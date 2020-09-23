Janesville (3-1) at Tripoli (4-0)When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Tripoli High School.
Last week: Janesville beat Clarksville 62-6; Tripoli beat Riceville 52-8.
Last meeting: Tripoli won 52-21 on Oct. 4, 2019.
Facts: This game could go a long way in deciding the 8-man, District 2 champion. ... Tripoli has won three of the last four games, but the teams are 5-5 against one another since 2010. ... Janesville junior quarterback Leo Dodd is second in 8-man with a 163.8 quarterback rating. Dodd has completed 29 of 46 passes for 552 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions on the season. Senior running back Carson Pariseau has rushed for nearly 550 yards and eight touchdowns, while junior wide receiver Wiley Sherburne has snagged 11 catches for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Junior linebacker Jared Hoodjer is second in 8-man with 48.5 total tackles. ... Tripoli senior running back Conner Piehl is one of the premier players in the state. He ranks second in 8-man with 770 rushing yards, fourth in total touchdowns (21) and fifth in all-purpose yards (1,150). Senior Blake Brocka has racked up 36.5 total tackles, including 27 solo stops, 1.5 quarterback sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.
South Winn. (4-0) at Wapsie Valley (4-0)When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Wapsie Valley High School, Fairbank.
Last week: South Winneshiek beat Postville 55-0; Wapsie Valley beat Starmont 28-8.
Last meeting: South Winneshiek won 28-26 on Sept. 27, 2019.
Facts: The winner of this game will have an inside track at winning the Class A, District 4 championship. ... Wapsie Valley has won two of the last three meetings, but South Winneshiek is 4-2 in the series dating back to 2014. ... South Winneshiek senior quarterback Jacob Herold is tied for second in Class A with 11 total touchdowns. Herold has thrown for three touchdowns, while he has rushed for eight scores. South Winneshiek senior running back Zach Taylor has rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns. ... Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse leads Class A with 10 touchdown passes. Risse has completed 39 of 77 passes for 519 yards. He has thrown just one interception on the season. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei ranks third in Class A with 568 rushing yards. He also is fifth in Class A with 38 total tackles. Senior receiver Blayde Bellis is third in Class A with five touchdown catches.
Central Springs (2-2) at Denver (2-2)When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Sharp Field, Denver.
Last week: Central Springs lost 42-0 to Waterloo Columbus Catholic; Denver beat Jesup 21-6.
Last meeting: Denver won 44-0 on Oct. 20, 2017.
Facts: The Cyclones have won two straight entering Friday’s game against Jesup. ... Denver senior quarterback Isaac Besh has thrown for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns on the season. Sophomore running back Ethan Schoville has rushed for 266 yards and three scores, while junior receiver Caylor Hoffer has hauled in 15 passes for 213 yards and three scores. Hoffer is tied for fourth in Class 1A in receiving touchdowns. Senior Brennen Graber ranks fourth in Class 1A with 36 total tackles. ... Central Springs senior quarterback Tyler Marino has thrown for 408 yard and four touchdowns to just two interceptions. Senior running back Anthony Holding has rushed for 187 yards and leads his team with 20 tackles, including 15 solo stops, one quarterback sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Turkey Valley (2-2) at Clarksville (0-4)When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Clarksville High School.
Last week: Turkey Valley beat Northwood-Kensett 60-50; Clarksville lost to Janesville 62-6.
Last meeting: Turkey Valley won 52-14 on Oct. 13, 2017.
Facts: Turkey Valley senior quarterback Kalvin Langreck has thrown for six touchdowns, while junior running back Marcus Herold has rushed for eight touchdowns and nearly 500 yards. Herold also leads Turkey Valley with 41 total tackles, including 28 solo stops, two quarterback sacks and five tackles for loss. ... Clarksville senior running back Cole Negen has rushed for 114 yards on 53 carries with two touchdowns. He has recorded 18 total tackles, including 16 solo stops and two tackles for loss.
Sumner-Fred. (1-3) at Columbus (3-1)When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School, Waterloo.
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg lost to Osage 23-13; Waterloo Columbus Catholic beat Central Springs 42-0.
Last meeting: Sumner-Fredericksburg won 41-0 on Oct. 23, 2009.
Facts: This marks the first meeting between the two schools in 11 years. Sumner-Fredericksburg is 2-0 in the all-time series. ... Cougars junior quarterback Peyton Schmitz has thrown for 214 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore running back Kade Mitchel has four rushing touchdowns, while senior receiver Kody VanEngelenburg has 14 catches for 151 yards and three scores. Senior Nathan Zupke leads Sumner-Fredericksburg with 31 total tackles. .... Columbus junior quarterback Carter Gallagher has thrown for more than 450 yards and four touchdowns. ... Five different players have scored a rushing touchdown for the Sailors this season.
Nashua-Plainfield (1-3) at West Fork (2-1)When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: West Fork High School, Sheffield.
Last week: Nashua-Plainfield lost to Lake Mills 40-6; West Fork lost to Saint Ansgar 54-21.
Last meeting: West Fork won 16-0 on Sept. 20, 2019.
Facts: Nashua-Plainfield senior quarterback Kristian Holmvig has thrown for two touchdowns. He also has 24.5 total tackles, including 10 solo stops and 2.5 tackles for loss. The Huskies have recovered nine fumbles. .... West Fork senior quarterback Kayden Ames has thrown for 466 yards and seven touchdowns. Ames also has three rushing scores.
