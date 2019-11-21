James and Gladys Lohmann to James and Gladys Lohmann Revocable Trust, James and Gladys Lohmann trustees, quit claim deed, 8-92-11 S ½ NE ¼ and NW ¼ SE ¼; 14-92-12 SE ½ SW ¼, NE ¼ SW ¼ and SE ¼ except for Parcel A; and 25-92-13 tracts in SW ¼ and SE ¼ except for Parcel A, $27, $0, $0.
Loren W. Niebuhr Estate, Michael L. Niebuhr executor, to Michael L. and Kevin L. Niebuhr, warranty deed, 28-91-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ and 27-91-11 W ½ SW ¼ with exceptions, $27, $0, $0.
Loren W. Niebuhr Estate, Michael L. Niebuhr executor, to Michael and Kevin L. Niebuhr, warranty deed, 29-91-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ and 27-91-11 SE ¼ with exceptions, $27, $435.20, $272,334.
Ernest K. and Theresa R. Mohlis to Joshua Ackman, warranty deed, 32-93-13 tract in SE ¼, $17, $304.80, $191.000.
Schweer Acres Inc. to Ronald M. and Shirley J. Schweer, warranty deed, 17-91-12 W ½ NE ¼ and S ½ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Ronald M. and Shirley J. Schweer to Schweer Acres Inc., warranty deed, 27-91-12 N ½ NW ¼ and NW ¼ NE ¼ with exceptions, $17, $0, $0.
Linda R. Austin to John D. Rieger Revocable Trust, John D. Rieger trustee, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition E 2/3 Lot 2 Block 6, $12, $207.20, $130,000.
Glenda and Steve Hayes to Ronald M. and Shirley J. Schweer, warranty deed, 22-91-12 E ½ SE ¼, $17, $1,352.80, $845,595.
Donald R. Main Estate, Darla K. Main Schneider co-executor, to Darla K. Main Schneider, warranty deed, Rustic Hills Addition Lot 3 and W ½ Lot 4, $22, $0, $0.
Bonnie D. Fink Revocable Trust, Kim C. Fink trustee, to Kim C. Fink, warranty deed, 24-93-11 W 160 feet N 180 feet auditor’s plat and part Lot 9 irregular survey subdivision SE ¼ NW ¼ Lot 6, 4-93-11 tract in SE ¼ and 3-93-11 tract in SW ¼, $27, $0, 40.
Esther L. Westendorf Estate, Glenda Potratz executor, to Dean Buhr Irrevocable Trust, Dean Buhr trustee, 1-91-11 W ½ NW ¼ except for Parcel D, $22, $1,691.20, $1,057,100.
BKND Inc. to Jonathan N. and Ashley D. Smiley, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition Lots 4, 7 and 8 Block 1, $12, $399.20, $250,000.
Jason and Megan Haskin to Jason and Megan Haskin, warranty deed, Gielau Addition Lot 1 except for W 330.05 feet and Lot 2 Block 1, $17, $0, $0.
Larry L. Oster Estate, Carolyn Y. Oster and Lyndsi R. Luck executors, to Carolyn J. Oster, warranty deed, 29-91-14 SW ¼ SE ¼; 32-91-14 E ½ NW ¼ SE ¼, NW ¼ NW ¼ NE ¼ and S ½ NE ¼; and 33-91-14 N ½ SW ¼ NW ¼, $32, $0, $0.
John M. Even to Tonia Thurm, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Third Addition Lot 8 Block 3, $12, $247.20, $155,000.
Leslie Pech to Bonnie M. Buckendahl, warranty deed, Sumner, Rowe’s Third Addition Lot 54, $12, $66.40, $42,000.
Anson L. Phillips, Alan L. Phillips attorney in fact, to Tadd E. Shaull and Anna M. Wessling, warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 29, $12, $260, $163,000.
4 Queens Real Estate LLC to City of Waverly, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition N 175 feet fractional Block 1 Parcel FF, $22, $0, $0.
Wayne C. Sauerbrei Irrevocable Trust, Suanne R. Westpfahl trustee, to Rustie J. and Lori A. Kane, warranty deed, 25-91-11 W ½ SE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼ except for Parcel B, $22, $1,399.20, $875,000.
Pheasant Ridge Farm to Hydes & Feathers LLC, warranty deed, 11-92-12 NW ¼ SW ¼ and NE ¼ SW ¼ with exceptions Parcels A and C, $22, $479.20, $300,000.
William A. Mulls and Brianna O’Neal Mulls to Jessi J. Sorensen, warranty deed, Tripoli, Hattendorf’s Addition Lot 4 Block 75, $17, $260.80, $163,500.
Cheryl D. Thayer Trust, Cherly D. Thayer trustee, to Bridge Primus, warranty deed, Denver, Golf Point Ridge Condo Block C Unit 1, $17, $269.60, $169,000.
Willard L. and Darlene A. Mohling to Willard L. and Darlene A. Mohling Family Trust, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I S ½ Lot 29, $12, $0, $0.
Darlene M. Tiedt Estate, Laton and Lowell Tiedt executors, to Lowell Tiedt, warranty deed, 19-91-11 NW ¼ NW ¼, $22, $361.60, $226,400.
Mark Kramer to McKayla Smith, warranty deed, Waverly, Crestwood Park Addition Lot 2 Block 6, $12, $193.60, $121,500.
Beth Lovejoy to Kenton and Kay Michel, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly II Condo Unit 205, $17, $191.20, $120,000.
McKayla F. Smith to Lauren M. Willson, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smitih’s Addition E 19 feet Lot 7 and Lot 8 Block 12, $12, $167.20, $105,000.
Shirley L. Winkey Life Estate to Rebecca Winkey, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 5 block 6, $17, $0, $0.
Marlin E. Swygman Estate, Judith A. Swygman executor, to Judith Swygman, other deed, 35-91-14 tract in SW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Judith A. Swygman to Quinn B. Bigler, warranty deed, 35-91-14 tract in SW ¼, $12, $346.40, $217,000.
D&J Enterprises of Plainfield LLC to GKB LLC, warranty deed, 19-93-14 tract in Lot 5 SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $63.20, $40,000.
Ronald Thoms Estate, Ione Ledesma and Arlin Thoms executors, to Jonathan A. and Rebecca J. Elsamiller, warranty deed, 4-91-13 tract in S ¼ SW ¼, $22, $119.20, $75,000.
Bobby Fundermann to Lynne Funderman, quit claim deed, Plainfield, Country View Second Addition Lot 7, $32, $0, $0.
Panther Builders LLC to Edward J. and Katelyn N. Steffen, warranty deed, White Tail Ridge Subdivision Lot 2, $12, $584, $365,386.