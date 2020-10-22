Lois E. Moeller to Joseph A. and Kathryn Urbanek, warranty deed, Tripoli, Grand Vu Acres Lot 3 Block 4, $17, $26.40, $17,000.
SLG LLC to Aaron Walther, warranty deed, Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision Plat 2 Lot 33, $17, $96.80, $81,000.
Eleanor A. Rathe Estate, Carolyn Campbell and Nancy J. Folkmann executors, to Nancy Jo and Jeffrey Lee Folkmann, other deed, 22-91-12 W ¾ NW ¼, one-quarter interest, $22, $183.20, $115,000.
Andrea M. DeGroote to Joshua Anderson, other deed, Janesville, Sands First Addition Lot 16, $17, $471.20, $295,000.
Ashlee Gander Estate and Denise Gander to Christopher and Nicole Reeves, warranty deed, Janesville, Lot 4 and S ½ Lot 3 Block 3, $22, $207.20, $130,000.
Laura Norem Genolous and Todd Genolous to Kelise O’Donnell and Jordan Post, warranty deed, Waverly, Juhl’s Third Addition Lot 3 Block 6, $12, $352.80, $220,700.
BLC Inc. to Daniel Ryan and Minette Lee Ericson, warranty deed, Waverly, Parkview Estates Lot 3, $12, $495.20, $310,000.
JW Investments LLC to Maxilla LLC, warranty deed, 3-92-12 auditor’s plat subdivision Lot 3 NW ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Mark D. and Danielle R. Luhring to Craig G. and Jean M. Clausing, warranty deed, 18-92-13 tract in NW ¼ Parcel H, $12, $314.40, $197,000.
Glen Hurley Trust, Shannon Hurley trustee, to Alan D. and Terri J. Deneui, warranty deed, 5-93-14 tract in E ½ SW ¼, $17, $431.20, $270,000.
Adam and Taylor Struve to James D. and Tracie J. Stewart and Ernest R. Miller, warranty deed, Tripoli, Clausing’s Plat Block 24 SW ¼, $12, $149.60, $94,000.
Jeffrey P. and Debra L. Smith to Raymond A. and Kathryn J. Wieringa, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town Lots 5 and 6 Block 2, $12, $242.40, $152,000.
E&L Wehling Farms and Wehling Farm Partnership to Larry and Randy Wehling, warranty deed, 16-93-11 N ½ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Brian D. and Melissa A. Durbin to Douglas S. Steinhoff, warranty deed, White Tail Ridge Subdivision Lot 1, $12, $615.20, $385,000.
Sue Happel to Jeffrey Happel, warranty deed, 7-93-12 part of SE ¼ NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Robert G. and Barbara J. Miller to Patricia A. and Dean W. Klunder, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven IV Condominiums Block 1 Unit D, $17, $367.20, $230,000.
Misty M. Olson to Caitlin J. and Tyler Gielau, warranty deed, Waverly, Crestwood Park Addition Lot 3 Block 1, $17, $232.80, $146,000.
Lary D. and Diane L. Hunter to Lary D. and Diane L. Hunter Trust, quit claim deed, Waverly, Augusta Patio Homes Unit 3, $27, $0, $0.
Burton W. and Delores M. Boevers Estate, Karen S. Platte, Katherine D. Traetow and Craig B. Boevers executors, to Karen S. Platte, Katherine D. Traetow and Craig B. Boevers, warranty deed, 19-92-11 SW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Jasper Hall Davidson to Nicole M. Prickett Schmitt, contract amendment, Sumner, Carpenter’s Addition N ½ Lot 6 Block 32, $12, $0, $0.
Brian C. and Rebecca A. Boehlmer to Chet Reagan, warranty deed, 23-93-11 SW ¼ SE ¼, $12, $146.40, $92,000.
David Lee and Pamela K. Gring, Diane Gring Sperling, Andrew C. Sperling, Julie Gring Sosa and Richard A. Sosa, Julie Sosa attorney in fact, to Plum Holding LLC, warranty deed, 30-92-13 N fractional ½ SW ¼, $22, $1,199.20, $750,000.
Elaine A. Mohlis to Shirley Kuker, warranty deed, Readlyn, Park View IV Condominium Unit 2, $12, $287.20, $180,000.
Dean Mangrich Revocable Trust, Dean Mangrich and Donna Costello Mangrich co-trustees, to Donna L. Mangrich Revocable Trust, warranty deed, 10-91-11 S ½ Lot 1 SW ¼, N ½ SW ¼ Parcel B and S ½ SW ¼ Parcel A, $22, $0, $0.
Timothy S. and Kelli J. Kauffman to Timothy S. and Kelli J. Kauffman, quit claim deed, Frederika, W.W. Smith’s Addition Lots 1 and 2 and N ½ Lot 3 Block 3, $12, $0, $0.
Beau D. and Megan A. Buchholz to Eric T. and Amber L. Whitcome, warranty deed, Waverly, Highpoint First Addition Lot 8, $12, $648.80, $406,000.
Shirley A. Thompson to Raymond E. and Mary L. Dietz, warranty deed, 16-93-13 N ½ NW ¼ except for Parcel H, $17, $639.20, $400,000.
Linda L. Stroud to James T. Stroud, quit claim deed, 18-91-13 Lot 3 NW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Elliott Properties LC to Richard L. and Beverly Kuker, contract, Sumner, North Pleasant Addition Lots 3 and 4, $42, $0, $42,000.
Deacon and Becky Gardner to Stephen A. Streed and Sandra K. Meyer, warranty deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Addition Lot 8, $17, $487.20, $305,000.
Joshua C. and Nicole C. Lehman to Tyler W. and Selena L. Dewall, warranty deed, Waverly, Juhl’s Third Addition Lot 2 Block 5, $12, $415.20, $259,900.
Jonathan L. and Katrina B. Willems to Whitley S. Mitts, warranty deed, Sumner, Original Town Lots 1 and 2 Block 11, $12, $256, $160,500.