Brian Bloes to Madison Estates LLC, warranty deed, Sumner, E 50 feet Little’s Addition Lot 4, $12, $0, $0.
Dale T., Rebecca, Kevin F. and Susan Shonka to Tanner Shonka and Mary Reding, warranty deed, 25-92-12 NW ¼ NE ¼ Parcel B, $22, $160.80, $101,000.
Harlan and Deborah L. Arians to Duane and Gina Wester, warranty deed, Willow View Lots 10, 11 and 12 SE ¼ 24-91-13 Parcel I, $12, $47.20, $30,000.
Harlan and Deborah L. Arians to Aaron and Kristie Phelps, warranty deed, Willow View 2 Lots 10, 11 and 12 SE ¼ 24-91-13 Parcel I, $12, $47.20, $30,000.
Gloria J. Bruns Estate, Charlene J. Nihart, Craig D. Bruns and Charissa A. Meyer executors, to Kimberly L. Kouba, warranty deed, Tripoili, Garland & Matthiesen’s Addition Lots 3 and 4 Block 70, $22, $189.60, $118,655.
EXR LLC to Jerry Shepherd, warranty deed, Janesville, Lot 2 Block 1, $17, $43.20, $27,500.
Donald A. Jacque Estate, Kelli Grubbs executor, to Krieg A. Jacque, Kelli R. Grubbs, Kara J. Rump, Kori L. Rohwer and Kris A. Jacque, warranty deed, Hilltop Subdivision Lots 13, 14 and 15 and Lot 16 except for E 180 feet SW ¼ 36-91-13 with exceptions, see record, $17, $0, $0.
Lonnie L. and Lacey K. Even to Scott E. and Megan R. Kaisand, warranty deed, 31-92-14 SE ¼ NE ¼ Parcel B, $17, $535.20, $335,000.
Brian Lee and Kayla Tiana Waskow to Jordan J. Gates, warranty deed, Sumner, Union Heights Addition Lot 6 Block 2, $12, $223.20, $140,000.
Douglas and Janice Martins to Fred A. Breitbach, quit claim deed, 33-91-11 NW ¼ NE ¼, $12, $67.20, $42,500.
Daniel G. and Anne J. Niebuhr to Lauren Niebuhr, other deed, 27-91-11 NW ¼ NE ¼, $22, $581.60, $363,659.
Craig Michael and Mandi Jo Denner to Tyler J. Vowell, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Second Addition Lot 3, $12, $398.40, $249,500.
Donna Foelske to Kathryn Haberman Albang Foelske, quit claim deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 20, $12, $0, $0.
John B. Brunkhorst Estate to Edna A. Brunkhorst, other deed, Waverly, Willow Lawn Fourth Addition Lot 7 Block 3, $17, $0, $0.
JW Investments LLC to Maxilla LLC, other deed, 3-92-13 SW ¼ auditor’s plat Lot 3, $22, $95.20, $80,000.
JW Investments LLC to Maxilla LLC, other deed, Waverly, Waverly Industrial Plaza (Replat) Lot 3A, $17, $1,351.20, $845,000.
Shane P. and Stacia Hoff to Courtney Gilley and Hunter Meyer, warranty deed, 26-91-14 tracts in NW ¼ SW ¼, $12, $239.20, $150,000.
Corrine, Maria, John E. and Alan Meyer to Kevin Meyer, warranty deed, 8-92-11 W ½ SW ¼, $12, $229.60, $144,000.
Grant Keith and Samantha Kerns to Justin and Nichole Paulson, warranty deed, Waverly, Cedar View Addition Lot 11 Block 3, $12, $389.60, $243,900.
Jamie A. and Leslie A. Dettmer and Tanya Hanks to Austin R. and Tori A. Pierce, warranty deed, Tripoli, Clausing’s Plat S 92 feet E 45 feet Lots 3 and 4 Block 22, $12, $87.20, $55,000.
Darlene F. Jones, Julia Leisinger attorney in fact, to Spurbeck Family LP and Michael P. Spurbeck, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges of Waverly IV Condo Unit 403, $12, $261.60, $164,000.
Bernita Lucille Bergmann Estate, Kenny A. Bergmann, Gayle E. Iserman and Karen K. Howland executors, to Ronald A. Bergmann, warranty deed, Frederika Lot 4 Block 1, $22, $79.20, $50,000.
James A. and Velda L. Hagenow to James A. and Velda L. Hagenow, warranty deed, 12-91-12 N 100 acres NW ¼ and NW ¼ NE ¼; 9-91-11 tracts in NW ¼, S ½ NE fractional ¼, N ½ SE ¼, and N ½ SW fractional ¼ Parcel C; 6-91-12 SE ¼ SE ¼ and SW ¼ SE ¼; 1-91-12 S ½ SW ¼; and 1-91-12 SE ¼ SE ¼, $42, $0, $0.
Darwin Larson Trust, David Larson trustee, to MB Investments LLC, warranty deed, 16-91-13 tracts in Lot 10 SW ¼, $17, $207.20, $130,000.
Phyllis M. Seamans to Baumler Rentals LLC, contract, 23-91-11 auditor’s plat Lot 53 NW ¼ and Lot 54 SE ¼ and Sumner, Carpenter’s Addition N 37.4 feet Lots 10 and 11 Block 34, LIttell’s Addition Lot 48, Wescott’s addition Lot 1 except for 46.5 feet Block 2, Wescott Heirs Addition Lot 1, Wescott Heirs Addition Lot 1 except for S 55 feet Block 6, and Lot 1 NE ¼ 26-93-11, $72, $0, $300,000.
Shirley S. Walker to Tyler and Madison Metcalf, warranty deed, Waverly, Murphy’s Third Addition part of Lto 1 Block 3, $12, $354.40, $222,000.
Kenneth W. Miller Estate, Sandra R. Lahr executor, to Lorain P. Diercks, warranty deed, Waverly, Ledges Condominium Unit 102, $27, $215.20, $135,000.
Sahadeva R. Damireddi and Jayaprada Arikela to Skyler Burke, warranty deed, Waverly, Centennial Oaks Golf Club Addition Lot 35, $12, $599.20, $375,000.
BLC Inc. to White Family Living Trust, warranty deed, Waverly, Park View Estates Lot 1, $12, $421.60, $264,000.
Joshua E. and Sarah K. Judich to Ross Helgevold Organizer Notecard LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lot 13 and E 11 feet Lot 14 Fractional Block 2, $12, $167.20, $105,000.
McKenna W. Meinecke to Anna E. Mugan, warranty deed, Tripoli, Carstensen’s Addition Lot 1 Block 57, $12, $107.20, $67,500.
Linda McCarville to Thomas and Laurie Waterman, warranty deed, Frederika, W.W. Smith’s Addition S ½ Lot 3 and all Lot 4 Block 11, $12, $130.40, $62,000.