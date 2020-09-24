Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jamie M. Fink to Rose Dougan and Hannah Schneider, bill of sale, mobile home at 108 Union St. Lot B, $17, $8.80, $5,600.

Shawn Hyde to Daniel M. and Sandra J. Bucknell, warranty deed, Tripoli, Garland & Matthiesen’s Addition Lot 5 Block 68, $17, $47.20, $30,000.

Michael D. Dotseth, Kevin Dotseth attorney in fact, to David and Hillary Smith, warranty deed, Waverly, Ridgewood Addition Lot 3 Block 4, $12, $299.20, $187,500.

Steven C. and Kathleen E. Buhr to Steven and Kathleen Buhr Trust, Todd E. and Tom A. Buhr co-trustees, 28-92-11 E ½ NW ¼ and tracts in NE ¼ and SE ¼ SE ¼ and SW ¼ SE ¼ and 27-92-11 NE ¼ NE ¼ and NW ¼ NE ¼, $32, $0, $0.

Caleb and Lacey L. Schmidt to Catherine and Christopher Srigley, warranty deed, Frederika, 7-93-12 tract in SE ¼ NW fractional ¼ Parcel N, $12, $151.20, $95,000.

Monaghan Construction and Mark D., Glenda S. and Alan M. Monaghan to Timothy D. and Mindy S. Gilroy, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Addition Lot 4, $22, $401.60, $251,500.

Ann L. Rossol Estate, Karla Kenning administrator, to Brandon J. Matthias and Justen R. Powell, warranty deed, 26-91-13 tract in SE ¼, $22, $246.40, n/a.

Edward G. and Carla L. Wubbena to Alisha D. Corley and Lacie M. Evans, warranty deed, Waverly, Green Acres Addition Lot 9, $12, $255.20, $159,900.

John T. and Sandra K. Greenley to Daniel J. and Penny J. Franke, quit claim deed, 20-91-13 SW ¼ Parcel P, $17, $16.80, $10,732.

Kevin Smith to Karen and Randall Miller, warranty deed, Arrowhead Ridge Subdivision Lot 4, $12, $591.20, $432,500.

OMNI Development LLC to Brendan J. and Amber C. Collins, warranty deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Addition Lot 22, $12, $498.40, $311,682.

Kim L. and Lois J. Kehe to Dennis P. and Libby J. Muchow, warranty deed, 10-92-12 tract in NE ¼, $17, $415.20, $260,000.

Donald E. and Paula J. Hinckle to Kimberly Schultz and Eric Baumann, warranty deed, Waverly, Impala Subdivision Lot 21, $12, $589.60, $369,000.

Justin D. Thurman and Anna R. Parmeter Thurman to Justin Schedtler and Jacqueline Marie Jeffcoat Schedtler, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition Lots 3 and 4 Block 2 with exceptions, see record, $12, $148.80, $93,450.

T.J. and Thomas Hunt to Mark D. and Danielle R. Luhring, warranty deed, 18-92-13 NW ¼ Parcel H, $12, $306.40, $192,000.

James David Thomas to Glenn A. Luppen, warranty deed, 27-93-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel B, $12, $103.20, $85,000.

Bryan S. Cue to Bryan S. Cue and Danette Marie Shook, quit claim deed, Blue Ridge Subdivision Lot 2, $12, $0, $0.

Stan R. and Carolyn J. Duncalf to Joshua and Nicole Lehman, warranty deed, Waverly, Hickory Heights Addition Lot 16 Block 6, $12, $431.20, $270,000.

James and Carolyn Wolf to Matthew M. and Savannah A. Price, warranty deed, 17-92-12 tract in NE ¼, $17, $159.20, $100,000.

Brad and Amy Clark to Justin and Anna Thurman, contract, Sumner, auditor’s plat 25-93-11 Lot 8 NE ¼, $42, $0, $59,000.

Darrel E. and Janice L. Buchholz to Darrel E. and Janice L. Buchholz, warranty deed, 5-92-13 N ½ SE ¼ $12, $0, $0.

Calli J. Boeckmann to Tyler D. Boeckmann, quit claim deed, 33-93-13 tracts in SW ¼ and 27-93-13 tracts in SW ¼, $22, $0, 40.

Justin D. Thurman and Anna R. Parmeter Thurman to Justin Schedtler and Jacqueline Marie Jeffcoat Schedtler, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition E 67 feet Lots 3 and 4 Block 2, $12, $0, $0.

Megan R. Bierschenk Olson and Wiatt E. Olson to Katelynn S. Hershberger, warranty deed, 8-91-12 part of NE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel C, $17, $525.60, $329,000.

Duane and Janet Rieckenberg to Alan G. and Kimberly Steinlage, quit claim deed, 1-93-13 SW ¼ SW ¼ Parcel C and 12-93-13 NW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel A, $17, $0, 40.

Alan G. and Kimberly K. Steinlage to Duane and Janet Rieckenberg, quit claim deed, 1-93-13 S ½ SE ¼ Parcel D and 12-93-13 N ½ NW ¼ Parcel B, $17, $0, 40.

OMNI Development LLC to Shay and Ashleigh Hayman, warranty deed, Waverly, OMNI Second Addition Lot 14, $12, $479.20, $300,000.

Kelby B. and Amy S. Bergmann to Brandon McCann, warranty deed, Tripoli, Carstensen’s Addition Lot 4 Block 57, $17, $63.20, $40,000.

Jaclyn G. Johnson to Derrick M. and Alexis J. Bartels, warranty deed, Waverly, Eastgate Addition Lot 17, $12, $221.60, $139,000.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Walter Beck Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eichhorn Haus Condo Unit 106, $22, $247.20, $155,000.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Nancy A. Kokalas Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 3 Block 17 Unit 1, $22, $434.40, $271,900.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Shirley Peterson Life Estate and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Waverly, Eisenach Village First Addition Lot 4 Block 13 Unit 1, $22, $392.80, $245,900.

Mark Lenius to Blue Steel LLC, quit claim deed, Waverly, Bridle Spur Estates Lot 2, $12, $0, $0.

Deeds as recorded by Bremer County Recorder Melissa Thurm.