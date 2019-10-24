Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Half Moon Holdings LC to Chandon and Christi Hager, quit claim deed, Frederika, Michener’s Addition Lots 9 and 10 Block 20, $12, $7.20, $5,000.

Diane L. Degroote Gebhardt and Todd M. Gebhardt to Larry A. and Ashley E. Wentz, warranty deed, Tripoli, Wilharm’s Addition Lot 4 Block 51, $12, $71.20, $45,000.

Ann F. Bell to Marvin and Mary Mihm, warranty deed, Waverly, Augusta Patio Homes Unit 21, $17, $466.40, $292,000.

LCOG LLC to Sean Hartman, warranty deed, Denver, Transit Street Utility 3 Condominiums Unit 3, $17, $109.60, $68,850.

John R. Johnston to John R. and Judy L. Johnston, quit claim deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 Block 29, $12, $0, $0.

Jack Andrew Rusthoven and Vicky M. Hirsch Rusthoven to Derek and Steffanie Bate, warranty deed, 3-91-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ NE ¼ Parcel A, $12, $399.20, $250,000.

Advanced Building Design Inc. to Donna Wolter, warranty deed, Denver, Schumacher Third Addition Phase I Lot 30 except for S 60 feet, $27, $336.80, $211,000.

Geraldine R. Jenner Revocable Trust, Geraldine R. Jenner trustee, to Timothy G. Jenner, warranty deed, 29-91-13 tracts in SE ¼ NW ¼ and NE ¼ and SE ¼ NW ¼ Parcel F, $22, $0, $0.

Ashley M. Lantow Kasemeier to Caleb T. Kasemeier, quit claim deed, Sumner, Original Town parts of Lots 7 and 8 Block 26, $12, $0, $0.

Ashley Jo C. Hill to Joan L. Hill, quit claim deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 2 Block 27, $12, $0, $0.

Elaine L. Albrecht to Harlem and Elaine Albrecht Farm LLC, quit claim deed, 27-92-13 W ½ NW ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Bruce A. and Aleca A. Bartling to Matthew Richard and Allyson Lea McLaughlin, warranty deed, Denver, Homrighous Resubdivision N 22 feet S 44 feet Lot 10 Block 11, $12, $239.20, $150,000.

Larry W. Mohlis to Dale Martin Jr., warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 11, $17, $197.60, $124,000.

Twin B LLC to Timothy B. and Jodi M. Griggs, quit claim deed, 1-91-14 auditor’s plat E ½ Lot 9, $17, $0, $0.

Leata Kiehn, Sue and Paul Jacobson and Teri Weinburg to Greg and Tammy Kiehn, warranty deed, Plainfield, Lots 3 and 4 Block 10, three-fifths interest, $12, $85.60, $54,000.

Julaine Kiehn to Greg and Tammy Kiehn, quit claim deed, Plainfield, Lots 3 and 4 Block 10, one-fifth interest, $17, $0, $0.

Deloris I. Laube to Lisa M. Bleeker, Regina R. McClintock and Marlene E. Tumilty Life Estate, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly III Condo Unit 320, $17, $231.20, $145,000.

Paul D. and Yvonne M. Wente to Yvonne M. and Paul D. Wente Revocable Trust, Paul D. and Yvonne M. Wente co-trustees, warranty deed, 8-92-13 tracts in NE ¼, half interest, $12, $0, $0.

Paul D. Wente to Paul D. Wente Revocable Trust, Paul D. and Yvonne M. Wente co-trustees, warranty deed, 9-92-13 W ½ SW ¼ and W ½ E ½ SW ¼, half interest, $12, $0, $0.

Tina Martin to Sierra Rewerts and Dillon Johansen, warranty deed, 10-92-12 tract in NW ¼, $12, $129.60, $81,500.

Virginia Heerts Estate, Kenneth R. Heerts executor, to Kenneth R. Heerts, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges Condominium Unit 117, $22, $0, $0.

Denise A. Liddle Estate, Jessie M. Cowell and Jonnie R. Becker executors, to Jane Lee, warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 6, $22, $180, $113,000.

Robert Ray and Janice Whiteside to Emily R. Pattee, warranty deed, Waverly, First East Addition W 110 feet Lot 3 Block 3 except for S 96.24 feet, $12, $199.20, $125,000.

Randy M. Shinstine to Jordan Michael Blume, other deed, Tripoli, J.H. Hage’s Addition Lot 2 Block 42, $12, $133.60, $84,000.

Joan Marie Pence Estate, Amity L. Astorp executor, to Marilyn Lampe, warranty deed, Readlyn, Wolf Hill Addition Lots 8, 9, 10 and 11 Block 1, $17, $135.20, $85,000.

Bonnie Jo Simpson to Kyle D. and Megan M. Hamm, warranty deed, 4-92-14 W ½ W 220 feet N 4 acres SE ¼ SE ¼ SE ¼, $12, $0, $0.

Mark A. Homan Estate, Mary Meyer executor to Stephanie A. Rindels, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition Lots 3 and 4 Block 1, $22, $223.20, $139,900.

Terrence L. and Barbara J. Anderson to Caley M. and Adrianna D. Cavanaugh, warranty deed, Huber’s First Addition Lot 2, $12, $380.80, $226,000.

Aaron and Angel Goodenbour to Robin Benham, contract, 1-93-12 tract in SE ¼, $47, $0, $80,000.

Mark A. Homan Estate, Mary Meyer executor, to Stephanie A. Rindels, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition Lots 3 and 4 Block 1 except for S 86 feet, $22, $0, $0.

Jordan Eugene Barnes and Tessa Anne Ridout Barnes to Jordan Eugene and Tessa Anne Barnes, quit claim deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition Lot 3 Block 22, $12, $0, $0.

Rickie D. and Janet L. Huebner to Benjamin Luke Huebner, 20-91-12 NW ¼ SW ¼ and W ½ NW ¼ and 19-91-12 tract in SE ¼ NE ¼, $22, $1,292, $808,000.

Clerk of District Court and Paula Schmitz Geise to Paula Geise, other deed, 30-93-14 part of Lot 1 auditor’s plat NE ¼ NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.

Ethan A. Bixby and Carly J. Miller to Nathan Sahr and Katelynd Henry, warranty deed, Waverly, M.N. Levalley’s Addition part of Lot 8 Block 63, $12, $233.60, $146,500.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thrum.

