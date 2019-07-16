The Bremer County Fair Association has announced the field of candidates for Bremer County Fair Queen, who will be crowned on Sunday, July 21.
The candidates were crowned by their respective towns or livestock groups as their representatives. The cities of Tripoli, Sumner and Plainfield were still to crown their misses at time of submission.
The candidates are:
Karissa Michael, 18, is the daughter of Jill and Jeremy Michael and a recent graduate of Wapsie Valley Junior/Senior High School. She is sponsored by Oran Tap and Café. In the fall, she hopes to go to Hawkeye for two years, then transfer to Iowa State University for a major in horticulture. Through high school, she was active in the Wapsie Valley FFA chapter participating in competition, coaching other students, fundraisers and participating as an active member on committee chairs. She visits elderly patients at the Oelwein Hospital and works on a dairy farm outside of Oelwein.
Carlie Miller, 17, is the daughter of Monte and Robin Miller. She is sponsored by Tim Vannordstrand Agency of Farm Bureau Financial Services in Shell Rock. Carlie is a member of the Townline 4-H club and graduated this year from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in the top 10 of her class. She was active in National Honor Society, Football and Wrestling Cheerleading, Chamber Choir, All-State Choir, solo and group choir festivals, musical and sang the National Anthem for numerous school events. This fall, Carlie will attend Iowa State University to double major in Animal Science and Agricultural Business.
Lexi Mohlis, 18, is the daughter of Brian and Jen Mohlis. She is sponsored by GJurgensen Scrap Division. Lexi is a 2019 graduate of Tripoli High School where she was active in SADD, NHS, student council, TAG, DECA, band choir, musicals, movies, speech, boys basketball manager and football manager. Lexi is a member of the Dayton Dodgers 4-H Club, Bremer County Youth Council and was a member of the state 4-H Youth Council. Lexi will be attending Iowa State University this fall and is majoring in ag business.
Madelyn Nederhoff, 18, is the daughter of John and Brenda Nederhoff. She is the reigning Sheep Queen and is sponsored by the Bremer County Sheep Department. She recently graduated from the Sumner-Fredericksburg High School where she was active in volleyball, basketball, track and field, Leadership Academy, National Honor Society, FCCLA, show choir, Get-a-Grip, ISTEP and 4-H. In the fall, Madelyn plans on attending the University of Iowa to major in Health and Human Physiology.
Anna Richards, 17, is the daughter of Mike and Cassandra Richards. She is the newly-crowned Miss Readlyn and is sponsored by the Readlyn Community Club. This fall, Anna will be a senior at Wapsie Valley where she is active in FFA, basketball and National Honor Society. Within her community, she is also involved in the Rainbow Clovers 4-H group, is a member of the Bremer County Youth Council and Luther League. After high school, she plans to attend DMACC for Ag Business and then transfer to Iowa State with aspirations of becoming an Ag Loan Officer.
Kinze Richards, 18, is the daughter of Kevin and Lynn Richards. She is currently reigning as the 2019 Bremer County Beef Queen. Kinze recently graduated from Sumner-Fredericksburg High School and was active in FFA, Get-a-Grip, Show Choir and National Honor Society. She will attend Northeast Iowa Community College in the fall, where she will study in the Large Animal Veterinary Technician program.
Brittany Shover, 17, is the daughter of Dusty Shover and Melissa Happel. She is the newly-crowned Bremer County Dairy Princess and is sponsored by Dale’s Service. This fall, Brittany will be a senior at Denver High School where she is active in wrestling and FFA. After graduation she plans on attending Hawkeye Community College.
Jenna Steffen, 19, is the daughter of Robert and Diana Steffen from Waverly. This fall, she will continue her education at DMACC pursuing a degree in Agribusiness. At DMACC, Jenna has been involved in FFA, Post Agriculture for Secondary Students (PAS), National Honor Society and National Leadership Society and was also a Mark Pearson Scholar. In high school, Jenna was extremely active in 4-H, Bremer County Council, FFA and tumbling. She also participated on the cross country and track teams and was also part of SADD. After graduation from DMACC, she plans to attend Iowa State University to major in Agriculture Education.
Heather Tegtmeier, 17, is the daughter of Robb and Nancy Tegtmeier. She is sponsored by Tegtmeier Repair. This fall, Heather will be a senior at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School where she is active in Show Choir, Speech, Get-a-Grip, FFA, National Honor Society and Class Treasurer. After graduation, she plans on attending NICC and majoring in Veterinary Science.