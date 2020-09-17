Clarksville (0-3) at Janesville (2-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Janesville
Last week: Clarksville lost to Springville 82-0; Janesville beat North Iowa 54-16.
Last meeting: Janesville won 46-14 on Sept. 15, 2017.
Facts: Wildcats senior running back Carson Pariseau is seventh in 8-man with 509 rushing yards. He is averaging 9.3 yards per carry and has scored seven touchdowns. Junior quarterback Leo Dodd has completed 27 of 43 passes for 467 yards, with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Junior Jared Hoodjer ranks third in 8-man with 40 total tackles. Hoodjer has posted 19 solo stops, one quarterback sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. ... The Indians have been outscored 220-32 through three games.
Riceville (1-2) at Tripoli (3-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Tripoli
Last week: Riceville lost to Rockford 42-32; Tripoli beat Northwood-Kensett 50-6.
Last meeting: Tripoli won 40-36 on Sept. 20, 2019.
Facts: Riceville junior quarterback Lawson Losee leads 8-man with 95 carries. He has 300 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the season. He’s also thrown for 240 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Junior receiver Isaac Kuhn has caught six passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. ... Tripoli senior quarterback Conner Piehl is sixth in 8-man with 519 rushing yards. He is averaging 11 yards per carry and has scored seven touchdowns. Piehl also has thrown for six scores. ... Tripoli has forced eight turnovers through three games – five fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
Denver (1-2) at Jesup (1-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Jesup.
Last week: Denver beat Sumner-Fredericksburg 27-0; Jesup lost to Central Springs 19-14.
Last meeting: Denver won 34-22 on Aug. 29, 2014.
Facts: Denver sophomore running back Ethan Schoville has rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Caylor Hoffer leads Class 1A, District 4 with 204 receiving yards and is second with three touchdown catches. Junior Brennen Graber is second in District 4 with 26.5 total tackles. ... Jesup has scored a combined 14 points it its last two games. Senior running back Jerret Delagardelle has rushed for 234 yards and scored two touchdowns. Senior Tanner Cole leads Jesup defensively with 23.5 total tackles, including 19 solo stops and six tackles for loss.
Wapsie Valley (3-0) at Starmont (1-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Starmont.
Last week: Wapsie Valley beat MFL-Mar-Mac 21-20; Starmont beat Postville 16-0.
Last meeting: Wapsie Valley won 34-0 on Oct. 6, 2017.
Facts: Wapsie Valley has won the last seven games against Starmont and is 7-1 all-time in the series between the two programs. ... Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse leads Class A with 10 touchdown passes. He has completed 33 of 60 passes for 449 yards. Senior wide receiver Blayde Bellis is tied for first in Class A with five touchdown grabs. Bellis has 10 catches for 153 yards through three games. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei has rushed for 392 yards and three touchdowns. ... Starmont junior running back Bowen Manger has rushed for a team-high 164 yards and two touchdowns. Manger also leads Starmont with 22.5 total tackles, including 22 solo stops.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-2) at Osage (0-2)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: Osage.
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg lost to Denver 27-0; Osage lost to Waterloo Columbus 34-7.
Last meeting: Osage won 38-12 on Oct. 4, 2019.
Facts: Sumner-Fredericksburg junior quarterback Peyton Schmitz has rushed 54 times for 234 yards, while sophomore running back Cade Mitchell leads the team with four rushing touchdowns. Mitchell also has rushed for 151 yards. Senior Nathan Zupke has posted 22 total tackles, including 18 solo stops, one quarterback sack and three tackles for loss. ... Osage senior quarterback Colin Muller has passed for 216 yards and one touchdown, along with four interceptions. Junior Noah O’Malley leads his team with 28 total tackles, including 19 solo stops.
Nashua-Plainfield (1-2) at Lake Mills (2-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Lake Mills.
Last week: Nashua-Plainfield lost to Saint Ansgar 42-0; Lake Mills beat North Butler 34-0.
Last meeting: Nashua-Plainfield won 32-6 on Oct. 7, 2011.
Facts: Nashua-Plainfield junior quarterback Tyson White has thrown for 207 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Senior running back Kristian Holmvig has rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Holmvig also leads Nashua-Plainfield defensively with 24.5 total tackles, including 10 solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss. ... Lake Mills sophomore running back Brady Hanson has rushed for 240 yards on 34 carries and has scored three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Kadin Abele has seven catches for 187 yards and a touchdown.
