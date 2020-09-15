The Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency, under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP), has awarded Bremer County $3,950 through its FY2019 annual program and $4,929 through the CARES Act to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. A Local Board will meet Sept. 30 to determine how the funds are to be distributed to emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non- profits or units of government; 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds; 3) have an accounting system; 4) practice non-discrimination; 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and 6) have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Sheri Alldredge, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, at -319-235- 0311 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Sept. 24.