Troy and Debra L. Heller to Travis J. and Michelle M. Schwarze, warranty deed, Tripoli, Moeller’s Addition S 99 feet E 133 feet of Outlot I and N 99.25 feet Lot 7 Block 1, $17, $199.20, $125,000.
First State Bank to Lloyd A. Selck and Jo Janola Jane Bravener Selck, warranty deed, Sumner, Carpenter’s Addition Lot 3 Block 30, $17, $50.40, $32,000.
Brick House Properties LLC to Baskins Run Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Carver’s Fourth Addition E ½ Lot 6, $17, $228, $143,000.
Eric Don Zhming and Susan Chen Dahui to Scott A. Hankner, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 21 $17, $503.20, $315,000.
Kenneth E. and Sherry L. Nuss to Libby Schmadeke and Travis Uhlenhopp, warranty deed, 2-93-14 tract in NW ¼, $12, $343.20, $215,000.
Anna Mae Brown Estate, Douglas D. Miller executor, to Matthew R. Eckerman, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 2 Block 33, $22, $178.40, $112,000.
Cory and Amy Strottman to Ethan Strottman, quit claim deed, 7-91-12 tract in fractional SW ¼ Parcel E, $17, $0, $0.
Eric M. and Helen R. Leong to Cynthia A. Bruns, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 5 Block 1, $12, $228.80, $143,500.
Eric M. Joneson to Luis Carlos Portillo Villagran and Cecilia Galindo Perez, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 120, $12, $588, $368,000.
Ethan and Sara Strottman to Andrew Dustin and Brianna Mae Drewelow, warranty deed, 7-91-12 tract in fractional SW ¼ Parcel E, $17, $423.20, $265,000.
Cecila A. Mowery to Arthur and Amy Cossio, warranty deed, 25-91-14 tract in NW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $426.20, $310,000.
Marvin Raber to Isaiah Krull, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 3 Fractional Block 8, $12, $196.20, $122,500.
Lauren K. and Dixie L. Milus Life Estate to Darin C., Dean K. and Dawn M. Milius, warranty deed, 30-91-12 N 200 feet W fractional ½ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Kody J. Kottke to Kody J. Kottke and Jennifer Ranee Lassen, warranty deed, Sumner, Fasel’s Addition Lot 13 and part of Lot 14, $12, $0, $0.
Jamie and Larae Buhr to Lyle and Susan Buhr, warranty deed, 23-92-11 tract in NE ¼ Parcel G, $17, $719.20, $450,000.
Cody James and Ivory Celeste Schutte to Cody James and Ivory Celeste Schutte, quit claim deed, 1-91-14 NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Don E. Roeder and Barbara A. Thompson Roeder to William C. and Amber Munchoff, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 2 Block 7, $12, $350.20, $225,000.
Colbey L. Vance to Cory James Anderson, warranty deed, Waverly, W.W. Smith’s Addition S 60 feet Lot 2 Block 4, $12, $100.60, $121,500.
Donald L. and Barbara Benson to Jeffrey L. and Susan W. Cornsforth, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition Lot 1 Block 22, $27, $90.40, $67,000.
Jackie and Clayton Wilken to Kelly S. Behrends, warranty deed, Plainfield, Dean & Pike’s Addition S 1/3 Lots 134 and 135 and all of Lot 136 block 33, $17, $158.80, $98,5000.
Larence P. Basten Estate, Melissa Wilkens executor, to Melissa Wilkens, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition S 57.9 feet Lot 4 Block 28, $22, $0, $0.
Amber D. Blankenship and Amber D. Hardy to Roy F .Hardy, quit claim deed, Waverly, Maple Hills Addition Lot 7 Block 1, $12, $0, 40.
Geraldine F. Busching to Geraldine F. Buschling Trust, Geraldine F. and Leland R. Buschling and Marilyn L. Triggs co-trustees, 35-93-14 E ½ except for N 30 acres SE ¼, 36-93-14 S ½ and N ½ SW ¼ and W ½ NW ¼, 27-93-14 tracts in NE ¼ NW ¼, NW ¼ NE ¼ and SE ¼ NE ¼, Waverly, Ledges Condominium Unit 110, and 19-93-13 W fractional ½ SW ¼, $52, $0, $1.
Gloria F. Biggelkov, Susan Kirchoff attorney in fact, to Blake T. Wolf, warranty deed, Tripoli, Lahmann’s Addition N 33 feet Lot 2 and all Lot 3 Block 1, $12, $237.20, $143,500.
Tegtmeier Enterprises LLC to Jacob and Stephanie Steere, warranty deed, 21-92-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel D, $22, $58.40, $37,000.
Gilley Family Revocable Trust, Sherry A. Gilley trustee, to John and Sheryl Brunner, warranty deed, 15-92-14 tract in NE ¼ SW ¼, $17, $305, $191,500.
Randall A. and Amy L. Caster to Matthew Anderson and Normie Arada, warranty deed, Plainfield, part of Lot 6 subdivision of 19-93-14 SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $247.20, $155,000.
Jordan M. Duwa Tranbarger and Alex J. Tranbarger to Ashley L. Leistikow, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Addition Lot 2 Block 5, $12, $294, $178,000.
Glen E. Hurley to Glen Hurley Trust, quit claim deed, 5-93-14 E ½ SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Klinger Acres Inc. to Zach A. and Whitney N. Schmidt, warranty deed, 26-91-12 NE ¼ NW ¼ Parcel C, $17, $31.20, $20,000.
Melissa and Steve Wilkens to Mandy Deon Bolton, contract, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition S 57.9 feet Lot 4 Block 28, $42, $0, $0.
Robert D. Kastli Jr. and Sara N. Kastli to Nathan David and Katie Lynn Benson, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Addition Lot 10 Block 2, $12, $353.60, $221,500.