michael Burkes trustees, to Dale E. and Paulette K. Hofer, other deed, Huber’s First Subdivision Lot 10, $32, $391.20, $245,000.

Ona Marie Wygle to Derrick Kenneth Wygle, quit claim deed, Waverly, Omni Second Addition Lot 5, $12, $0, $0.

Arnold M. Kurtz Estate, Helen L. Kurtz executor, to Chad L. and Jessica L. Moothart, warranty deed, 26-91-14 Parcel H SW ¼, $22, $0.80, $900.

Janice K. Wilson Estate, Debra L. and Ronald J. Wilson co-executors, to Chad L. and Jessica J. Moothart, warranty deed, 26-94-14 Parcel H SW ¼, $22, $0.80, $900.

Ben T. and Sarah L. Amfahr to Devin Matthew and Stephanie Ann Gipper, other deed, Tripoli, Carstensen’s Addition Lot 3 Block 65, $12, $245.60, $154,000.

Diane E. Tehel to Scott J. Hilderbrandt, warranty deed, Sumner, Baumgartner’s Addition NW 43 feet Lot 18 and Lot 19, $12, $132, $83,000.

Katelyn K. Fay and Nicholas Thomas Poppe to Andrew Jacob and Jillian Mikayla Schlader, warranty deed, Sumner, Wescott Heirs Addition E ½ Lot 5 and Lot 6 Block 6, $12, $131.20, $82,500.

Matthew J. Metcalf to Emilee K. Metcalf, quit claim deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 4 Block 2, $12, $0, $0.

Jeremy and Elizabeth Figanbaum to David W. and Rosina G. Figanbaum, quit claim deed, 19-93-11 NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Dean Laurence and Kathy Helen Williams to Phuong Thai, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 9 Block 3, $12, $287.20, $180,000.

Warren A. and Marjorie S. Inman to Warren A. and Marjorie S. Inman Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, 33-92-12 NE ¼ and NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Kesler and Kara Schulmeister to ABB Properties LLC, warranty deed, 24-93-12 SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $231.20, $145,000.

Marshall W. Meyer and Brooklyn D. Armstead Meyer to Brittany S. and James D. Schilling, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Addition Lot 16 Block 1, $17, $363.20, $227,500.

Christopher D. and Karla K. Jeanes to Wapsie Valley Mat Pac, warranty deed, 21-91-11 Parcel B NE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $12, $8,000.

Brian F. Foelske to Wartburg College, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 1 Block 82, $12, $231.20, $145,000.

R&R Mick LLC to Downtown Dreamers LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, E ⅓ Original Town Lot 1 Block 1, $17, $239.20, $150,000.

441 Iowa St. LLC to Jefferson City Properties LLC, warranty deed, Denver (Original/Jefferson City) Lot 1 Block 2, $17, $131.20, $82,500.

David R. and Kaitlin A. Beaumont to Brennan and Isabella Chapman, other deed, Denver, Clausing’s Addition Lot 6 and S 4 rods Lot 7 Block 5, $12, $247.20, $155,000.

Jerry L. Gitch Estate, Kelly Gardner executor, to Ronald and Ramona Callender, other deed, Sumner, Corkery Addition Lot 27, $12, $287.20, $179,900.

Sandra E. and Steven R. Cummings, Sharon A. Peterson and Steven L. Martin to Kesler and Kara Schulmeister, warranty deed, 29-93-11 NE ¼, $22, $1,720.80, $1,076,000.

Brock Foss to Bailey Schindel Voss, quit claim deed, Sumner, Winzenburg First Addition Lot 17, $12, $0, $0.

Wayne H. and Jacqueline Jurgensen to Timothy W. and Cara E. Jurgensen, warranty deed, Sumner, Eammon’s Addition N ½ Lots 1 and 2 Block 37, $12, $24, $15,481.51.

Lois E. Moeller to Nate L. Moeller, quit claim deed, 10-92-12 Parcel E NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Midwest Development Co. to Brian L. and Melissa K. Anderson, warranty deed, Waverly, Omni Second Addition Lot 7, $17, $439.20, $274,728.

Kelli R. and Steven Grubbs to Kris A. Jacque, quit claim deed, Hilltop Subdivision Lots 13-16, $17, $0, $0.

Kara J. Rump to Kris A. Jacque, quit claim deed, Hilltop Subdivision Lots 13-16, $17, $0, $0.

Edward G. Fuoss Estate, Calvin E. Fuoss and Beverly A. Hurt executors, to Aaron L. and Ashley Mueller, other deed, Shiloh Subdivision Lot 6, $22, $592.80, $371,000.

Amanda Dobbs to Tori Heerts, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town N ½ Lots 3 and 4 Block 25, $12, $183.20, $115,000.

Matthew J. VanRaden and Devin A. Lagow to Trevor and Malea Dismore, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 16 Block 2, $12, $351.20, $220,000.

Roger D. and Melisa A. Peters to Roger D. and Melisa A. Peters, quit claim deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 10 Block 2, $12, $0, $0.

Arnold M. Kurtz Estate, Helen L. Kurtz executor, to Phillip and Terri Claussen, warranty deed, Anderson’s First Subdivision Lot 9 NE ¼ SW ¼ 26-91-14, $22, $0, $250.

Janice K. Wilson Estate, Debra J. Wilson and Ronald J. Wilson co-executors, to Phillip and Terri Claussen, warranty deed, Anderson’s First Subdivision Lot 9 NE ¼ SW ¼ 26-91-14, $22, $0, $250.

Trevor D. and Malea S. Dismore to Weston D. and Jodie L. Hoffman, warranty deed, Waverly, Knief’s Addition Lot 8 Block 1, $12, $255.20, $160,000.

Amber K. Evans and Daniel J. Fredericksen to John D. Stutzman, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition S ½ Lot 8 Block 33, $12, $109.80, $68,900.

BKND Inc. to Matthew and Megan Meier, warranty deed, Waverly, Pairie Park Second Addition Lot 3, $12, $792.80, $495,750.

Craig A. and Judy K. Voshell to Taylor S. and Aubreigh M. Schmidt, warranty deed, Janesville, Sickles Addition Lot 3 Block 2, $12, $214.40, $134,500.

Olive L. Vossberg Estate, Marilyn M. Norton executor, to Jared J. and Seneca C. Epley, warranty deed, 31-93-14 SE ¼, $17, $1,919.20, $1,200,000.

Larry M. and Janet Poppe to Brian L. Poppe, quit claim deed, 19-93-14 SE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thurm.

