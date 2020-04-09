Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ethan and Sara Strottman to Ethan and Sara Strottman, warranty deed, 7-91-12 tract in SW ¼ Parcel A, $12, $0, $0.

Richard A. Bell to Richard A. Bell Trust, Richard A. Bell trustee, warranty deed, Waverly, part of subdivision in 2-91-14 NW ¼ NE ¼ Lot 2, $12, $0, $0.

Isaiah P. Minikus and Shyla M. Gergber to Cameron J. Rider, warranty deed, Plainfield, Deanville (Original Plainfield) Lot 57 and E ½ Lot 56 Block 27, $12, $175.20, $110,000.

Ronald Emil and Judith M. Leistikow to Jonathan C. and Jennifer D. Jaschen, warranty deed, 20-91-11 Parcel E part of Parcel B NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $280.80, $176,000.

Carolyn L. and Allen J. Reichmann to Michael and Hollie Morey, warranty deed, 10-92-12 auditor’s plat N ½ Lot 9 NW ¼, $12, $103.20, $65,000.

Michael L. and Debra A. Elliott to Michael L. and Debra A. Elliott, warranty deed, Sumner, Carrol’s First Addition Lot 3, $12, $0, $0.

Arnold M. Kurtz Estate, Helen L. Kurtz executor, to James W. and Crystal E. Nelson, warranty deed, Anderson’s First Subdivision Lots 11, 12 and 13, $22, $3.20, $2,500.

Janice K. Wilson Estate, James W. and Crystal E. Nelson executors to James W. and Crystal E. Nelson, warranty deed, Anderson’s First Subdivision Lots 11, 12 and 13, $22, $3.20, $2,500.

Wade L. and Donna S. Schmudlach to Dylan and Heather Borglum, contract amendment, 7-93-12 SE ¼ NW ¼ with exceptions, see record, $22, $0, $0.

Glen E. and Lois I. Hurley to Glen Hurley, quit claim deed, 5-93-14 E ½ SW ¼ except for Parcel D, $22, $0, 40.

Dennis M. and Jacqueline C. Hansen to Jordan J. Miller and Jessica M. Cannon, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 10 Block 2, $17, $407.20, $255,000.

Mary Anne Dietz Revocable Trust, Mary Ann Dietz trustee, to Kristopher C. Wegner, warranty deed, Waverly, Cedar View Terrace Condominiums Units 91-2A and 91-2B, $22, $272, $170,500.

Gerald A. and Margaret L. Becker to Lucas A. and Aubrey J. Klosterman, warranty deed, Sumner, Corkery Addition Lots 13 and 14, $12, $338.40, $212,000.

Michael A. and Tammy J. Schmitz to Brian and Alyssa Miller, warranty deed, Waverly, Crestwood Park Addition Lot 4 (except for E 30 feet) and Lot 5, $12, $407.20, $255,000.

Dorothy M. Silber Estate, Rod Silber administrator, to Gashog LLC, other deed, 26-93-14 W ½ SE ¼ and SE ¼ SE ¼, and 35-93-14 tract in NE ¼ NW ¼, $27, $2,232, $1,395,500.

Garry Joseph and Nanci A. Meier to JudischTK LLC, other deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition Lots 7 and 8 Block 6 except for a 60-foot strip, $12, $117.60, $73,985.

Joyce Y. Pagel and William J. Schaufenbuel to Joyce Y. Pagel Revocable Trust, Joyce Y. Pagel trustee, other deed, Sumner, Union Heights Addition Lot 1 Block 2, $12, $0, $0.

Mary Ann Wiertzema, Nicole Wiertzema attorney in fact, to John Daniel and Evelyn Wallin, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly IV Condo Unit 407, $12, $156.80, $98,100.

Thomas D. and Janice L. Mitchell Life Estate to Daniel Mitchell, warranty deed, 10-92-14 E ½ SW ¼ and NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Kathryn Lynn Albrecht to Jerry L. and Bonnie L. Wittenburg, warranty deed, Readlyn, Park View IV Condominium Unit 1, $12, $284, $178,000.

Joan R. Rourke to Thomas G. Rourke, quit claim deed, 36-91-11 tract in N ½ SW ¼ Parcel B, $17, $703.20, $440,000.

Ehrich Land LLC to Allen and Penelope Hoeper, warranty deed, 7-92-13 tract in NE ¼ Parcel E, $22, $1,707.20, $1,067,300.

Ehrich Land LLC to Richard and Dennis Harms, warranty deed, 7-92-13 tract in NW fractional ¼ and W ½ NE ¼ Parcel D, $22, $1,742.40, $1,089,300.

Bailey Joann Voss to Chris and Lori Backer, warranty deed, Waverly, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lot 1 except for 366 feet Block 8, $12, $242.40, $152,000.

John L. Lyons Jr. and Laura J. Sorenson Lyons to Michael J. and Hayley Y. Langreck, warranty deed, Waverly, Sunnyside Addition Lots 31 and 32 Block 1, $12, $206.40, $129,500.

Victor and Sandra Wilson to Victor M. and Sandra J. Wilson, warranty deed, 15-93-12 S ½ NW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Christopher Dale and Tiffany Jo Wurzer to Ryan Richard and Lori Lynn Toussanint, warranty deed, 16-93-12 tract in NW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $319.20, $200,000.

Ronald Emil and Judith M. Leistikow to Jonathan C. and Jennifer D.L. Jaschen, warranty deed, 20-91-11 tract in NW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel F and 19-91-11 tract in NE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel F, $22, $13.60, $6,648.

Ronald and Beverly Herman and Rebecca and John Leverington to Jonathan C. and Jennifer D.L. Jaschen, quit claim deed, 20-91-11 tract in NW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel F and 19-91-11 tract in NE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel F, $37, $49.60, $31,372.

Randy L. and Theone Kramer Revocable Trust, Randy L. and Theone J. Kramer co-trustees, to Randy and Theone Kramer Trust, Luke J. Kramer trustee, other deed, 18-91-14 tracts in NW ¼ and 7-91-14 tracts in SW fractional ¼ and SW ¼ SW ¼, $37, $0, $0.

Richard A. and Roberta Carter to Jordan M. and Alex J. Tranbarger, warranty deed, Denver, Buss First Subdivision Lot 8, $17, $555.20, $347,500.

Patrick B. Dillon and Jill A. Heims Dillon to Patrick B. Dillon and Jill Ann Heims Dillon, warranty deed, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat NW ¼ Lot 10, $12, $0, $0.

Bernice H. Wilharm to Dale M. Wilharm and Darla K. Hildebrandt, warranty deed, Sumner, Gersonde Addition Lot 2, $12, $0, $0.

Steven and Debra Mummelthei to Marc and Andrew Mummelthei, quit claim deed, 92-13 tract in SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Stewart S. Mackey and Valerie A. Biancalana to Stewart S. Mackey and Valerie A. Biancalana Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, 8-91-13 tract in NW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Marla R. and Randy L. Kraayenbrink to Bruce A. and Denise E. McLellan, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 16 Block 3, $12, $387.20, $242,500.