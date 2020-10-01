Turkey Valley (2-2) at Janesville (4-1)When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Jack Bolt Field, Janesville.
Last week: Turkey Valley beat Northwood-Kensett 60-50; Janesville beat Tripoli 54-18.
Last meeting: Turkey Valley won 42-27 on oct. 20, 2017.
Facts: Turkey Valley junior running back Marcus Herold has rushed for 473 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has caught 12 passes for 170 yards and three scores. Herold leads Turkey Valley with 41 tackles, including 28 solo stops, two quarterback sacks and five tackles for loss. Senior quarterback Kalvin Langreck has thrown for 390 yards and six touchdowns, and has rushed for 251 yards and four scores. ... Janesville junior quarterback Leo Dodd has completed 34 of 57 passes for 659 yards with 10 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Senior running back Carson Pariseau ranks sixth in 8-man with 872 rushing yards on 91 carries. Junior linebacker Jared Hoodjer is second in 8-man with 61.5 total tackles, including 28 solo stops, one quarterback sack and four tackles for loss.
Postville (0-5) at Wapsie Valley (4-1)When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Wapsie Valley High School, Fairbank.
Last week: Postville lost to Clayton Ridge 47-6; Wapsie Valley lost to South Winneshiek 26-14.
Last meeting: Wapsie Valley won 42-0 on Oct. 13, 2017.
Facts: Postville senior running back Enzo Jochola has rushed for 201 yards on 55 carries and has scored one touchdown. Jochola leads Postville with 38 total tackles, including 21 solo stops and three tackles for loss. ... Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse is tied for second in Class A with 11 passing touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Blayde Bellis ranks third in Class A with six receiving touchdowns. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei is fifth in Class A with 643 rushing yards and is third with 47 total tackles.
Denver (3-2) at Osage (1-3)When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Where: Osage High School.
Last week: Denver beat Central Springs 48-0; Osage lost to Jesup 21-6.
Last meeting: Osage won 24-7 on Sept. 27, 2019.
Facts: Osage is 4-0 against Denver since 2010. ... Green Devils senior quarterback Colin Muller has completed 40 of 92 passes for 556 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions. Junior wide receiver Ben Miller has snagged 12 balls for 234 yards. Senior Briar Wagner leads Osage with 33.5 total tackles, including 26 solo stops. ... Denver has outscored opponents by a combined 96-6 over the last three weeks. ... Senior quarterback Isaac Besh has thrown for 478 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Sophomore running back Ethan Schoville has rushed for 336 yards and five scores, while senior wide receiver Caylor Hofffer has hauled in 18 catches for 276 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Brennen Graber leads the Cyclones with 41 tackles.
Tripoli (4-1) at AGWSR (3-2)When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: AGWSR High School, Ackley.
Last week: Tripoli lost to Janesville 54-18; AGWSR beat Rockford 64-58.
Last meeting: AGWSR won 20-13 on Sept. 18, 2009.
Facts: Tripoli senior running back Conner Piehl is fourth in 8-man with 1,369 total yards. Piehl also has rushed for 14 touchdowns. Junior defensive end leads 8-man with nine sacks on the season. ... AGWSR senior running back Jaden Penning is second in 8-man with 1,003 rushing yards and has scored 16 touchdowns. Penning also leads AGWSR with 38.5 total tackles, including 27 solo stops.
Central Springs (2-3) at Sumner-Fred. (1-4)When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, Sumner.
Last week: Central Springs lost to Denver 48-0; Sumner-Fredericksburg lost to Waterloo Columbus Catholic 28-0.
Facts: Central Springs senior running back Anthony Holding has rushed for 300 yards on 75 carries with one touchdown. Junior receiver Zak Molstad has 10 catches for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Chase Berding has 34 total tackles, including 22 solo stops. ... Sumner-Fredericksburg junior running back Peyton Schmitz has rushed for 307 yards on 95 carries, while sophomore running back Kade Mitchell has rushed for 156 yards and has four touchdowns. Senior Owen Kime leads the Cougars with 38.5 total tackles, including 24 solo stops.
North Butler (2-3) at Nashua-Plainfield (1-4)When: 7 p.m., Friday.
Where: Nashua Plainfield High School, Nashua.
Last week: North Butler lost to Saint Ansgar 28-0; Nashua-Plainfield lost to West Fork 48-8.
Last meeting: North Butler won 6-2 on Aug. 30, 2019.
Facts: North Butler junior running back Kolbe Miller has rushed for 358 yards on 56 carries with four touchdowns, while junior Chet Buss leads the Bearcats with 40 tackles, including 30 solo stops, two quarterback sacks and 12 tackles for loss. ... Nashua-Plainfield senior running back Kristian Holmvig has rushed for 210 yards and two scores, and leads the Huskies with 33 tackles. Junior receiver Max Hillegas has caught five passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers