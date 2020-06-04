JHoffman LLC to MCL Group LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Waverly Original Town N 2/3 Lot 1 Block 10, $17, $223.20, $140,000.
Mark and Ruth Happel to Isaac William and Ashley Elizabeth Happel, warranty deed, 91-12 N ½ NW ¼ and N ½ SE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $1,151.20, $720,000.
New Direction IRA Inc. to Andrew John and Ann Marie Bock, warranty deed, 36-93-11 tract in NW ¼ SE ¼ except for Parcel H, $17, $559.20, $350,000.
Dennis and Denise Schumacher to Chad Tierney, warranty deed, 13-93-13 tract in NE ¼, $12, $71.20, $45,000.
Scott W. and Mandi Johnson to Cody James McGrane, warranty deed, 13-91-12 tract in SW fractional ¼ SW ¼, $12, $280.80, $176,000.
Colin W. and Rebecca Deford to Kevin R. and Brenda K. Cummer, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 12 Block 4, $12, $479.20, $300,000.
Ann L. Rossol Estate, Karla Kenning administrator, to Ann L. Rossol Estate, other deed, 26-91-13 tract in SE ¼, $22, $0, $25,500.
Ann L. Rossol Estate, Karla Kenning administrator, to Steven E. Wooldrik, other deed, 26-91-13 tract in SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Ronald, Allan and Lourdes Kuethe to Kuethe Turkey Farms Inc., warranty deed, 13-93-12 tract in SE ¼ NE ¼ Parcel A, $17, $101.60, $63,680.
Jeffery H. and Rachel A. Barkau to Jeffery A. Barkau, quit claim deed, Denver, Clausing’s Addition Lot 1 Block 5 SW ¼ 24-91-13, $17, $0, $0.
Ricky L. and Linda S. Drewelow to Aaron L. Drewelow, warranty deed, Frederika, Lot 20 and N ½ Lot 19 Block 3, $12, $14.40, $9,500.
Tri 9 Limited to Sarah Busch Lockie and Kyle Lockie, contract, 91-14 E ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ and w ¼ NE ¼ NW ¼, $37, $0, $0.
Leon D. and Mary Lou Nicklaus to Troy Nicklaus, Traci Nelson and Tricia Platte, warranty deed, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 31 NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Sharon A. Jones Estate, Lori Smith and Bradley D. Jones executors, to Bradley D. Jones and Lori Smith, warranty deed, Sumner, Schildbach’s Addition Lots 3 and 4 Block 2, $22, $0, $0.
Grant Z. and Jamaica S. Brase to Grant Z. and Jamaica S. Brase, warranty deed, Waverly, West Side Terrace Condo Unit 11, $17, $0, $0.
Gary L. and Barbara Schneider to Sugar Beet LLC, warranty deed, 35-92-14 tract in NE ¼ NW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Darren E. and Erica D. Uhlenhopp to Scott A. Rewerts, warranty deed, 30-92-14 tract in NE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel A, $12, $523.20, $327,500.
Henry L. and Sylvia A. Grekoff Trust, First National Bank trustee, to Benjamin J. and Jaime N. Henning, warranty deed, 19-91-14 tract in NE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $271.20, $170,000.
State of Minnesota District Court and Maria Adele Hight to Kent and Brenda Gibson, other deed, 23-91-13 tracts in NE ¼ with exceptions and 14-91-13 tract in SE ¼ SE ¼ with exceptions, $27, $0, $0.
Stephen L. and Tina M. Styron to Jurgen and Sarah Block, warranty deed, 32-92-14 SW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel X, $12, $7.20, $5,000.
Travis J. and Tiffany M. Cooper to Ashley Ann Heck, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Block 7, $17, $231.20, $145,000.
Allison Santoiemma James to Dalton David Lee, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Third Addition Lot 5 Block 2, $12, $264, $165,500.
Mark J. and Nancy M. Conklin to Joshua Harris, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town N ½ Lots 7 and 8 Block 17, $12, $276, $173,000.
Panther Builders LLC to Dave and Mary Peters, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 5 Lot 61 except for Parcel BB, $12, $585.60, $366,375.
BKND Inc. to Ronald L. and Karen G. Brandt, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Block 3 Unit 1, $12, $343.20, $215,000.
Timothy B. and Jodi M. Griggs to JCLJ Ventures LLC, warranty deed, 1-91-14 subdivision NW ¼ Lot 17 and SW ¼ Lot 12E Parcel V, $12, $279.20, $175,000.
Robert P. and Corynne J. Edgerton to Zach and Karly Kueker, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I Lot 25, $17, $607.20, $379,900.
Mitchell J. Norton and Jill E. Preeshl Norton, warranty deed, Derrick K. and Linda D. Stanberg, warranty deed, 19-92-14 tract in SE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel B, $17, $351.20, $220,000.
Delores E. Matthias, Dale Matthias attorney in fact, to McKinney Lindeland, warranty deed, Frederika, Lot 2 Block 4, $12, $47.20, $30,000.
Kevin J. and Kelly D. Sutton to Danielle Rider, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 6 Block 27, $12, $95.20, $60,000.
Cynthia Ann Snider to Gary C. and Barbara Buhr, quit claim deed, 3-91-12 tract in S ½ SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Mae J. Rappold Estate, Jeanne Johnson and Luann Schumacher executors, to Heath J. Porath, warranty deed, Sumner, Emmon’s Addition S 80 feet Lot 6 and all of Lot 13 Block 35, $32, $82.40, $52,000.
GSH Ventures LLC to Howard J. Samarin II and Rochelle A. Samarin, warranty deed, Janesville, Harwood Estates First Addition Lot 10, $17, $71.20, $45,000.
Advanced Building & Design Inc. to Richard O. and Judy A. Buss, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I Lot 27 except for S 55 feet, $17, $426.40, $266,889.
Advanced Building & Design Inc. to Richard O. and Judy A. Buss, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I Lot 27 except for S 55 feet, $22, $0, $0.
Advanced Building & Design Inc. to Richard O. and Judy A. Buss, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I Lot 27 except for S 55 feet, $27, $0, $0.
Henry L. and Sylvia A. Grekoff Trust, First National Bank trustee, to Dean P. Knapp, warranty deed, 16-91-14 tract in NE ¼, $22, $1,055.20, $860,000.
Landus Cooperative to Benjamin A. Bollman, warranty deed, Plainfield, Lot 1 and part of Lot 2 Block 1 and 19-93-14 tract in SE ¼ SE ¼, $22, $23.20, $15,000.
Gary C. and Barbara Buhr to Cynthia Ann Snider, quit claim deed, 2-91-12 tracts in SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Bronson Tatham and Carly Stites Tatham to Brady Heusinkvelt, warranty deed, 33-92-12 W ½ E 35 acres SW ¼ SW ¼, $17, $303.20, $190,000.
SLG LLC to Jeremy R. and Blaise C. Thurm, warranty deed, Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision Plat 2 Lot 37, $17, $104.80, $86,000.
Mark and Ruth Happel to Anthony J. and Beth A. Brocka, warranty deed, 18-91-12 tract in SW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel D, $22, $120.80, $76,000.