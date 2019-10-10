Larry Lohmann Estate, Keith Kuhlmann executor, to Keith Kuhlmann, warranty deed, 18-92-12 S ½ SW ¼ and W ½ SE ¼, $22, $0. $0.
Wayne C. Sauerbrei Irrevocable Trust, Michelle L. Hendren, Mitchell W. Sauerbrei and Suanne R. Westpfahl co-trustees, to Joseph Hyde, warranty deed, 23-93-11 N 76 feet S 516 feet Lot 12 auditor’s plat S ½ SE ¼, $17, $167.20, $105,000.
Angela N. and Levi D. Grant to Cody Meister, warranty deed, 26-93-13 S 384 feet E 637 feet SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $392, $245,500.
Sean M. and Kara D. Plante to Joni Proffitt and John Lawrence, warranty deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 14 Block 4, $12, $375.20, $235,000.
Andrew Smith to Talea Jean and Jeremy James Despard, contract, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 15 Block 2, $32, $0, $148,000.
Kyle M. and Jenilee E. Teeling to Danny D. Dean, other deed, Sumner, Todd’s Addition part of lot 14, $17, $338.40, $212,000.
SLG LLC to Jeremy R. and Blaise C. Thurm, warranty deed, Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision Plat 2 Lot 39, $17, $104.80, $86,000.
Donald E. Fish and Cheryl J. Phillips Fish to Robert and Regina Smith, warranty deed, 18-91-14 Parcel E part of Outlot A Grand Scenic Acres, $12, $263.20, $165,000.
Victoria Wickham to LTM Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, D. Dean’s Addition N 54 feet Lot 9 Block 123, $12, $124, $78,000.
Verlyn D. Knief, Dawn M. Tomson attorney in fact, to Bonnie S. Joecken, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly IV Condo Unit 421, $17, $274.40, $172,000.
Ray E. and Bonnie S. Joecken to Gary and Marian Pursell, other deed, Waverly, Park Meadow Condos Unit 21, $17, $343.20, $215,000.
James Lee and Sarah Figanbaum to James Lee and Sarah Figanbaum, quit claim deed, 22-92-12 N ½ SW ¼, $12, $0, $0.
Timothy B. and Jodi M. Griggs to LNL Investments LLC, warranty deed, 23-91-14 W ½ NW ¼ Parcel S, see record, $17, $127.20, $80,000.
Chris and Leann Putz to Justin and Jennifer A. Mullen, warranty deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Addition Lot 2, $17, $519.20, $324,900.
City of Waverly to Twin B LLC, quit claim deed, 1-91-14 E ½ auditor’s plat part of Lot 9, see record, $17, $0, $0.
Gary B. Klein Jr. to Brenda J. Klein, quit claim deed, 23-92-13 NW ¼ NW ¼ and 22-92-13 NE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Agnes A. Benning Estate, Keven and Alan Benning, to Justin T. Johnson, warranty deed, Plainfield, Lot 17 Block 22, $27, $199.20, $125,000.
Travis and Krista Behrends to Travis and Krista Behrends, quit claim deed, 34-91-14 tract in NW ¼ SE ¼, $17, $0, $0.
Jeromie W. and Melinda M. Schroeder to Bryce Ackerman, warranty deed, 5-92-11 tract in SW ¼ SW ¼ NW fractional ¼, $17, $296.80, $185,550.
Hanawalt Farms LLC to Titan Machinery Inc., warranty deed, 6-91-13 W 600 feet S 620 feet SW ¼ SE ¼ Parcel H, $17, $390.40, $244,360.
Benjamin D. and Chelsea S. Lowe to Steven Engelhardt, warranty deed, Waverly, Wm. Sturdevant’s Addition E ½ Lots 5 and 6 Block 3, $12, $280.80, $176,000.
Teresa J. and Mark A. Hurst to Shane D. and Kathy R. Bohlmann, warranty deed, Denver, Prestien’s First Addition E 62 feet Lots 14 and 17, $12, $210.40, $132,000.
Christopher A. and Mandy L. Thurm to William D. Staudt, warranty deed, Readlyn, N ½ Lot 2 subdivision part of Outlot E except for E 25 feet, $12, $135.20, $85,000.
Tonia K. Kueker to Ethan Strottmann, warranty deed, 7-91-12 SW ¼ Parcel A, $12, $431.20, $270,000.
Clyde David and Janola J. Fordyce to Sherry L. Dietz, warranty deed, Plainfield, Country View First Addition Lot 3 and 30-93-14 NW ¼ NE ¼ Parcel L, $12, $195.20, $122,500.
Nicholas W. and Kelsey M. Baker to Stone Meadows LLC, warranty deed, 36-92-13 W ½ NW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel A, $12, $199.20, $125,000.
John P. and Patricia H. Malta to Jon Michael and Chalee Gienau, warranty deed, Readlyn, Lots 1 and 2 Block 16 except for S 32 feet, $12, $212, $133,000.
Richard L. and Lizabeth A. Ford to Diana M. Lane and Phyllis I. Bickford, warranty deed, Readlyn, Park View First Addition Lot 9, $12, $471.20, $295,000.
City of Waverly to Timothy B. and Jodi M. Griggs, quit claim deed, 1-91-14 part of Lot 9 auditor’s plat E ½, $17, $0, $0.
Randall and Neysa A. Rinkenberger to David A. and Ruth A. Kirchhoff, contract, 7-92-12 SE ¼ SE ¼ parcel D, $47, $0, $247,380.
Matt Properties LLC to Gayle M. Hartman, warranty deed, Sumner, Little’s Second Addition Lot 41, $12, $136.40, $87,000.
Betty L. Wittenburg to Eric A. and Jamie M. Fink, warranty deed, Sumner, Schildbach’s Addition Lots 1 and 2 Block 2, $12, $145.60, $91,400.
Heideman Farms LLC to Larry Donovan Piehl, warranty deed, 19-93-12 N ½ SW ¼ with exceptions, $17, $948, $592,800.
LCOG LLC to Anthony Wagner, warranty deed, Denver, Transit Street Utility 3 Condominiums Unit 5, $17, $114.40, $71,850.
BNKD Inc. to Jed J. and Chastity A. Hemer, warranty deed, Waverly, Stone Haven Plat 4 Lot 37, $12, $98.40, $62,000.
Bonnie D. Fink Revocable Trust, Kim C. Fink trustee, to Jodi Muzingo, warranty deed, 23-93-11 N ½ auditor’s plat Lot 21 SE ¼, $17, $0, consideration not available.
Oscar L. Hiedemann Estate, Steven Heidemann and Diane McDaniel executors, to Diane McDaniel, warranty deed, 6-93-12 W ½ NW ¼ SW ¼, $22, $0, $0.
Marie M. Rohwedder Estate, David Rohwedder, to Susan Rohwedder, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition N ½ Lots 7 and 8 Block 44, $12, $0, $0.
Richard G. and Eleanor A. Siech to Kevin and Jennifer Siech, quit claim deed, 28-91-13 SW ¼ SE ¼ and 33-91-13 NW ¼ NE ¼ except for Parcel D, $17, $0, $0.
Dawn A. Lynes to Jentry Miller and Sophia Phillips, warranty deed, Waverly, Country Meadows Addition Lot 1 Block 5, $12, $375.20, $235,000.