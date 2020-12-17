Elizabeth A. Klein Estate, Jeffrey Klein and Jill Boisen executors, to Klein Ventures LLC, warranty deed, Tripoli, Lahmann’s Addition Lot 8 and N ½ Lot 9 Block 2, $22, $127.20, $80,000.
Renae I. Bockholt to Phillip J. and Eloise A. Nelson, warranty deed, Waverly, Woodring Estates Condominiums Apartment 8 Building 3, $12, $271.20, $170,000.
Sue Orth to Barnett Family Trust, warranty deed, 21-93-14 NW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $55.30, $35,000.
Nathanial S. and Darci S. Newton to Luana Savings Bank, other deed, Sumner, C. Carpenter’s Addition part of Lot 11 Block 34, $17, $0, $0.
Bank Iowa to John and Teresa Walter, warranty deed, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 7 NW ¼, $17, $18.40, $12,000.
Troy M. Kastli and Kala M. Trostel to Keith and Karen Martin, warranty deed, Denver, Park View Place Fourth Addition Lot 12, $12, $255.20, $159,900.
Jane G. Tragord to Kyle and Amber Niemann, warranty deed, 19-92-12 SW ½, $17, $543.20, $340,000.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and the Corporation of the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to NC Waverly LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 52, $22, $611.20, $382,500.
Dana J. Strottman to Matthew J. Strottman, quit claim deed, 15-93-12 Parcel C SW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Alan L. and Maria L. Phillips to Chazmond and Biana Heeren, warranty deed, 31-92-13 SE ¼ NE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $463.20, $290,000.
Bremer County to Jeffrey T. and Lisa Y. Leyh, quit claim deed, Sumner, Schildbach’s Addition Lots 3 and 4 Block 6, $0, $0, $33,193.
Jeffrey R. and Debra L. Schares to Villager Sunrise Inc., warranty deed, Readlyn, Wolf Hill Addition Lots 5, 6 and 7 Block 1, $17, $188, $118,000.
Linda J. Christian Estate, Stacia Lynn Hagedorn and Eric Donald Christian co-executors, to Stacia L. Hagedorn, other deed, 15-91-13 SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Verlyn W. and Phyllis A. Buls, Karin A. Jones attorney in fact, to Trevis K. Twitty and Elma Kay Hill, warranty deed, Tripoli, Berlin’s Third Addition Lot 6 Block 1, $12, $137.60, $88,500.
Kenneth M. and Marilyn S. Huber to Dustin J. and Justina A. Brown, warranty deed, Denver, Schneider’s Addition Lot 5 Block 4, $12, $380, $238,000.
Ellison Enterprises Ltd. to Jerry and Kathy Calease, warranty deed, 20-93-13 SE ¼, $17, $1,399.20, $875,000.
Dennis L. and Lori S. Quade, Darcy and Dan Nies, David and Lori Quade, and Daryl and Kim Quade to Paul C. Dietz, warranty deed, 30-93-14 SW ¼ SW ¼ and SE ¼ SW ¼, $17, $368.80, $231,000.
Daryl D. and Brenda D. Folken to Rodney and Emily Schut and Gregory and Amy Bodensteiner, warranty deed, Waverly, Sunrise Addition Lots 17, 18, 19 and 20 Block 1, $12, $207.20, $130,000.
Gordon Walters to John Dorfman, contract, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition N ½ Lots 3 and 4 Block 6, $27, $0, $65,000.
Gerald R. O’Shaughnessy Estate, Eileen M. Schueller administrator, to Dennis H. and Ronda A. Happel, warranty deed, 10-91-14 SE ¼ SW ¼, NE ¼ SW ¼ and SE ¼ SE ¼ NW ¼, $17, $2,153.60, $1,346,481.
Jacob J. and Sheryn A. Boos to Cameron S. and Gerogette L. Reninger, warranty deed, Prestien’s Subdivision Lot 41 NW ¼ NW ¼ 25-91-13, $12, $184.80, $116,000.
Nathan R. and Jennifer C. Paulsen to Joseph Michael and Bethany Leigh McNeill, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Third Addition Lot 11 Block 4, $12, $299.20, $187,200.
Robert L. and Lisa L. Barker to Jonathan and Mary Lou Epley, warranty deed, Shelby Ridge Subdivision Lot 15, $12, $589.80, $389,000.
Bruce Kuhlmann and Sharon K. Voss Kuhlmann to Adam and Hannah Schultz, warranty deed, 25-93-11 Lots 2 and 3 subdivision NE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $151.20, $95,000.
Margaret Warnke to Lisa A. Smith, warranty deed, Plainfield, E ½ Lots 5 and 6 Block 11, $12, $23.20, $15,000.
Edward G. and Carla L. Wubbena to Moody Colorado, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition Lots 1 and 2 Block 7, $12, $186,400, $117,000.
