Thomas Michael and Sheryl Ann Huygens to Believers Baptist Church, warranty deed, 2-91-14 subdivision SW ¼ part of Lot 2, $17, $200, $125,022.

Believers Baptist Church to Mini Storage Inc., warranty deed, 2-91-14 subdivision SW ¼ part of Lot 2, $22, $207.20, $130,000.

Kathleen Gerhold Franck to Kathleen Gerhold Franck Revocable Trust, quit claim deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 8 Block 5, $17, $0, $0.

Darin L. and Jeanne L. Dietz to Kenn H. Deike, quit claim deed, 5-93-14 SW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel B and 8-93-14 NW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel B, $22, $0, $0.

Darin L. and Jeanne L. Deitz and Kenn H. and Mary Ann Deike to Dennis J. and Lori M. Klocke, quit claim deed, 5-93-14 SW ¼ SW ¼ and 8-93-14 NW ¼ NW ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Hannah L. and Damian Spratt and Marilyn Bouillon to Hanna L. and Damian Spratt, quit claim deed, Readlyn, Original Town Lots 11 and 12 Block 16, $22, $0, $0.

Roger L. Goodrich Estate, Patricia L. Goodrich executor, to Patricia Goodrich, warranty deed, Frederika, N ½ Lot 7 and all Lot 8 Block 1, half interest, $22, $0, $0.

Joyce E. Stacy German Estate, Donald Stacy executor, to Donald G. Stacy Life Estate and James E. and Joseph German, warranty deed, Monaghan’s Second Subdivision SE ¼ 6-91-13 Lots 3 and 4, $22, $0, $0.

Kevin S. and Jennifer L. Siech to Brent Schweer and Stacia Danielson, warranty deed, 33-91-13 W ½ NE ¼ Parcel D and 28-91-13 SW ¼ SE ¼ Parcel I, $17, $655.20, $410,000.

Beechwood Investment Properties LLC to Bengel Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Redivision of Lot 15 of Rolling Hills Second Addition Lots 2, 3, 4 and 5, $17, $84, $53,000.

Corey and Shannon Arians to Jacob J. and Sheryn A. Boos, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Addition Lot 3 Block 4, $12, $373.60, $234,000.

Terry A. and Judy R. Scrivner to Randy L. Jacobs, warranty deed, 16-92-14 E ½ SW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $527.20, $330,000.

Arthur J. McCue Estate, Rick P. McCue executor, to Leslie G. and Diane K. Adams, warranty deed, 10-91-14 tract in SW ¼, $22, $279.20, $175,000.

Donald D. and Joyce E. Heinemann to Randy W. and Kayla E. Wickman, warranty deed, 13-91-12 tract in SW ¼ SE ¼ Parcel E, $12, $471.20, $295,000.

BKND Inc. to Panther Builders LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 5 Lot 61 except for Parcel BB, $12, $63.20, $40,000.

Joellen Figanbaum to Jordan L. and Maria J. Shonka, warranty deed, Tripoli, Lahmann’s Addition Lot 10 and S ½ Lot 9 Block 2, $17, $173.60, $109,000.

Pauline Frahm to Michael and Jennifer Oberbroeckling, warranty deed, Tripoli, Hattendorf’s Addition Lot 6 Block 71, $12, $127.20, $80,000.

Larry and Judy Staudt to Jennifer and Kevin Siech, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 32, $12, $495.20, $310,000.

Bruce A. Rosol to Jeffrey P. and Carmela J. Thode, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 16 Block 1, $12, $199.20, $125,000.

Orvel E. Serfoss Estate, Susan K. Lenius executor, to Roger L. and Susan K. Lenius, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 7 Block 6, $22, $0, $0.

Bruce J. Kuhlmann Revocable Trust, Bruce J. Kuhlmann trustee, to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 23-93-11 auditor’s plat S ½ Lot 28 SE ¼, $42, $50.40, $32,000.

Tommy R. and Susan J. Woolley to Roger N. and Mardell M. Zekoff, warranty deed, 26-91-13 Parcel U Maple Acres Estates Lying NW ¼, $12, $7.20, $5,000.

Tommy R. and Susan J. Woolley to Chad E. and Leslie J. Tierney, warranty deed, 26-91-13 Parcel T Maple Acres Estates Lying NW ¼, $12, $23.20, $14,982.

Shirley Lampe, Lori Frisch attorney in fact, to Destiny Boettger, warranty deed, Sumner, Jarchow’s First Addition Lot 5 Block 2, half interest, $12, $60, $38,000.

Andrew, Catherine A. and Amy Remley to Destiny Boettger, warranty deed, Sumner, Jarchow’s First Addition Lot 1 Block 2, half interest, $17, $0, $0.

Sassmann Farm LLC to Kristina M. Ladage and Marlene Sassman Life Estate, warranty deed, 23-93-13 E ½ NW ¼ Parcel A, $22, $0, $0.

Todd M. Fye to Michael Gross, other deed, Waverly, Bolton Addition Lot 8, $12, $203.20, $127,500.

James R. Shipp to Saleena Neuhaus, other deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 5 Block 21, half interest, $12, $193.60, $121,500.

Marilyn M. Shipp Conservatorship, James P. Shipp executor, to Saleena Neuhaus, other deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 5 Block 21, half interest, $22, $0, $0.

David G. and Rachelle R. Lehmann to Alex M. Sowle, warranty deed, Plainfield, Country View First Addition Lot 1, $12, $214.40, $134,500.

Nick Ryan Paul and Janae Ellen Nuss to Heidi Senst, warranty deed, Waverly, East Waverly Addition Lots 1, 2 and 3 Block 5, $12, $327.20, $250,000.

Terrence P. Cahill to Sarah A. Shirley, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Addition N 62 feet S 24 feet Lot 7 Block 2, $12, $218.40, $137,000.

Nathan R. and Uriah J. Tobey to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 25-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 6 NW ¼, $42, $96.80, $61,000.

Dianne Hyde to City of Sumner, warranty deed, 23-93-11 auditor’s plat Lot 58 SE ¼, $32, $156, $98,000.

Kenneth and Lorie Henning to Jensen Carpentry Inc., warranty deed, Waverly, I.H. Sturdevant’s Addition Lot 8 Block 1, $12, $31.20, $20,000.

Wesley Hildebrant and Carlye Santee to Joseph and Melissa Schmall, warranty deed, Plainfield, 30-93-14 auditor’s plat Lot 1 Block 17 NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $73.60, $46,100.

Ashley I. Matt to Robert B. Rueber, quit claim deed, 16-92-14 S ½ NE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel A, $17, $0, $0.

Deeds as recorded by Recorder Melissa Thurm.

