Eric T. and Amber L. Whitcome to Austin L. and Jessica Davis, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 7 Block 2, $12, $351.20, $220,000.

Bradley W. and Jennifer Gade to Ronald W. Gade and Patricia E. Ward, warranty deed, Waverly, Southwick Condos Block 3 Unit 1, $17, $295.20, $185,000.

Mark S. Abernathy and Susan M. Bernau to Jordan H. Otto and Derek W. Erlemeier, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision (Phase 2C) Lot 239, $12, $460, $288,000.

Sharon K. Keeling Estate, Bremer County Clerk of District Court administrator, to Thomas Keeling, Sheri Strum and Sheila Jones, other deed, Waverly, Original Town Lot 7 Block 11, $17, $0, $0.

Russell and Jessica Novak to Tripoli Panther Lanes LLC, warranty deed, 4-92-12 portion of subdivision Lots 15, 20 and 21 SE ¼, $17, $415.20, $260,000.

Holly R. and Darrin Carlson to Julie A. and Chad Wood, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lots 1 and 2 Block 4, $12, $235.20, $147,500.

L&T Enterprises LLC to Readlyn Betterment Group LLC, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lots 8, 9 and 10 Block 13, $17, $223.20, $140,000.

Allison A. Graening Revocable Trust, Allison A. Graening trustee, to Jared A. and Allison A. Graening, quit claim deed, Waverly, Copper Ridge Second Addition Lot 6, $17, $0, $0.

Dana P. and Holly Benning to Mark S. and Susan M. Abernathy, warranty deed, 30-92-14 SE ¼ NE ¼ Parcel E, $12, $650.40, $406,900.

Susan M. Schwarze Revocable Trust, Susan M. Schwarze trustee, to Michelle Krumm, warranty deed, 20-93-12 SE ¼ NW ¼ and N ½ NE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Susan M. Schwarze Revocable Trust, Susan M. Schwarze trustee, to Michael Krumm, warranty deed, 20-93-12 SE ¼ NW ¼ and N ½ NE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, 40.

Susan M. Schwarze Revocable Trust, Susan M. Schwarze trustee, to Casey Rosol, warranty deed, 20-93-12 SE ¼ NW ¼ and N ½ NE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Susan M. Schwarze Revocable Trust, Susan M. Schwarze trustee, to Corey Rosol, warranty deed, 20-93-12 SE ¼ NW ¼ and N ½ NE ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0. $0.

Reid B. Roghan to Madison Estates LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, Behrens & Stahlhut’s Addition Lot 1 Halfblock 2, $12, $183.20, $115,000.

Harvey and Heraldine Kuhlmann Revocable Trust, Harvey and Heraldine Kuhlmann trustees, to Bruce A. Teeling, warranty deed, Sumner, Rowe’s Addition Lot 12, $17, $127.20, $80,000.

Burton Starbird Bolton Jr. Estate, James Trey Lawyer administrator, to James Trey Lawyer, warranty deed, Plainfield, tract in 14-93-14 NW ¼, $22, $0, $0.

Ladonna M. Bergmann Estate, Tom and Dale Bergmann executors, to Dale Bergmann, warranty deed, Frederika, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lots 3 and 4 Block 12, $12, $31.20, $20,000.

Verla Quade, Ladonna Hough attorney in fact, to Kenneth A. Kappmeyer, warranty deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 2 Block 6, $12, $191.20, $120,000.

Kenneth A. and Nancy S. Kappmeyer to Kenneth A. and Nancy S. Kappmeyer, quit claim deed, Waverly, Home Addition Lot 2 Block 6, $12, $0, $0.

Randy and Dawn Bergmann to Randy and Dawn Bergmann, warranty deed, 5-92-13 tract in NE fractional ¼, half interest, $17, $0, $0.

Dieter Grandt and Christine J. Lindner to Caleb Farlinger, warranty deed, Frederika, Lots 13 and 14 Block 3, $12, $154.40, $97,000.

Heather E. and Jason Martin to Aaron P. Burke and Whitney L. Johnson, warranty deed, Denver, Lot 2 and S ½ Lots 3 and 4 Block 2, $12, $324, $203,000.

Barnes Construction LLC to Panther Builders LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 59, $17, $99.20, $62,500.

SEC Development Group Inc. to Panther Builders LLC, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase II Lot 41, $17, $95.20, $60,000.

David L. and Kay E. Priebe to Patricia M. Hampton, warranty deed, Sumner, Todd’s Addition Lot 29, $12, $55.20, $35,000.

Richard O. and Judy A. Buss to Justin and Stacy Douglas, warranty deed, 26-91-13 SW ¼ SE ¼ Parcel GG, $22, $559.20, $350,000.

RR2Lots LLC to Michael K. and Christine M. Troyer, warranty deed, Waverly, Bridle Spur Estates Lot 1, $17, $86.40, $54,500.

Brian T. and Shawn D. Pipho to Michael Rayne and Janeen Tiedt, warranty deed, 24-93-12 NW ¼ SW ¼, $12, $175.20, $110,000.

Amber M. Crawford and Jeremiah Brockman to Rafael and Summer Diaz, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 27, $17, $591.20, $370,000.

John M. Hussin to Darryl and Rachel Wiltse, contract amendment, property not included in listing, $17, $0, 40.

Walter E. and Marianne J. Beck, Walter E. Beck attorney in fact, to Kevin and Natalie Klobassa, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 1 Block 3, $22, $324, $203,000.

Vieth Realty LLC to Mantara House LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 Block 2, $22, $479.20, $300,000.

ACC Holding LLC, Linda Sue Buhr, Beau D. Buchholz and Bremer County Iowa District Court to Judisch Properties LLC, other deed, 28-92-11 NE ¼, $17, $34.40, $22,000.

Marlene L. Craun Estate, Larry D. Craun administrator, to Larry D. Craun, warranty deed, Sumner, Baumgartner’s Addition E ½ Lot 9 and Lot 10, $12, $0, $0.

SEC Development Group Inc. to Advanced Building & Design Inc., warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I Lot 1, $17, $239.20, $150,000.

Shane M. and Connie Roth to Linda L. Shaff and Lance D. and Kalina M. Reed, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Meadow Subdivision Phase 1 Lot 30, $12, $295.20, $185,000.

Paula J. Schneider to Paula J. Schneider and Dawn C. Calkins, warranty deed, Sumner, Littell’s Addition Lot 31, $12, $0, $0.

Reece Ray Knoploh to Michael D. and Laure R. Meyer, warranty deed, 14-91-11 SW ¼, $12, $1,119.20, $700,000.

Shirley M. Kuker to Darrin and Holly Carlson, warranty deed, Readlyn, Fettkether Addition Lot 4 except for E 15 feet, $12, $421.60, $264,000.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thurm.