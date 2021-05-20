The Bremer County Fair Queen Competition is currently accepting applications for 2021 Bremer County Fair Queen.
Young women between the ages of 16 and 21, residing in Bremer County, may apply.
Applicants must never have been married. She must be an active member of at least one service organization in her community such as a church group, Girl Scouts, 4-H, etc. (Eligibility is not limited to 4-H or FFA membership.)
Judging and coronation will be Sunday, July 18 at Prairie Links Event Center in Waverly.
The Queen’s responsibilities will include being at the fair each day and representing Bremer County at the Iowa State Fair in August, as well as throughout the year at various events.
Applications may be downloaded from the Bremer County Fair website at www.bremercountyfair.com or by contacting competition director Melissa Hinrichs 319-239-4497, hinrichs.melissa@gmail.com.
The completed application and entry fee must be received by the director Saturday, July 10. Absolutely no late entries will be accepted.