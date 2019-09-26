Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Norma E. Fairchild to Jamie L. Drape, warranty deed, Waverly, Carver’s Third Addition Lot 6, $12, $169.60, $106,500.

Orange Properties LLC to JCTIM Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, M.N. Levalley’s Addition S ½ Lots 1 and 2 Block 59 except for S 8.25 feet, $22, $156.80, $98,500.

Janelle Jean Smith Revocable Trust, Janelle Jean and Andrew Robert Smith co-trustees, to Andrew Robert Smith, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 15 Block 2, half interest, $22, $0, $0.

Andrew Robert Smith Revocable Trust, Andrew Robert and Janelle Jean Smith co-trustees, to Andrew Robert Smith, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 15 Block 2, half interest, $22, $0, $0.

Judy Mae Lampe, Daniel R. Lampe attorney in fact, and Daniel R. Lampe to Emily Neuendorf, warranty deed, Waverly, Green Acres Addition Lot 5, $12, $243.20, $152,400.

Richard R. and Debra K. Kane to Rosanne Murphy, warranty deed, Denver, E 4 rods fractional Lots 5 and 6 Lot 23, $12, $212, $133,000.

Greg A. and Judy R. Eschweiler to Michael D. and Kaitlyn R. Oswald, quit claim deed, Tripoli, E&J Addition Lot 1, $17, $0, $0.

Brian J. and Tiffany A. Pins to Thomas J. McNabb, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 4 fractional Block 8, $12, $256.20, $159,900.

Sheldon and Janice L. Kroeze to Tyler and Scott Kroeze, warranty deed, 27-91-13 tract in N ½ SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $178.40, $112,000.

Gloria T. Fredrick Estate, Candace J. Brekhus executor, to Candace J. and Melvin Glenn Brekhus, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town S ½ Lots 5 and 6 Block 11, $22, $0, $0.

Michael Gross to Tamara Gross, quit claim deed, Readlyn, Berryhill Second Addition Lot 2 Block 3, $12, $0, $0.

Mervin H. Meyer Family Trust, Marjorie A. and David A. Meyer trustees, to Matt Properties LLC, warranty deed, 24-93-11 tract in NW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel AH, $12, $0, $0.

Marjorie A. Meyer to Matt Properties LLC, warranty deed, 24-93-11 tract in NW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel AH, $12, $47.20, $30,000.

Robert C. Coonradt Estate and Delores C. Coonradt to Delores C. Coonradt, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 14, 15 and 16 Block 88, $22, $0, $0.

LCDG LLC to Jeffrey J. and Jill P. Devries, warranty deed, Denver, Transit Street Utility 3 Condominiums Unit 1, $17, $116.80, $73,350.

Donald D. and Linda L. Heyer to Janine A. Schieber, warranty deed, Waverly, Cedar View Addition Lot 5 Block 1, $12, $226, $143,000.

Clayton D. and Ruth Ann Wiltse to Darryl L. and Rachel D. Wiltse, warranty deed, 18-91-12 SE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel C, $12, $199.20, $125,000.

Gloria Ann Dayton to Travis Crew Properties LLC, warranty deed, 33-91-14 S 5 acres SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $20.80, $13,500.

Justin W. O’Brien to Lisa M. O’Brien, quit claim deed, Waverly, Fairholm Addition Lot 18, $12, $0, $0.

Charles H. Steege Estate and Bonnie K. Steege to Charles H. Steege Trust, warranty deed, Denver, Denver Industrial Park Lots 4, 5 and 7, Golden Acres Subdivision, 11-93-13 S ½ SE ¼, Park View Place Third Addition Lot 7, and 23-91-13 SE ¼ NE ¼, half interest in all, $42, $0, $0.

Harry W. Arends to Vicki Dixon Sharp, warranty deed, 1-91-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel H in Parcel F, $17, $250.40, $157,000.

Jared L. Wolter and Mark A. and Alice M. Richamann to Kelly A. Drewes, warranty deed, Denver, Lot 4 Block 14, $22, $151.20, $95,000.

Eugene and Darlene Kadera Trust, Eugene R. Kadera trustee, to Bruce J. Kuhlman Revocable Trust, warranty deed, 25-93-11 Lot 18 auditor’s plat NW ¼, $17, $41.60, $26,500.

Ladora A. Wehling Family Trust, Larry and Randy Wehling trustees, to Larry and Randy Wehling, warranty deed, 15-93-11 N ½ NW ¼, one-third interest, $12, $0, $0.

Marissa Schweinfurth Schissel to Taylor J. Boevers, warranty deed, Waverly, Knief’s Addition Lot 9 Block 1, $12, $252, $158,000.

Jaclyn M. Johnson to Derrick Warren Lenz, warranty deed, Tripoli, Schroeter’s Plat Lot 1 Block 31, $12, $54.40, $34,400.

Lyle F. Huebner to Logan and Julia Huebner, quit claim deed, 12-93-12 tract in W ½ SE ¼ NE ¼ and SW ¼ NE ¼, $27, $0, $0.

Timothy N. and Rhonda M. Bleadorn to Hagensick Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town E 62 feet Lot 6 Block 7, $12, $136.80, $85,750.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Shallie Anne Johnson and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Eichhorn Haus Condo Unit 304, $22, $183.20, $115,000.

Delores A. Bourke, Nancy Goeller attorney in fact, to Shawn and Jolene Bratten, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition E 56 feet Lot 6 Block 7, $12, $184.80, $116,000.

Roger Brian and Mary Ellen Hostetler Family Trust, Mary Ellen and Roger B. Hostetler co-trustees, to Mark Monaghan and Monaghan Construction, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Addition Lot 4.

Tags