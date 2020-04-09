Ethan and Sara Strottman to Ethan and Sara Strottman, warranty deed, 7-91-12 tract in SW ¼ Parcel A, $12, $0, $0.
Richard A. Bell to Richard A. Bell Trust, Richard A. Bell trustee, warranty deed, Waverly, part of subdivision in 2-91-14 NW ¼ NE ¼ Lot 2, $12, $0, $0.
Isaiah P. Minikus and Shyla M. Gergber to Cameron J. Rider, warranty deed, Plainfield, Deanville (Original Plainfield) Lot 57 and E ½ Lot 56 Block 27, $12, $175.20, $110,000.
Ronald Emil and Judith M. Leistikow to Jonathan C. and Jennifer D. Jaschen, warranty deed, 20-91-11 Parcel E part of Parcel B NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $280.80, $176,000.
Carolyn L. and Allen J. Reichmann to Michael and Hollie Morey, warranty deed, 10-92-12 auditor’s plat N ½ Lot 9 NW ¼, $12, $103.20, $65,000.
Michael L. and Debra A. Elliott to Michael L. and Debra A. Elliott, warranty deed, Sumner, Carrol’s First Addition Lot 3, $12, $0, $0.
Arnold M. Kurtz Estate, Helen L. Kurtz executor, to James W. and Crystal E. Nelson, warranty deed, Anderson’s First Subdivision Lots 11, 12 and 13, $22, $3.20, $2,500.
Janice K. Wilson Estate, James W. and Crystal E. Nelson executors to James W. and Crystal E. Nelson, warranty deed, Anderson’s First Subdivision Lots 11, 12 and 13, $22, $3.20, $2,500.
Wade L. and Donna S. Schmudlach to Dylan and Heather Borglum, contract amendment, 7-93-12 SE ¼ NW ¼ with exceptions, see record, $22, $0, $0.
Glen E. and Lois I. Hurley to Glen Hurley, quit claim deed, 5-93-14 E ½ SW ¼ except for Parcel D, $22, $0, 40.
Dennis M. and Jacqueline C. Hansen to Jordan J. Miller and Jessica M. Cannon, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 10 Block 2, $17, $407.20, $255,000.
Mary Anne Dietz Revocable Trust, Mary Ann Dietz trustee, to Kristopher C. Wegner, warranty deed, Waverly, Cedar View Terrace Condominiums Units 91-2A and 91-2B, $22, $272, $170,500.
Gerald A. and Margaret L. Becker to Lucas A. and Aubrey J. Klosterman, warranty deed, Sumner, Corkery Addition Lots 13 and 14, $12, $338.40, $212,000.
Michael A. and Tammy J. Schmitz to Brian and Alyssa Miller, warranty deed, Waverly, Crestwood Park Addition Lot 4 (except for E 30 feet) and Lot 5, $12, $407.20, $255,000.
Dorothy M. Silber Estate, Rod Silber administrator, to Gashog LLC, other deed, 26-93-14 W ½ SE ¼ and SE ¼ SE ¼, and 35-93-14 tract in NE ¼ NW ¼, $27, $2,232, $1,395,500.
Garry Joseph and Nanci A. Meier to JudischTK LLC, other deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition Lots 7 and 8 Block 6 except for a 60-foot strip, $12, $117.60, $73,985.
Joyce Y. Pagel and William J. Schaufenbuel to Joyce Y. Pagel Revocable Trust, Joyce Y. Pagel trustee, other deed, Sumner, Union Heights Addition Lot 1 Block 2, $12, $0, $0.
Mary Ann Wiertzema, Nicole Wiertzema attorney in fact, to John Daniel and Evelyn Wallin, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly IV Condo Unit 407, $12, $156.80, $98,100.
Thomas D. and Janice L. Mitchell Life Estate to Daniel Mitchell, warranty deed, 10-92-14 E ½ SW ¼ and NW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Kathryn Lynn Albrecht to Jerry L. and Bonnie L. Wittenburg, warranty deed, Readlyn, Park View IV Condominium Unit 1, $12, $284, $178,000.
Joan R. Rourke to Thomas G. Rourke, quit claim deed, 36-91-11 tract in N ½ SW ¼ Parcel B, $17, $703.20, $440,000.
Ehrich Land LLC to Allen and Penelope Hoeper, warranty deed, 7-92-13 tract in NE ¼ Parcel E, $22, $1,707.20, $1,067,300.
Ehrich Land LLC to Richard and Dennis Harms, warranty deed, 7-92-13 tract in NW fractional ¼ and W ½ NE ¼ Parcel D, $22, $1,742.40, $1,089,300.
Bailey Joann Voss to Chris and Lori Backer, warranty deed, Waverly, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lot 1 except for 366 feet Block 8, $12, $242.40, $152,000.
John L. Lyons Jr. and Laura J. Sorenson Lyons to Michael J. and Hayley Y. Langreck, warranty deed, Waverly, Sunnyside Addition Lots 31 and 32 Block 1, $12, $206.40, $129,500.
Victor and Sandra Wilson to Victor M. and Sandra J. Wilson, warranty deed, 15-93-12 S ½ NW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Christopher Dale and Tiffany Jo Wurzer to Ryan Richard and Lori Lynn Toussanint, warranty deed, 16-93-12 tract in NW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $319.20, $200,000.
Ronald Emil and Judith M. Leistikow to Jonathan C. and Jennifer D.L. Jaschen, warranty deed, 20-91-11 tract in NW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel F and 19-91-11 tract in NE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel F, $22, $13.60, $6,648.
Ronald and Beverly Herman and Rebecca and John Leverington to Jonathan C. and Jennifer D.L. Jaschen, quit claim deed, 20-91-11 tract in NW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel F and 19-91-11 tract in NE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel F, $37, $49.60, $31,372.
Randy L. and Theone Kramer Revocable Trust, Randy L. and Theone J. Kramer co-trustees, to Randy and Theone Kramer Trust, Luke J. Kramer trustee, other deed, 18-91-14 tracts in NW ¼ and 7-91-14 tracts in SW fractional ¼ and SW ¼ SW ¼, $37, $0, $0.
Richard A. and Roberta Carter to Jordan M. and Alex J. Tranbarger, warranty deed, Denver, Buss First Subdivision Lot 8, $17, $555.20, $347,500.
Patrick B. Dillon and Jill A. Heims Dillon to Patrick B. Dillon and Jill Ann Heims Dillon, warranty deed, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat NW ¼ Lot 10, $12, $0, $0.
Bernice H. Wilharm to Dale M. Wilharm and Darla K. Hildebrandt, warranty deed, Sumner, Gersonde Addition Lot 2, $12, $0, $0.
Steven and Debra Mummelthei to Marc and Andrew Mummelthei, quit claim deed, 92-13 tract in SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Stewart S. Mackey and Valerie A. Biancalana to Stewart S. Mackey and Valerie A. Biancalana Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, 8-91-13 tract in NW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Marla R. and Randy L. Kraayenbrink to Bruce A. and Denise E. McLellan, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 16 Block 3, $12, $387.20, $242,500.