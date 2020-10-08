Rockford (2-4) at Janesville (5-1)When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Jack Bolt Field
Last week: Rockford lost to Northwood-Kensett 64-20; Janesville beat Turkey Valley 73-24.
Last meeting: Janesville won 35-28 on Sept. 27, 2019.
Facts: Janesville is 5-1 all-time against Rockford. ... Wildcats junior quarterback Leo Dodd has thrown for 844 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has rushed for 302 yards and six touchdowns. Senior running back Carson Pariseau ranks fifth in 8-man with 1,025 rushing yards. He’s also rushed for 17 touchdowns. Junior receiver Wiley Sherburne has snagged 15 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns, while senior receiver Joey Carlson has 13 catches for 252 yards and four scores. Junior Jared Hoodjer is second in 8-man with 74 total tackles. ... Rockford senior quarterback Will Bushbaum has thrown for 818 yards with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also rushed for 440 yards and three scores. Senior running back Justice Jones has carried the ball 125 times for 801 yards and 11 touchdowns, while sophomore receiver Landen Arends has snagged nine receptions for 181 yards and six scores. Senior Zach Ott has posted 46 tackles, including 32 solo stops, one quarterback sack and six tackles for loss.
Columbus Catholic (5-1) at Denver (4-2)When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sharp Field
Last week: Columbus beat Jesup 56-14; Denver beat Osage 25-21.
Last meeting: Denver won 48-0 on Sept. 23, 2011.
Facts: Columbus junior quarterback Carter Gallagher has completed 40 of 79 passes for 769 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 306 yards and six touchdowns. Senior receiver Alex Feldmann has caught 14 passes for 217 yards and four touchdowns. Feldmann is first in Class 1A with seven interceptions. Junior Dallas Westhoff has posted 56 tackles, including 40 solo stops. Westhoff ranks fifth in Class 1A in total tackles. ... Denver senior quarterback Isaac Besh has thrown for 580 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Sophomore running back Ethan Schoville has rushed for 403 yards and five touchdowns, while junior receiver Caylor Hoffer is tied for third in Class 1A with six touchdown catches. Junior Luke Koepke is tied for fourth in Class 1A with six sacks. Senior Brennen Graber leads Denver with 48 tackles.
Wapsie Valley (5-1) at Clayton Ridge (2-4)When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Clayton Ridge High School
Last week: Wapsie Valley beat Postville 66-0; Clayton Ridge beat Starmont 9-6.
Last meeting: Wapsie Valley won 52-13 on Aug. 30, 2019.
Facts: Wapsie Valley senior quarterback Kobe Risse is second in Class A with a 117.9 quarterback rating. Risse also is tied for first in Class A with 14 touchdown passes. Senior running back Trevor Sauerbrei has rushed for 731 yards on 100 carries with seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Blayde Bellis ranks third in Class A with seven touchdown catches. Sauerbrei leads the Warriors with 47 tackles. ... Clayton Ridge senior running back Justin Cook has rushed for 635 yards on 119 carries with six touchdowns. Junior William Speilbauer has posted 27 tackles this season.
Jesup (2-4) at Sumner-Fred (2-4)When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Sumner-Fredericksburg High School
Last week: Jesup lost to Columbus Catholic 56-14; Sumner-Fredericksburg beat Central Springs 26-8.
Last meeting: Jesup won 34-7 on Oct. 9, 2015.
Facts: Jesup senior quarterback Jase Pilcher has completed 49 of 90 passes with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has rushed for 392 yards and five scores. Junior receiver Brody Clark-Hurlbert has eight catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Tanner Cole has posted 45 tackles, including 37 solo stops. ... Sumner-Fredericksburg junior quarterback Peyton Schmitz has thrown for 328 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Sophomore running back Kade Mitchell has rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Kody VanEngelenburg has caught 20 passes for 233 yards with four touchdowns.
Newman Catholic (4-2) at Nashua-Plain. (1-5)When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Nashua-Plainfield High School
Last week: Newman Catholic lost to Saint Ansgar 44-34; Nashua-Plainfield lost to North Butler 27-12.
Last meeting: Newman Catholic won 20-14 on Sept. 13, 2019.
Facts: Newman Catholic sophomore quarterback Max Burt has thrown for 836 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. Junior running back Jack Maznio has rushed for 425 yards and six scores, while junior receiver Nash Holmgaard has caught 16 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns. Burt leads Newman Catholic with 44 tackles. ... Nashua-Plainfield junior quarterback Tyson White has thrown for 341 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Senior running back Kristian Holmvig has rushed for 217 yards with two touchdowns. Sophomore receiver McKade Munn has three catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Holmvig leads the Huskies with 41.5 total tackles.
-Tyler Poslosky, Waverly Newspapers