Kayla M. Kyhl to Donovan Berte, warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 28, $12, $199.20, $124,900.

Jesse B. and Rachel L. Henkle to Dylan A. Azinger and Emily A. Woods, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 13 Block 5, $12, $311.20, $195,000.

Donald D. and Joyce E. Heineman to Robert H. and Sylvia J. Casterton, warranty deed, 13-91-12 SW ¼ SE ¼ except for Parcel E, $12, $671.20, $420,000.

Perry V. and Norma J. Groen to Andrew and Ellen Bell, warranty deed, Timberwood Subdivision Lots 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 NW ¼ NE ¼ 2-91-14 and Lots 16, 17, 18 and 19 NE ¼ 2-91-14, $37, $352, $220,050.

Jeffery D. and Twila J. Bobst to Dana S. Bobst, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 12 Block 4, $12, $212, $133,000.

Thomas Keeling, Sheri Sturm and Sheila Jones to Thomas Keeling and Kayla Sturm, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town Lot 7 Block 11, $22, $0, $0.

J&S Properties LLC to Heims Investments LLC, warranty deed, 2-91-14 NW ¼ SE ¼, $22, $1,679.20, $1,050,000.

Joshua and Sarah Judisch to James A. and Lois E. Peters, other deed, 7-91-11 S ½ NE ¼ and 8-91-11 NW ¼, $12, $935.20, $585,000.

Richard C. Schulz to George Villalpando, warranty deed, Waverly, Star East Side Subdivision Lot 3 SW ¼ SW ¼ 6-91-13.

Sandra and Victor Wilson to Lavon E. Yungtum, quit claim deed, Sumner, Schildbach’s Addition Lots 8, 9 and 10 and W ½ of alleys between Lots 3 and 8 and Lots 2 and 9 Block 3, $12, $0, $0.

Karl E. Avenson Hermsen and Brett Hermsen to Kurt and Doris Kelley, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 1 Block 5, $17, $270.40, $169,500.

Marcus and Heather Leach to Laura Jordan, warranty deed, Plainfield, Original Town Lots 1 and 2 and W ½ of alley Block 3, $17, $207.20, $130,000.

Brett M. and Kathryn J. Schlomann to Brett M. and Kathryn J. Schlomann, warranty deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Addition First Street Southeast Condominiums Lots 24 and 25 Unit 1210, $12, $0, $0.

Benny K. Highberger Estate, Jeffery Highberger executor, to Craig A. and Judy K. Voshell, warranty deed, Janesville, Sickles Addition Lot 3 Block 2, $22, $194.40, $122,000.

David and Jean Leichtman to Douglas L. Adams, warranty deed, Waverly, Sunnyside Addition Lots 49 and 50 Block 1, $12, $91.20, $57,500.

Austin Otto Drewis to Justin D. Kime, warranty deed, 10-92-12 NW ¼ auditor’s plat Lot 6, $12, $71.20, $45,000.

Kim C. and Linda L. Fink to Jeremiah Conrad and Tara Renee Fink, warranty deed, 3-93-11 SW ¼ Parcel F, $12, $383.20, $240,000.

Donald R., Betty, David and Kay Priebe, Diane K. Priebe Paine, and Christopher Paine to Anthony L. and Megan J. Buls, warranty deed, 29-93-11 NW ¼ Parcel E, $42, $1,583.20, $990,000.

Andrew S. and Krystal K. Hausersperger to Pauline Jones, warranty deed, Readlyn, Wolf Hill Addition Lots 23, 24, 25 and 26 Block 1, $12, $207.20, $130,000.

Darlene F. Knief Estate, Lawrence F. Knief executor, to Lawrence F. Knief, other deed, 24-92-13 N ½ NE ¼, 28-91-13 SW ¼ SE ¼, 2-91-13 SW ¼ and NW ¼, and 5-91-11 SW ¼ SE ¼, $37, $0, $0.

Justina A. Holthaus Brown and Dustin J. Brown to Nicholas R. Kohl, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 1 Block 2, $12, $221.60, $138,900.

Leonard Charles Burrier Estate, Marilyn M. Meier executor, to Christopher M. Gustas, other deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Addition Lot 17, $17, $278.40, $174,500.

Ronald J. Pepples, Doris Dilger and Duane Wubbena to Dale L. and Ellen V. Calease, warranty deed, 18-92-13 NW ¼ Parcel G, $27, $980.80, $613,360.

Michelle N. Jenison to Dayton R. Jenison, quit claim deed, 2-91-14 SE ¼ NE ¼ subdivision Lot 1 of 12, $17, $0, $0.

Bradley A. and Deena M. Fischels to James Patrick Oliver Jr. and Korissa Maureen Oliver, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Third Addition Lot 5 Block 4, $12, $209.60, $131,500.

Randy D. and Diane M. Ruth to Justin Leonard, contract, Frederika, Lots 11 and 12 Block 3, $47, $79.20, $50,000.

DGTRIA001 LLC to Oak Street Investment Grade Lease Fund Series 2020-1 LLC, warranty deed, 4-92-12 SW ¼ SE ¼ Parcel L, $22, $1,680, $1,050,478.

GSH Ventures LLC to LG Companies LLC, warranty deed, Janesville, Hardwood Estates First Addition Lot 8, $17, $71.20, $45,000.

Hawkeye Transfer & Storage LLC to Matt Properties LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Emmon’s Addition Lot 5 and Lot 6 except for S 60 feet Block 35, $17, $5.60, $4,000.

Ronald E. Kratchmer Estate, Lisa M. Kratchmer executor, to Paul D. and Alison C. Shepard, warranty deed, 18-91-13 N ½ NE ¼ Parcel K, $22, $388, $243,000.

BJ Mundell Properties LLC to Mallory and Travis Bundy, warranty deed, Waverly, Country Meadows Addition Lot 3, $17, $415.20, $260,000.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thrum.

