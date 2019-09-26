Norma E. Fairchild to Jamie L. Drape, warranty deed, Waverly, Carver’s Third Addition Lot 6, $12, $169.60, $106,500.
Orange Properties LLC to JCTIM Investments LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, M.N. Levalley’s Addition S ½ Lots 1 and 2 Block 59 except for S 8.25 feet, $22, $156.80, $98,500.
Janelle Jean Smith Revocable Trust, Janelle Jean and Andrew Robert Smith co-trustees, to Andrew Robert Smith, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 15 Block 2, half interest, $22, $0, $0.
Andrew Robert Smith Revocable Trust, Andrew Robert and Janelle Jean Smith co-trustees, to Andrew Robert Smith, warranty deed, Waverly, Second Home Addition Lot 15 Block 2, half interest, $22, $0, $0.
Judy Mae Lampe, Daniel R. Lampe attorney in fact, and Daniel R. Lampe to Emily Neuendorf, warranty deed, Waverly, Green Acres Addition Lot 5, $12, $243.20, $152,400.
Richard R. and Debra K. Kane to Rosanne Murphy, warranty deed, Denver, E 4 rods fractional Lots 5 and 6 Lot 23, $12, $212, $133,000.
Greg A. and Judy R. Eschweiler to Michael D. and Kaitlyn R. Oswald, quit claim deed, Tripoli, E&J Addition Lot 1, $17, $0, $0.
Brian J. and Tiffany A. Pins to Thomas J. McNabb, warranty deed, Waverly, Cretzmeyer’s Addition Lot 4 fractional Block 8, $12, $256.20, $159,900.
Sheldon and Janice L. Kroeze to Tyler and Scott Kroeze, warranty deed, 27-91-13 tract in N ½ SE ¼ SE ¼, $17, $178.40, $112,000.
Gloria T. Fredrick Estate, Candace J. Brekhus executor, to Candace J. and Melvin Glenn Brekhus, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town S ½ Lots 5 and 6 Block 11, $22, $0, $0.
Michael Gross to Tamara Gross, quit claim deed, Readlyn, Berryhill Second Addition Lot 2 Block 3, $12, $0, $0.
Mervin H. Meyer Family Trust, Marjorie A. and David A. Meyer trustees, to Matt Properties LLC, warranty deed, 24-93-11 tract in NW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel AH, $12, $0, $0.
Marjorie A. Meyer to Matt Properties LLC, warranty deed, 24-93-11 tract in NW ¼ NW ¼ Parcel AH, $12, $47.20, $30,000.
Robert C. Coonradt Estate and Delores C. Coonradt to Delores C. Coonradt, warranty deed, Waverly, Harmon & Levalley’s Addition Lots 14, 15 and 16 Block 88, $22, $0, $0.
LCDG LLC to Jeffrey J. and Jill P. Devries, warranty deed, Denver, Transit Street Utility 3 Condominiums Unit 1, $17, $116.80, $73,350.
Donald D. and Linda L. Heyer to Janine A. Schieber, warranty deed, Waverly, Cedar View Addition Lot 5 Block 1, $12, $226, $143,000.
Clayton D. and Ruth Ann Wiltse to Darryl L. and Rachel D. Wiltse, warranty deed, 18-91-12 SE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel C, $12, $199.20, $125,000.
Gloria Ann Dayton to Travis Crew Properties LLC, warranty deed, 33-91-14 S 5 acres SW ¼ NW ¼, $12, $20.80, $13,500.
Justin W. O’Brien to Lisa M. O’Brien, quit claim deed, Waverly, Fairholm Addition Lot 18, $12, $0, $0.
Charles H. Steege Estate and Bonnie K. Steege to Charles H. Steege Trust, warranty deed, Denver, Denver Industrial Park Lots 4, 5 and 7, Golden Acres Subdivision, 11-93-13 S ½ SE ¼, Park View Place Third Addition Lot 7, and 23-91-13 SE ¼ NE ¼, half interest in all, $42, $0, $0.
Harry W. Arends to Vicki Dixon Sharp, warranty deed, 1-91-11 SE ¼ SE ¼ Parcel H in Parcel F, $17, $250.40, $157,000.
Jared L. Wolter and Mark A. and Alice M. Richamann to Kelly A. Drewes, warranty deed, Denver, Lot 4 Block 14, $22, $151.20, $95,000.
Eugene and Darlene Kadera Trust, Eugene R. Kadera trustee, to Bruce J. Kuhlman Revocable Trust, warranty deed, 25-93-11 Lot 18 auditor’s plat NW ¼, $17, $41.60, $26,500.
Ladora A. Wehling Family Trust, Larry and Randy Wehling trustees, to Larry and Randy Wehling, warranty deed, 15-93-11 N ½ NW ¼, one-third interest, $12, $0, $0.
Marissa Schweinfurth Schissel to Taylor J. Boevers, warranty deed, Waverly, Knief’s Addition Lot 9 Block 1, $12, $252, $158,000.
Jaclyn M. Johnson to Derrick Warren Lenz, warranty deed, Tripoli, Schroeter’s Plat Lot 1 Block 31, $12, $54.40, $34,400.
Lyle F. Huebner to Logan and Julia Huebner, quit claim deed, 12-93-12 tract in W ½ SE ¼ NE ¼ and SW ¼ NE ¼, $27, $0, $0.
Timothy N. and Rhonda M. Bleadorn to Hagensick Rentals LLC, warranty deed, Waverly, Original Town E 62 feet Lot 6 Block 7, $12, $136.80, $85,750.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Shallie Anne Johnson and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other deed, Eichhorn Haus Condo Unit 304, $22, $183.20, $115,000.
Delores A. Bourke, Nancy Goeller attorney in fact, to Shawn and Jolene Bratten, warranty deed, Waverly, J.J. Smith’s Addition E 56 feet Lot 6 Block 7, $12, $184.80, $116,000.
Roger Brian and Mary Ellen Hostetler Family Trust, Mary Ellen and Roger B. Hostetler co-trustees, to Mark Monaghan and Monaghan Construction, warranty deed, Waverly, Rolling Hills Addition Lot 4.