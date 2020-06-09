With social distancing this summer ISU Extension, Bremer County is not able to do day camps with the kids... We are so sad but would like you to join in some pick-up take-home crafts! Each Activity will have a video to go with it!
Description of each Virtual Day Camp is as follows:
Astronomy Extravaganza: This is for anyone to watch but if people want to get more involved there is a surprise craft to go with! We will be doing a Zoom meeting day camp from 9-10 p.m. on July 8. We will be talking about constellations and what planets you can see that night, Cody and Emilie will be looking at the stars with you! Approximately an hour. $15.
Tie-dye Galore Experiment: Order yourself this tie-dye kit! This kit includes: 4-H T-shirt, food coloring, vinegar, rubber bands, gloves and Ziploc bag! Join Emilie live at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 30. Where she will be covering how to mix colors to get other colors and showing you how to make your own tie-dying colors with the kit you will receive. Approximately 30 min. $15.
Dairy Day Camp: June is Dairy Month. Join Cody and Emilie on video tour of New Day Dairy Located just outside of Clarksville. Pick up a craft to do while you watch the farm tour from your own home! Video will be posted on June 24. Approximately an hour. Cost for kit is free.
Let’s Get Active Day Camp: Love nature and getting outside then this is the video for you. Sit outside and watch us go hiking in Effigy Mounds. We will learn about the history Effigy Mound has and things to do there. Pick a craft up for this also and enjoy the outdoors! Video will be posted July 16. Approximately an hour. Cost for kit is free.
You will receive an email when your grab and go activities are ready for pick up, where you choose! Have any questions feel free to ask Emilie Spratt by emailing her at emiespratt@gmail.com. Copy this link and paste in your browser for the form: https://forms.gle/9uRkdMZDrswG51bi6.