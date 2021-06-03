Ashlie Davis to Luke Davis, quit claim deed, Sumner, Fridley’s Addition Lot 3 Block 3, $12, $0, $0.
Jamin and Amy Wass to Sarah M. Zuke, warranty deed, Prestien’s Subdivision Lot 63 NW ¼ NW ¼ 25-91-13, Lot 63 NE ¼ NE ¼ 25-91-13 and Lot 60 NW ¼ NW ¼ 25-91-13 Parcel F, $12, $231.20, $145,000.
Linda J. Gomez to Connor O’Brien and Mackenzie Vasquez, warranty deed, Readlyn, Meier Addition Lot 3, $12, $201.60, $126,500.
Edith Lorraine Chester, Kathy Weber attorney in fact, to Mader Rental LLC, warranty deed, 18-93-14 SE ¼ SW ¼, $12, $236.80, $148,500.
Joshua R. and Chelsea R. Petersen to Ryan D. and Michael M. Chapman, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 10 Block 3, $12, $431.20, $270,000.
Gerard L. Rochford Jr. to Taylor D. Slick, warranty deed, 26-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 5 and W 66.25 feet Lot 13 NE ¼, $12, $159.20, $100,000.
David L. Ghormley Estate, Lynia D. Ghormley executor, to Reinhart J. and Corlyn Freitag, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly II Condo Unit 213, $22, $255.20, $160,000.
John D. Stutzman to Next Generation Rentals LLC, quit claim deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition S ½ Lot 8 Block 33 and Original Town Lot 4 Fractional Block 7, $12, $0, $0.
Tammy M. Dickinson to James E. Dickson, quit claim deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 1 and 2 Block 46, $12, $0, $0.
Michael Walker Beninga to Mindy Lee Beninga, quit claim deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Subdivision Phase 2A Lot 218, $22, $0, $0.
Carolyn K. Eden Estate, T.J. Eden executor, to Perry and Rachelle Mast, warranty deed, Janesville, Origional Town Lot 1 Block 6, $17, $215.20, $135,000.
Dale E. Eden Estate, T.J. Eden executor, to Perry and Rachelle Mast, warranty deed, Janesville, Original Town Lot 2 Block 6, $17, $0, $135,000.
Angela K. Swift Matthias to Robert W. Matthias, quit claim deed, 22-91-13 Parcel A SE ¼ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Carle E. and Dolores R. Schneider Revocable Trust, Linda M. Delagardelle trustee, to Jason Curtis Schneider, warranty deed, 36-91-11 NE ¼, $17, $777.60, $486,160.
Jane E. Wollenzein to Tessa Hemann and Todd Wollenzien, quit claim deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Third Addition Lot 2 Block 3, $12, $0, $0.
Lynn A. and Darlene Balvanz to Scott J. and Audreaunna M. Balvanz, warranty deed, Plainfield, Deanville Lots 5 and 6 Block 4, $12, $159.20, $100,000.
Carrington Mtg. Services LLC to Larj Properties LLC, warranty deed, 31-91-11 SW ¼ SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Robert Maxfield Trust, Janet Maxfield and Karen Wolf trustees, to Karen K. and Bruce P. Wolf, other deed, Waverly, Maple Hills Addition Lot 5 Block 3 and Copper Ridge First Addition Lot 11-E, $27, $247.20, $155,000.
Jason and Danielle Hoerman to Michele L. Jordan, other deed, Plainfield, Lot 8 Block 10, $17, $187.20, $117,500.
Steege Investments LLC to Roy M. and Toya J. Hubler, warranty deed, Janesville, Hardwood Estates First Addition Lot 14, $17, $479.20, $299,900.
Kenrick Schares to Kenrick Schares and Alissa M. Smith, quit claim deed, Readlyn, Original Town Lots 11 and 12 Block 8, $12, $0, $0.
Black Hawk Economic Development Inc. attorney in fact to Larson Properties II LLC, quit claim deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I Lots 33 and 36, $17, $0, $0.
Tonia Ann Luzadder Leisinger to Randal S. Leisinger, quit claim deed, Readlyn, Wolf Hill Addition Lots 1-7 Block 3, $12, $0, $0.
James A. Peters Estate, Lois E. Peters executor, to Lois E. Peters, warranty deed, 5-91-11 SW ¼ SE ¼, 24-92-12 NW ¼, 27-92-12 SE ¼, 31-92-11 SE ¼, Sumner, Original Town Lot 6 Block 23, and 33-92-13 Parcel B SE ¼, $47, $0.
Nicole P. Wiertzema to Heath and Amy Seegers, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition N ½ Lots 1 and 2 Block 39, $12, $171.20, $107,500.
Bengel Investments LLC to Dale A. and Paulette K. Hofer, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Second Addition redivision of Lot 15 Lot 5, $12, $55.20, $34,900.
Rachel Berrey, Jacob Mason and Arthur C. and Sarah I. Kaufman to Tyler Simon, warranty deed, Tripoli, Clausing’s Plat Lot 7 Block 24, $22, $170.40, $107,000.
Panther Builders LLC to Lance D. and Kalina M. Reed, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 59, $12, $576.60, $360,811.
Connie Humpal to Brent and Lisa Meyers, warranty deed, 23-92-13 Parcel B NE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $220, $138,000.
BNKD Inc. to Steege Homes Inc., warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 47, $12, $88.80, $56,000.
Sugar Beet LLC to Chad Heim Excavating & Trucking LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Sugar Beet Utility Condominiums Unit 1, $17, $131.20, $82,500.
David P. and Maureen A. Baier to JBE Properties LLC, warranty deed, Monaghan’s Second Subdivision Lot 7 SE ¼ SW ¼ 6-91-13, $17, $479.20, $300,000.
Sandra A. Knief Revocable Trust, Sandra K. Knief trustee, to John Paul G. and Michelle A. Sager, warranty deed, Willow View 2 Lot 6, $17, $738.80, $460,900.
Sugar Beet LLC to Tate Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Sugar Beet Utility Condominiums Unit 2, $17, $131.20, $82,500.
Sugar Beet LLC to Ted D. and Deborah A. Waitman, warranty deed, Waverly, Sugar Beet Utility Condominiums Unit 3, $17, $131.20, $82,500.
Michael L. Jordan to Kelly E. Rains, warranty deed, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 1 NW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $138.40, $86,900.
John D. and Janae K. Vorath to Jared J. and Heather M. Lewis, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows Subdivision (Phase 2B) Lot 236, $12, $399.20, $250,000.
Roy and Tova J. Hubler to Montana Meyer and Jessie Smith, warranty deed, Denver, Prestien’s First Addition Lot 8, $12, $258.40, $162,000.