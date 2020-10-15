Riceville (2-5) at Janesville (6-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Jack Bolt Field
Admission: $6
Last week: Riceville lost to AGWSR 56-24; Janesville beat Rockford 70-30.
Last meeting: Janesville won 40-34 on Sept. 13, 2019.
Facts: Riceville junior quarterback Lawson Lose leads his team with eight rushing touchdowns to go along with four passing touchdowns. Senior running back Carter Mauer has rushed for 368 yards and five touchdowns. Junior receiver Isaac Kuhn has hauled in 14 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Charlie Ring leads Riceville with 53 tackles, including 42 solo stops, two quarterback sacks and four tackles for loss. ... Janesville senior running back Carson Pariseau is one of the premier backs in the state. Pariseau is tied for second in 8-man with 20 rushing touchdowns and is fifth with 1,124 rushing yards. Junior quarterback Leo Dodd leads 8-man with a 176.8 quarterback rating. Dodd also is fifth in 8-man with 1,068 passing yards. Junior Jared Hoodjer ranks first in 8-man with 83.5 total tackles.
Rockford (2-5) at Tripoli (5-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Tripoli High School
Admission: $6
Last week: Rockford lost to Janesville 70-30; Tripoli did not play.
Last meeting: Tripoli won 60-20 on Aug. 28.
Facts: Rockford senior quarterback Will Bushbaum has thrown for 926 yards with 13 touchdowns and just three interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for 501 yards with four touchdowns. Senior running back Justice Jones has rushed for 901 yards with 11 touchdowns. He’s also caught 26 passes for 315 yards and four scores. Sophomore receiver Landen Arends has snagged 15 catches for 240 yards and six touchdowns. ... Tripoli senior quarterback Conner Piehl has completed 38 of 69 passes for 553 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s rushed for 997 yards and is tied for fifth in 8-man with 19 rushing touchdowns. Junior Austin Bremner is first in 8-man with 12.5 quarterback sacks. Senior running back Blake Brocka has rushed for 449 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also posted 48 tackles, including 30 solo stops.
Class A
Starmont (1-6) at Wapsie Valley (6-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Wapsie Valley High School
Admission: $6
Last week: Starmont lost to South Winneshiek 35-0; Wapsie Valley beat Clayton Ridge 49-6.
Last meeting: Wapsie Valley won 28-8 on Sept. 18.
Facts: Starmont junior running back Bowen Munger has rushed for 731 yards with seven touchdowns. He ranks fourth in Class A with 62 total tackles. ... Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse is first in Class A with 17 passing touchdowns. Senior receiver Blayde Bellis is second in Class A with nine touchdown catches. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei has rushed for 854 yards with 10 touchdowns. Sauerbrei leads the Warriors with 51 total tackles.
Nashua-Plainfield (1-6) at South Winn. (6-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: South Winneshiek High School
Admission: $6
Last week: Nashua-Plainfield lost to Newman Catholic 35-6; South Winneshiek beat Starmont 35-0.
Last meeting: South Winneshiek won 42-6 on Oct. 4, 2019.
Facts: Nashua-Plainfield senior running back Kristian Holmvig has rushed for 272 yards on 66 carries with two touchdowns. Senior running back Derik Auchstetter has rushed for 164 yards and two scores. Junior quarterback Tyson White has thrown for 341 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Holmvig has posted 49.5 total tackles, including 23 solo stops. Junior Trey Nelson has racked up 40.5 tackles. ... South Winneshiek senior running back Jacob Herold has rushed for 12 touchdowns, while junior Logan Hageman has posted 44.5 total tackles, including 30 solo stops, 1.5 quarterback sacks and nine tackles for loss.
Class 1A
Sumner-Fred. (3-4) at Denver (4-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sharp Field
Admission: $6
Radio: KWAY 99.3 FM
Twitter: @VanMan1973
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg beat Jesup 22-18; Denver lost to Waterloo Columbus Catholic 21-14.
Last meeting: Denver won 27-0 on Sept. 11.
Facts: Sumner-Fredericksburg junior quarterback Peyton Schmitz has thrown for 363 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 436 yards with a touchdown. Sophomore running back Kade Mitchell has rushed for 301 yards and six scores. Senior receiver Kody VanEngelendburg has snagged 21 catches for 258 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Owen Kime has posted 47.5 total tackles, including 27 solo stops, 2.5 quarterback sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. ... Denver senior quarterback Isaac Besh has thrown 10 touchdown passes on the season, while sophomore running back Ethan Schoville has rushed for 443 yards and five scores. Junior receiver Caylor Hoffer has hauled in 24 catches for 375 yards. Hoffer ranks fourth in Class 1A with six touchdown catches. Junior Luke Koepke is fifth in Class 1A with six sacks, while senior Brennen Graber is tied for third in Class 1A with three fumble recoveries.
Class 3A
W-SR (4-3) at Western Dubuque (4-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Western Dubuque High School
Admission: $6
Radio: KWAY 96.3 FM, 1470 AM
Twitter: @TylerPoslosky
Last week: Waverly-Shell Rock beat Charles City 49-7; Western Dubuque lost to Decorah 35-20.
Last meeting: Western Dubuque won 28-9 on Sept. 18.
Facts: W-SR sophomore running backs Asa Newsom (77 carries, 615 yards) and McCrae Hagarty (95-591) are the only two running backs in Class 3A with at least 500 yards rushing on the season. Newsom and senior quarterback Brady Ramker have scored six rushing touchdowns apiece. Junior Kaden Bibler leads W-SR with 37.5 total tackles, including 25 solo stops, 2.5 quarterback sacks and five tackles for loss. ... Western Dubuque senior quarterback Garrett Baumhover ranks second in Class 3A with 1,598 passing yards. He’s tied for third in Class 3A with 16 touchdown passes and ranks third in Class 3A with a 147.6 quarterback rating. Senior receiver Tommy DeSollar is fourth in Class 3A with 603 receiving yards.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers