Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

James and Gladys Lohmann to James and Gladys Lohmann Revocable Trust, James and Gladys Lohmann trustees, quit claim deed, 8-92-11 S ½ NE ¼ and NW ¼ SE ¼; 14-92-12 SE ½ SW ¼, NE ¼ SW ¼ and SE ¼ except for Parcel A; and 25-92-13 tracts in SW ¼ and SE ¼ except for Parcel A, $27, $0, $0.

Loren W. Niebuhr Estate, Michael L. Niebuhr executor, to Michael L. and Kevin L. Niebuhr, warranty deed, 28-91-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ and 27-91-11 W ½ SW ¼ with exceptions, $27, $0, $0.

Loren W. Niebuhr Estate, Michael L. Niebuhr executor, to Michael and Kevin L. Niebuhr, warranty deed, 29-91-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ and 27-91-11 SE ¼ with exceptions, $27, $435.20, $272,334.

Ernest K. and Theresa R. Mohlis to Joshua Ackman, warranty deed, 32-93-13 tract in SE ¼, $17, $304.80, $191.000.

Schweer Acres Inc. to Ronald M. and Shirley J. Schweer, warranty deed, 17-91-12 W ½ NE ¼ and S ½ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Ronald M. and Shirley J. Schweer to Schweer Acres Inc., warranty deed, 27-91-12 N ½ NW ¼ and NW ¼ NE ¼ with exceptions, $17, $0, $0.

Linda R. Austin to John D. Rieger Revocable Trust, John D. Rieger trustee, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition E 2/3 Lot 2 Block 6, $12, $207.20, $130,000.

Glenda and Steve Hayes to Ronald M. and Shirley J. Schweer, warranty deed, 22-91-12 E ½ SE ¼, $17, $1,352.80, $845,595.

Donald R. Main Estate, Darla K. Main Schneider co-executor, to Darla K. Main Schneider, warranty deed, Rustic Hills Addition Lot 3 and W ½ Lot 4, $22, $0, $0.

Bonnie D. Fink Revocable Trust, Kim C. Fink trustee, to Kim C. Fink, warranty deed, 24-93-11 W 160 feet N 180 feet auditor’s plat and part Lot 9 irregular survey subdivision SE ¼ NW ¼ Lot 6, 4-93-11 tract in SE ¼ and 3-93-11 tract in SW ¼, $27, $0, 40.

Esther L. Westendorf Estate, Glenda Potratz executor, to Dean Buhr Irrevocable Trust, Dean Buhr trustee, 1-91-11 W ½ NW ¼ except for Parcel D, $22, $1,691.20, $1,057,100.

BKND Inc. to Jonathan N. and Ashley D. Smiley, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition Lots 4, 7 and 8 Block 1, $12, $399.20, $250,000.

Jason and Megan Haskin to Jason and Megan Haskin, warranty deed, Gielau Addition Lot 1 except for W 330.05 feet and Lot 2 Block 1, $17, $0, $0.

Larry L. Oster Estate, Carolyn Y. Oster and Lyndsi R. Luck executors, to Carolyn J. Oster, warranty deed, 29-91-14 SW ¼ SE ¼; 32-91-14 E ½ NW ¼ SE ¼, NW ¼ NW ¼ NE ¼ and S ½ NE ¼; and 33-91-14 N ½ SW ¼ NW ¼, $32, $0, $0.

John M. Even to Tonia Thurm, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Third Addition Lot 8 Block 3, $12, $247.20, $155,000.

Leslie Pech to Bonnie M. Buckendahl, warranty deed, Sumner, Rowe’s Third Addition Lot 54, $12, $66.40, $42,000.

Anson L. Phillips, Alan L. Phillips attorney in fact, to Tadd E. Shaull and Anna M. Wessling, warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 29, $12, $260, $163,000.

4 Queens Real Estate LLC to City of Waverly, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition N 175 feet fractional Block 1 Parcel FF, $22, $0, $0.

Wayne C. Sauerbrei Irrevocable Trust, Suanne R. Westpfahl trustee, to Rustie J. and Lori A. Kane, warranty deed, 25-91-11 W ½ SE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼ except for Parcel B, $22, $1,399.20, $875,000.

Pheasant Ridge Farm to Hydes & Feathers LLC, warranty deed, 11-92-12 NW ¼ SW ¼ and NE ¼ SW ¼ with exceptions Parcels A and C, $22, $479.20, $300,000.

William A. Mulls and Brianna O’Neal Mulls to Jessi J. Sorensen, warranty deed, Tripoli, Hattendorf’s Addition Lot 4 Block 75, $17, $260.80, $163,500.

Cheryl D. Thayer Trust, Cherly D. Thayer trustee, to Bridge Primus, warranty deed, Denver, Golf Point Ridge Condo Block C Unit 1, $17, $269.60, $169,000.

Willard L. and Darlene A. Mohling to Willard L. and Darlene A. Mohling Family Trust, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I S ½ Lot 29, $12, $0, $0.

Darlene M. Tiedt Estate, Laton and Lowell Tiedt executors, to Lowell Tiedt, warranty deed, 19-91-11 NW ¼ NW ¼, $22, $361.60, $226,400.

Mark Kramer to McKayla Smith, warranty deed, Waverly, Crestwood Park Addition Lot 2 Block 6, $12, $193.60, $121,500.

Beth Lovejoy to Kenton and Kay Michel, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly II Condo Unit 205, $17, $191.20, $120,000.

McKayla F. Smith to Lauren M. Willson, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smitih’s Addition E 19 feet Lot 7 and Lot 8 Block 12, $12, $167.20, $105,000.

Shirley L. Winkey Life Estate to Rebecca Winkey, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 5 block 6, $17, $0, $0.

Marlin E. Swygman Estate, Judith A. Swygman executor, to Judith Swygman, other deed, 35-91-14 tract in SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Judith A. Swygman to Quinn B. Bigler, warranty deed, 35-91-14 tract in SW ¼, $12, $346.40, $217,000.

D&J Enterprises of Plainfield LLC to GKB LLC, warranty deed, 19-93-14 tract in Lot 5 SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $63.20, $40,000.

Ronald Thoms Estate, Ione Ledesma and Arlin Thoms executors, to Jonathan A. and Rebecca J. Elsamiller, warranty deed, 4-91-13 tract in S ¼ SW ¼, $22, $119.20, $75,000.

Bobby Fundermann to Lynne Funderman, quit claim deed, Plainfield, Country View Second Addition Lot 7, $32, $0, $0.

Panther Builders LLC to Edward J. and Katelyn N. Steffen, warranty deed, White Tail Ridge Subdivision Lot 2, $12, $584, $365,386.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thrum.

Tags