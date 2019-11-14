Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Alex R. and Katie Taylor to Gayle M. Rhineberger Dunn, warranty deed, Denver, Park View Place Third Addition Lot 2, $12, $275.20, $172,500.

Donna R. Kappmeyer to Bruce M. Luebers, warranty deed, Frederika, Lots 6, 7 and 8 Block 2, $12, $63.20, $40,000.

Ronald J. Strottman to Cory Meister, other deed, 26-92-11 SW ¼ Parcel B, $17, $250.40, $157,000.

SEC Development Group LLC to Brian J. and Pamela J. Baker, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase II Lot 53, $17, $95.20, $60,000.

OMNI Development LLC to Brett M. Schlomann, other deed, Waverly, 1210-1212 First St. SE Condominium Unit 1210, $12, $381.60, $239,000.

Bret P. Tapken to Ryan J. and Stacy M. Meisgeiger, warranty deed, Waverly, Impala Subdivision Lot 26, $12, $607.20, $380,000.

OMNI Development LLC to Alan J. and Marissa L. Schweinfurth, warranty deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Addition Lot 4, $12, $527.20, $329,871.

Jacob W. and Toni J. Brown to Mike and Jodi Reitmajer, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow II-C Lot 240, $12, $402.40, $252,200.

Bret B. and Tonya M.R. Evenson to Tonia Kueker, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Second Addition Lot 17 except for E 52 feet and Lot 18, $12, $511.20, $319,900.

Randall L. and Donna M. Schrock to Mark Adams, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town S ½ Lot 8 Block 7, $12, $109.60, $69,000.

Dennis E. and Tina L. Niedert to Colton and Nikki D. Kingsley, warranty deed, 28-93-14 NW ¼ NE ¼ Parcel C, $12, $210.40, $132,000.

Joel E. Loveland and Wendi L. Gardner to Joel Eugene Loveland and Wendi Loveland Gardner Revocable Trust, warranty deed, 36-91-14 W 125 feet S 178 feet SE ¼ SW ¼ and S ½ SW ¼ Parcel F, $27, $0, $0.

Gary and Marian Pursell to Jeffrey E. and Wendy S. Snively, warranty deed, 16-92-14 W ½ SW ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼ and W ½ NW ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $372.80, $233,500.

Carolyn and Chris Huber to JDM Property Holdings LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Wilmours Wildwood Estates Outlot 2, $12, $593.60, $371,500.

Eric and Jessica Webb Revocable Trust, Eric and Jessica Webb trustees, to Eric and Jessica Webb, warranty deed, 35-92-14 Parcel R part of Lots 2, 6 and 9 subdivision of SE ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Eric M. and Jessica Webb to Jacob W. and Toni J. Brown, warranty deed, 35-92-14 Parcel R part of Lots 2, 6 and 9 subdivision of SE ¼, $22, $628, $393,000.

Janice E. Grimes to Kraig D., Kristi Jo and Kyle A. Grimes, quit claim deed, 28-92-13 E ½ NE ¼ NW ¼ NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Dwight W. and Janet F. Wedemeier to Brad A. Wedemeier, warranty deed, 25-93-11 S 305 feet W 329 feet SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Kimberly S. Streinz to Janet Smith, warranty deed, 23-93-11 250 feet W of SE corner auditor’s plat Lot 8 SE ¼, $12, $132.80, $83,419.

Brandi M. Ballard Banks and Daniel E. Banks, to Mason R. Schake, warranty deed, Tripoli, Maple Drive Addition Lot 2, $12, $167.20, $117,500.

Advanced Building and Design Inc. to Dale L. and Margaret R. Brady, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I S 60 feet Lot 30, $17, $393.60, $246,475.

Steege Investments LLC to Ryan M. and Brittany J. Wegner, warranty deed, Janesville, Hardwood Estates First Addition Lot 3, $12, $550.40, $344,395.

Stephen and Kori Chamberlin to Matthew W. Gore, warranty deed, Denver, Milius Third Addition Lot 3 Block 7, $12, $264.80, $166,000.

Dennis W. Copp Estate, Sarah Carlson executor, to Emlynn A. Taber, warranty deed, Sumner, Wescott’s Addition Lot 13, $12, $100, $63,000.

Ann F. Bell to Richard F. Bell, quit claim deed, 2-91-14 Subdivision Lot 2 NW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Gary R. and Marlys A. Goodenbour to Gary R. and Marlys A. Goodenbour, warranty deed, 23-93-11 Koerth’s Subdivision Lot 5 SE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

James W. Miller Estate, James A. Miller executor, to Blake Charles Dietz, warranty deed, Plainfield, Deanville (Original Plainfield) W ½ Lots 32 and 33, $17, $72.80, $46,000.

George N. and Jodie D. Holmes to Phillip Nathaniel and Molly Elizabeth Fitch, warranty deed, 12-91-14 SW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel F, $12, $627.20, $392,500.

Erwin J. Wehling Estate, Larry and Randy Wehling co-executors, to Larry and Randy Wehling, warranty deed, 5-93-11 SW ¼, undivided one-third interest, $12, $0, $0.

Erwin J. Wehling Estate, Larry and Randy Wehling co-executors, to Larry and Randy Wehling, warranty deed, 9-93-11 SW ¼ SW ¼ SE ¼, undivided one-half interest, $12, $0, $0.

Martin Wanderscheid to Brian and Marcell Moeller, warranty deed, 31-92-12 NW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $594.40, $372,000.

Denver Development LLC to Robert R. Pipho, warranty deed, Denver, Denver Development Plaza S 180 feet Lot 3 except for S 55 feet. $17, $116, $72,577.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thrum.