Layton and Karen Tiedt to Nicholas A. and Haley J. Tiedt, warranty deed, 27-91-11 SW ¼ NW ¼ and 28-91-11 Parcel A SE ¼ NE ¼, $12, $437.60, $274,000.
Bonnie M. Buckendahl to Debra J. Heldt, warranty deed, Sumner, 25-93-11 Parcels M and N SW ¼ NW ¼, $17, $543.20, $340,000.
Dennis R. Schuldt Revocable Trust, Michael A. Schuldt trustee, to Michael A. Schuldt Revocable Trust, Michael A. Schuldt trustee, warranty deed, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat Parcel E Lot 28 NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Willard R. Frost Trust, Karla Frost trustee, to Thomas B. and Jaci R. Hogan, warranty deed, 33-91-12 SE ½ SW ¼, $17, $899.20, $437,353.
Orville J. Roth to Ryan and Autumn R. Smith, warranty deed, Sumner, Wescott’s Addition W 72 feet Lot 6 Block 2, $12, $36.80, $23,500.
Sandra K. Knief to Sandra K. Knief Revocable Trust, Sandra K. Knief trustee, warranty deed, Willow View 2 Lot 6, $17, $0, $0.
Louise F. Secrist to Leslie Brueckner, quit claim deed, Waverly, Cedar View Addition Lot 12 Block 2, $17, $0, $0.
Annette M. and Kirk D. Weih to Michael B. and Jody A. Smith, warranty deed, 11-92-14 SW ¼, $17, $932.80, $583,435.
Harold W. Kern Estate, Peggy Lee Blaylock and Jessy Ray kern executors, to Mark C. and Meredith G. Brown, other deed, 20-91-13 NW ¼ SE ¼, $27, $200, $125,235.
David J. and Mary L. Schildroth to David J. and Mary L. Schildroth, warranty deed, Waverly, Jacob Hess Addition N ½ Lots 7 and 8, $12, $0, $0.
Randall R. and Vicki Wilken to Kyle K. Ohrt, warranty deed, 18-92-14 NE ¼, undivided 50% interest, $17, $119.20, $75,000.
Jared R. Rigdon to Allison E. Rigdon, quit claim deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 19 Block 2, $12, $0, $0.
Janet L. Nolte Maxfield to Susan K. Lahr, quit claim deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition Lot 4 Block 11, $12, $0, $0.
Willard R. Frost Trust, Karla Frost trustee, to John Jeffrey and Megan Jo Schutte, warranty deed, 33-91-12 SW ¼ SW ¼, $22, $641.60, $401,355.
Lorraine G. Hallberg to Fred W. and Lorraine G. Hallberg Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 2 Block 8 Unit 2, $12, $0, $0.
Brian L. and Melissa K. Anderson to Ashley L. Galligan, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 3 Block 6, $12, $199.20, $125,000.
Jonathan N. and Ashley D. Smiley to NLE Properties LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, W. Sturdevant’s Addition Lots 4, 7 and 8 Block 1, $12, $0, $0.
William M. and Sharon Jahnke to Mary Janis Dewey, warranty deed, 17-92-13 E ½ SE ¼, $27, $0, $0.
Mary Janis Dewey to William Michael Jahnke, warranty deed, 19-92-13 NW ¼ SW ¼ and 31-93-12 SW ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Charles F. Konig to Gary and Robin Shrader, other deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 7 Block 33, $12, $71.20, $45,000.
Daniel J. and Carrie J. Koenig to SLP Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadows II Subdivision Phase 2A Lot C Parcel BB, $12, $159.20, $100,000.
Vicki Kay Lee Revocable Trust, Kevin Ray Lee trustee, to Kevin Ray Lee, warranty deed, 36-92-14 SW ¼ NE ¼ and SE ¼ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Brenda A. and Kim S. Dix to Brenda A. Dix Trust, Brenda A. Dix trustee, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 3 Block 3, $17, $0, $0.
Charles R. Sipple Trust, Charles R. Sipple trustee, to Kimberly K. Gienau, warranty deed, Janesville, Sands First Addition Lot 7, $17, $333.60, $209,000.
Reece Ray Knoploh to JudischTK LLC and Thomas J. Judisch Trust, warranty deed, 14-92-11 SW ¼ SE ¼, $12, $639.20, $400,000.
City of Tripoli to Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp, warranty deed, Tripoli, Schroeter’s Plat Lot 8 and W ½ Lot 7 Block 32, $17, $0, $0.
Colton L. and Jenni W. Gaede to Grace W. Buhrow, warranty deed, 30-92-11 SW ¼, $12, $276, $173,000.
Leonard and Darlene Reints to Sterling T. Freese, warranty deed, Plainfield, Country View Second Addition Lot 8 and Lot 9 except for E ½, $12, $199.20, $125,000.
Wesley T. and Robin G. Sorge to Raen J. and Amanda Schechnger, warranty deed, 35-91-14 Parcels J and K NW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $957.60, $599,000.